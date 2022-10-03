U.S. markets open in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,622.75
    +21.25 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,005.00
    +204.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,063.75
    +28.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,688.30
    +18.50 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.13
    +3.64 (+4.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.70
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.44
    +0.41 (+2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9769
    -0.0032 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.74
    -0.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1210
    +0.0044 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9060
    +0.1770 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,215.54
    +11.21 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.87
    -6.56 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,865.89
    -27.92 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Smart Medical Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 83.48 Bn by 2028 | Analysis by Top Company Profiles, Investment Opportunities and Industry Outlook by Brandessence Market Research & Consulting

·7 min read

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Medical Devices Market Size is valued at USD 50.32 Billion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 83.48 Billion by 2028 with a Growing CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

BEMR_Logo
BEMR_Logo

Increasing awareness regarding health and fitness, rising number of technological advancements in this field, and growing geriatric population are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Smart Medical Devices Market.

Smart Medical Devices Market Scope

Smart medical devices are electronic devices designed to monitor patient health parameters and thereby effectively collect data and communicate with caregivers or doctors over the internet. The role of the internet of things and artificial intelligence has created attractive features in current smart medical devices that can alert patients to symptoms and provide personalized and precise medication. Quality of care is enhanced by alerting of treatment appointments, medication refills, and other health-related reminders. Smart sensors, communication technology, and algorithms combined with smart medical devices have fueled the overall growth of the smart medical device industry. Smart medical devices to monitor type 1 diabetes and bone density have helped surgeons make effective medical decisions.

Get Sample of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/2100

Smart Medical Devices Market: Competitive Analysis 

The healthcare system in the region has been greatly benefiting from many favorable economic conditions, an improved per capita income, and an improvement in the standard of living. Apple, Inc.; Abbott; Dexcom, Inc.; Fitbit, Inc.; Zephyr; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Medtronic; Johnson & Johnson and Sonova, NeuroMetrix, Inc. are the top companies in the market.

Smart Medical Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of the product type, the devices have been segmented on the diagnostic and monitoring along with therapeutic devices. The diagnostic and monitoring devices segment have been segmented further into the blood glucose monitors, ECG monitors, blood pressure monitors and others. The diagnostic & monitoring segment has dominated the share of the market but has been seeing a little less growth in the recent past. The main reason behind the growth is the increase in the awareness, increase in the healthcare spending and the supportive initiatives by the government which support the patient care.

The blood pressure monitors are holding the largest share in the market. This can be attributed to the sedentary lifestyle and the unhealthy diet which is being followed. The distribution segment is seeing a great development in the online channels and is the fastest growing segment due to the increase in the online purchasing through the smartphone, the higher flexibility and the easy availability of many product ranges.

By Product Type

  • Injury Prevention & Rehabilitation Devices

  • Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

  • Therapeutic Devices

  • Others

By Test Type

  • Wearable

  • Portable

  • Others

By End-Use

  • Home Care Settings

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Others

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/2100

Smart Medical Devices Market: Regional Analysis

Smart Medical Devices statistics suggest that the North American region is going to be the one which is going to show the greatest amount of development in the market and that is because of the continuous adoption of technology. Also, higher incomes allow more air travel which is going to benefit this market. Further, it is the Asia Pacific market which is going to show a growth in this market as the travel takes place after coronavirus pandemic. However, the travel restrictions which currently exist for China are one of the main reasons why the market has been restricted a bit but it is expected to rise in the coming years. Europe too has a good adoption of this market and will be growing continuously in the coming years.

On Special Requirement Smart Medical Devices Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

  • U.S, Canada

Europe

  • Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

  • South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

  • Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

Smart Medical Devices Market: Key Drivers

The global smart medical devices market is going to see a great amount of growth in the coming years. The market of smartphones is going to see application in the healthcare industry. There is an increase in the adoption of the smartphones all over the world with the rise in the demand for the wireless and the medical devices which are smartphone compatible, increase in awareness and the focus on the fitness and health and growth in the demand for the home healthcare will be seeing growth in the market.

There is a rise in the health concern all over the world with the increase in the prevalence of the chronic diseases, increase in the expenditure on healthcare and the rise in the demand for the wearable devices are going to be expected to boost this market. There are companies which are now launching many innovative products which is going to facilitate the growth in the market. This will grow the market share considerably.

Purchase Copy of Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=2100

Recent Developments

  • Indian Medical Device Maker Dozee Launched Smart Connected Bed with Midmark India

On August 24th, 2022; Indian connected health device maker Dozee partnered with Midmark India, South Asia's largest hospital bed manufacturer, has launched a connected bed platform for non-ICU settings. The smart bed can be connected to the central command center and HMIS of the hospital. Dozee claims its AI-powered RPM sensor has clinical-grade accuracy of 98.4%.

