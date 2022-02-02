U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

Smart NIC Revenues Projected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026, According to Dell'Oro Group

·2 min read

100 Gbps and Higher-Speed Ports to Account for 38 Percent of Shipments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications and networking industries, Smart NIC revenues are projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2026. Server network connectivity will transition to higher speeds, with 100 Gbps and higher-speed ports accounting for 38 percent of the shipments in five years.

Dell&#39;Oro Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dell&#39;Oro Group)

"Innovations in Ethernet adapters such as Smart NICs and 100 Gbps and higher-speed ports are resulting in revenue growth opportunities," said Baron Fung, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "By 2026, we predict that more than half of the servers shipped to the hyperscaler cloud service providers will be equipped with Smart NICs, with many of those server ports connected to the network at 100 Gbps or higher speeds. There are opportunities for Smart NICs and high-speed ports for other markets such as the enterprise, although various technical and cost challenges need to be addressed first," added Fung.

Additional highlights from the January 2022 Ethernet Adapter and Smart NIC 5-Year forecast report include:

  • Total Ethernet controller and adapter market revenue is forecast to grow 8 percent by 2026.

  • 100 and 200 Gbps will be the dominant server port speeds for the Top 4 US Cloud SPs—Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft—over the next five years.

  • Smart NIC revenue outside of the Top 4 US Cloud is projected to account for 28 percent in 2026.

About the Reports
The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Adapter & Smart NIC 5-Year Forecast report provides a complete, in-depth analysis of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue; average selling prices; and unit and port shipments by speed (1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gbps) for Ethernet controllers and adapters. The report also covers Smart NIC controllers and adapters. For more information about this report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com..

About Dell'Oro Group
As the trusted source for market information about the networking and telecommunications industries, Dell'Oro Group provides in-depth, objective research and analysis that enables component manufacturers, equipment vendors, and investment firms to make fact-based, strategic decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.DellOro.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-nic-revenues-projected-to-reach-1-6-billion-by-2026--according-to-delloro-group-301473457.html

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

