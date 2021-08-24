Smart Meter Announces Launch of iGlucose Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) System for Use in Managing Gestational Diabetes

Company's cellular-connected blood glucose solution provides remote patient monitoring (RPM) for simplified and improved patient care and support during pregnancy

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter, the leader in cellular-connected remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices, data and services, today announced the availability of its iGlucose monitor for managing gestational diabetes. iGlucose provides those with gestational diabetes an easy and reliable way to test, monitor and manage their blood glucose levels, ensuring that all care providers have immediate access to testing results.

Smart Meter (PRNewsfoto/Smart Meter)

According to the CDC, every year, 2% to 10% of, or 700,000, pregnancies in the United States are affected by gestational diabetes. Usually tested around week 24 of pregnancy, gestational diabetes can be effectively controlled if blood glucose is monitored and care is overseen by a provider.

"We've seen great success with our iGlucose monitors in other markets, such as long-term care (LTC), and we're thrilled to now offer our solution to support women with gestational diabetes," said Casey Pittock, CEO, Smart Meter. "Pregnancy can be a stressful time. iGlucose can help provide peace of mind that patients are getting the best care and support possible."

Key Benefits of iGlucose in Gestational Diabetes include:

Immediate transmission of BG data through cellular connectivity with AutoShare™

Improves visibility to patient results

Delivers critical high and low readings in real-time

Improved patient experience through a cellular-enabled device

Eliminates logbooks and faxes, while reducing phone calls

Improves clinical efficiency by reducing barriers and enabling real-time data sharing

Alleviates complicated Bluetooth® pairing, syncing, uploading, Wi-fi, or smart app/phone steps by providing seamless cellular connectivity

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) reporting capabilities through professional dashboards

Story continues

Optimizes patient engagement between visits with alerts, messaging, and notifications

Supplements in-person and virtual visits

iGlucose's cellular connectivity with AutoShare™ immediately transmits blood glucose data upon testing, delivering critical high and low readings in real-time to providers. More convenient and easier for patients, results can be viewed immediately by care providers who can react in real-time to adjust diet or medicines, potentially reducing costs and trips to the hospital.

To learn more about the suite of Smart Meter cellular-connected devices, data and services, visit: https://smartmeterrpm.com/iglucose/

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is the leader of cellular-enabled technologies including the iGlucose, iBloodPressure, iScale, data portals, and services. Smart Meter's remote patient monitoring solutions are recognized as the standard for the RPM industry and are regarded for their high patient retention and satisfaction. The unique combination of reliable health data, patient-friendly devices, and platform integrations enable and enhance RPM, CCM, Employee Wellness, Population Health, and Telehealth programs for more than 300 RPM providers across the United States. For more information, visit: SmartMeterRPM.com

Media Contact:

Alyson Kuritz

alyson@0to5.com

(908) 892-7149

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-meter-announces-launch-of-iglucose-blood-glucose-monitoring-bgm-system-for-use-in-managing-gestational-diabetes-301361819.html

SOURCE Smart Meter, LLC