  • Pune-based Xplore Lifestyle Launched Smartwatch to Monitor Cardiac Health

On July 28th, 2022; Xplore Lifestyle, a Pune-based patient monitoring solution provider, launched a smartwatch for continuous monitoring of heart health. Claiming to be the world's first medical-grade continuous monitoring device in watch form, the product has been developed in partnership with Israeli company CardiacSense.

  • TFDA Announced the Establishment of the Smart Medical Device Office

On January 15th, 2020; To promote the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) based medical devices and support the recently enacted medical devices Act, TFDA announced on the 7th the establishment of a smart medical devices office to provide one-stop consulting services. The TFDA expressed that AI/ML-based medical devices can be used to aid in patient triage, disease detection &, to some extent, diagnosis.

Related Reports:

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trial here at https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Follow Us: Linkedin

Contact:
Mr. Vishal Sawant 
Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com 
Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com 
Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155 
Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-medical-devices-market-size-to-surpass-usd-83-48-bn-by-2028--analysis-by-top-company-profiles-investment-opportunities-and-industry-outlook-by-brandessence-market-research--consulting-301638627.html

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • Oil prices jump on reports OPEC+ will cut production

    Oil prices jumped on Monday following reports that the OPEC+ cartel is planning a large production cut. Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, noted that worries about reduced demand in coming months was evident in markets, where the cost of oil futures were lower in contracts for next year.

  • Amylyx lobbies Congress for more insurance coverage of ALS clinics

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' co-founders have said they want to use their newfound platform to bring down barriers to ALS care.

  • OPEC+ to Meet In Person for Expected Output Cut. Oil Prices Surge.

    Oil prices were up in early trading on Monday as expectations mounted for a hefty oil-production cut from OPEC and its allies at their October meeting. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 4.2% at $88.75 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, was up 4.2% at $82.94 a barrel.

  • Russian factory activity expands at fastest rate in Sept since 2019 - PMI

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September to 52.0 from 51.7 in the previous month, climbing higher above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction to its highest point since March 2019. "Client demand was focused on domestic customers, however, as new export orders declined steeply," S&P Global said in a monthly survey.

  • Inflation to put U.S. auto industry in low gear

    Thus far, a shortage of cars due to supply disruptions, combined with a preference for personal transport, has seen consumers willing to shell out more money, largely protecting profits at automakers and auto dealers who have pulled back on discounts. But used-car dealer CarMax Inc rang the alarm bells on Thursday, suggesting consumers were beginning to pull back from big-ticket purchases due to decades-high inflation.

  • Tesla Deliveries Hit A Record But Miss Views Amid Demand Concerns

    Tesla deliveries in the third quarter hit a record, but missed views as EV giant faces China demand concerns. How will Tesla stock react?

  • Why Have U.S. Natural Gas Prices Soared Since 2020?

    U.S. natural gas prices have quadrupled in the last two years, a price spike that is, in part, due to the country’s booming LNG industry

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Jump 64.1% to 86.1% Higher, According to Wall Street

    Investment bank analysts think both of these stocks have what they need to deliver big gains in the foreseeable future.

  • Chinese Tech Billionaire Richard Liu Settles Sexual-Assault Case in Minnesota

    The JD.com founder’s trial, in a civil suit brought by a student who said he raped her in 2018, was set to begin this week.

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The healthcare industry is a great place to start. Let's examine two biotechs that seem to be able to do that: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). Gilead Sciences is a leader in the market for HIV drugs although the company has recently faced some headwinds in this space.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Consumer Device Launch, Cloud Conference, Money 20/20?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • China Restricts Exports of Corn Starch, Signaling Supply Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- China has curbed exports of corn starch in a signal that the world’s biggest corn importer is likely worried about local supplies. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysThe government has asked

  • Stocks Poised to Open Higher; Oil Jumps

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the August Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Tuesday, and the September jobs report and unemployment rate on Friday.

  • OPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysOPEC+ will consider cutting oil output by more than 1 million barrels a day, according to delegates, when it meets in person on Wednesday for the first tim

  • Fast food giants pump millions into ‘Save Local Restaurants’ coalition fighting California wage law

    A new California law could see fast food workers getting paid $22 an hour—and is seen by backers as a model for other states.

  • Airlines Face a Shortage of New Boeing, Airbus Jets

    Carriers focus on challenges in planning their networks and increasing flights as plane makers juggle supply-chain, other constraints.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CDW, EPAM Systems and Nutanix

    CDW, EPAM Systems and Nutanix have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Europe ‘at epicentre’ of global manufacturing slump as costs soar

    Europe is at the epicentre of a global manufacturing slump, according to a closely watched survey that showed the bloc's two biggest economies are struggling to remain competitive.