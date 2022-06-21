Smart Mining Technologies Market is expected to reach US$ 9 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.3% –Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The smart mining technologies market in U.S is expected to progress at a CAGR of around 10% through 2032, while India's smart mining technologies industry will grow by 7X during the same period

NEWARK, Del, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the smart mining technologies market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand registered in the market will grow at a CAGR of around 14.3% from 2022-2032. The report states that the market is expected to reach the valuation of US$ 2.3 Bn by end of 2022. Surging demand for digitalization and the adoption of IoT devices in mining operations is expected to drive the growth in the smart mining technologies market.



Rising penetration of IoT in the mining industry for performance improvements, analytical maintenance, cost optimization and improved safety is expected to boost the smart mining technologies market.

Moreover, most mining companies are inclined towards digitalization to manage mining operations. IoT in the mining industry improves mining operations by improving data accuracy rates, reduction in energy expenditure and predictive maintenance. Also, IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) can anticipate machine failures during mining, reducing downtimes.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15036

Within the next five years, several mining organizations are expected to digitize at least some aspects of their operations using operational intelligence systems. Wireless monitoring mining systems digitizes assets with real time performance tracking and connects large number of sensors, eliminating the need for wired monitoring.

Furthermore, increasing investments in predictive maintenance for full integration of network, continuous monitoring and reduced downtimes is fuelling the market demand for smart technologies in the mining industry.

Key Takeaways:

By technology solution, the blockchain-based metal trading platform segment is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 17.5% through 2032.

By application, the risk & compliance management segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 16.6% between 2022 & 2032.

North America region is dominating smart mining technologies market followed by Europe region in 2022. South Asia & Pacific is estimated as the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

The market in U.S. is expected to progress at a CAGR of around 10.0% through 2032.

In India, smart mining technologies market is expected to grow by 7.6X during the forecast period.

Smart mining technologies market in China is estimated to witness the absolute opportunity of US$ 447.3 Mn in the forecast period.

Story continues

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15036

More Valuable Insights on Smart Mining Technologies Market

Future Market Insight’s report on the smart mining technologies industry research is segmented into three major sections – technology solution (AI/ML- enabled supply chain management, mining analytics platform, blockchain-based metal trading platform, emissions management software, and others), application (risk & compliance management, mining operations & process control, mining data warehousing, and others) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the smart mining technologies demand outlook.

Competitive Landscape

Aveva Group plc

Wipro

Dataparc

Infosys

Huawei Technologies

ABB Ltd

Skuchain

Sphera

Envirosuite

Locus Technologies

IntelliSense.io

VROC.ai

ZE Power Group Inc

Phinar Software

Open Text Corporation





Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15036

About Electronics, Semiconductor and ICT Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, strategic recommendations and actionable insights- the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 500 reports on electronics, semiconductors, & ICT, of which 100+ reports are specifically on solutions, the team provides end-to-end research and analysis on regional trends, drivers for market growth, and research development efforts in the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT industry.

Smart Mining Technologies Market by Category

By Technology Solution:

AI/ML-enabled Supply Chain Management

Mining Analytics Platform

Blockchain-based Metal Trading Platform

Emissions Management Software

Others





By Application:

Risk & Compliance Management

Mining Operations & Process Control

Mining Data Warehousing

Others

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15036

Table of Content

Executive Summary





1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview





2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Key Market Trends





3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Smart Mining Technologies Innovation / Development Trends

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15036

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Technology Domain

Massive Open Online Course Market : The global massive open online course market is currently valued at around US$ 9.13 Bn, and is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 16.7% to reach US$ 31.3 Bn by 2030.

Virtual Event Platforms Market Size : Demand for virtual event platforms is projected to rise at an astronomical CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Video Streaming Software Market Share : The global video streaming software market is currently valued at around US$ 5.9 Bn, and is anticipated to progress at an impressive CAGR of 10.2% to reach US$ 12.87 Bn by the end of 2030.

Document Imaging Market Trends : The global document imaging market size is expected to grow from US$ 119.7 Bn in 2022 to US$ 267.7 Bn by 2029.

Identity & Access Management Market Outlook : The global market for identity & access management stands at a net worth of US$ 12.9 Bn in 2022 which is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period to attain a projected market valuation of 26.1 Bn by the end of 2028.

Digital Marketing Analytics Market : The global digital marketing analytics market reached a valuation of US$ 4.2 Bn in 2021.

Traffic Management System Market Type : The global traffic management system market is projected to reach US$ 21.3 Bn by 2022. The traffic management system market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032, totaling over US$ 66.6 Bn by 2032.

Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Forecast : The global power management integrated circuit (PMIC) market is currently valued at around US$ 28.1 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach US$ 41.2 Bn by 2027.

Cloud IAM Market Technology : The cloud IAM market revenue totaled ~US$ 4,031.5 Mn in 2021. The cloud IAM market is expected to reach ~US$ 25,539.2 Mn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% for 2022–2032.

Botnet Detection Market Analysis: The botnet detection market revenue totaled ~US$ 480.3 Mn in 2021. The botnet detection market is expected to reach ~US$ 11,474.5 Mn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% for 2022 – 32.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/smart-mining-technologies-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs



