U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,077.00
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,382.00
    -47.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,037.50
    -25.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.30
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.02
    -0.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.88
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.25
    -0.33 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2278
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9800
    -1.3260 (-0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,968.35
    -124.38 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.48
    -3.67 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.67
    -15.82 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Smart office solutions market size to increase by USD 2,919.08 million: 32% growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart office solutions market by product, technology, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% and register an incremental growth of USD 2,919.08 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a free PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Office Solutions Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Office Solutions Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global smart office solutions market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising number of commercial offices and the growing emphasis on technologically advanced safety solutions, especially in China and India, are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The smart office solutions market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • ABB Ltd.: The company offers smart office solutions such as power distribution, lighting and shading control, HVAC control, and electric vehicle charging.

  • Avnet Inc.: The company offers smart office solutions such as efficient meeting room booking solutions.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers smart office solutions such as space utilization, asset management, environmental monitoring, room finder, and indoor navigation.

  • Coor Service Management Holding AB: The company offers smart office solutions such as Coor SmartDrone.

  • Crestron Electronics Inc.: The company offers smart office solutions such as Air Media, a wireless presentation and conferencing system.

  • DEKOM AG

  • Develco Products AS

  • GoBright B.V.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the number of startups, the increasing adoption of IoT in business solutions, and the rising spending on IT technologies. However, issues in integrating smart office solutions into existing systems are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • Based on product, the market is segmented into smart security systems, smart EMS, HVAC control systems, smart lighting systems, and audio-video conferencing systems. The smart security systems segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

  • Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Related reports:

The smart education software market size is projected to grow by USD 33.53 trillion from 2021 to 2026. The growing adoption of e-learning is notably driving the smart education software market growth, although factors such as the high implementation cost of smart infrastructure may impede the market growth.

The smart pole market size is projected to grow by USD 13.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.88%. The multiple functionalities enabled by smart poles are notably driving the smart pole market growth, although factors such as high costs associated with smart poles may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this smart office solutions market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart office solutions market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the smart office solutions market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the smart office solutions market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart office solutions market vendors

Smart Office Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

173

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2919.08 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.28

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Avnet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Coor Service Management Holding AB, Crestron Electronics Inc., DEKOM AG, Develco Products AS, GoBright B.V., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Komstadt Systems Ltd., Konig Neurath AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Senion AB, Siemens AG, Signify NV, Smart Office Software Solutions, and Tata Teleservices Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global smart office solutions market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Smart security systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Smart EMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 HVAC control systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Smart lighting systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Audio-video conferencing systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 7.3 Wireless technologies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Wired technologies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 12.4 Avnet Inc.

  • 12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 12.6 Coor Service Management Holding AB

  • 12.7 Crestron Electronics Inc.

  • 12.8 DEKOM AG

  • 12.9 Develco Products AS

  • 12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 12.11 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 12.12 Komstadt Systems Ltd.

  • 12.13 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 12.14 Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

  • 12.15 Schneider Electric SE

  • 12.16 Siemens AG

  • 12.17 Signify NV

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Smart Office Solutions Market 2023-2027
Global Smart Office Solutions Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-office-solutions-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-2-919-08-million-32-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301691504.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices could fall without further OPEC+ cut, analysts say

    OPEC+ is widely expected to stick to its latest target of reducing oil production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) when it meets on Sunday, but some analysts believe that crude prices could fall if the group does not make further cuts. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, has switched its planned in-person meeting in Vienna on Dec. 4 to a virtual one, which sources in the group say signals the likelihood of it leaving policy unchanged. The group agreed in early October to cut its oil production target by 2 million bpd from November until the end of 2023.

  • Oil Edges Down as EU Prepares to Sign Off on Russian Price Cap

    Oil prices retreated on Friday as the European Union awaits word from Poland on an agreement to cap Russian crude exports at $60 a barrel. Poland, which has said it prefers a low cap to minimize the profits Russia makes from selling oil, asked for more time before signing off on the proposal, The Wall Street Journal reported. The aim of the policy is to penalize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and reduce income that could be used to further fund the war.

  • Nutrien Sharpens Brazil Focus After Inking $500 Million in Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest fertilizer firm is looking to do more in Brazil after a flurry of takeovers this year to bolster its retail presence within the South American nation.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatBlackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hits Redemption LimitNew York,

  • European Gas Jumps as Lower Temperatures Set to Increase Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices slipped after a volatile session, with traders weighing European Union efforts to ease the burden of higher bills for consumers against an outlook for colder weather, which could boost demand. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatNew York, Singapore Are the Wor

  • In Peru's hills, an artisanal miner boom frustrates Big Copper's plans

    In the hills of Tapairihua in Peru's Andes, Samuel Retamozo and other artisanal miners have found a rich seam of copper on their indigenous community's land. There's just one problem - the seam is within the site of Southern Copper Corp's planned $2.6 billion Los Chancas mine. One of the world's biggest copper miners, it also has a permit to dig in the same area.

  • Semtech (SMTC) Q3 Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates

    Semtech's (SMTC) third-quarter fiscal 2023 results reflect strength in the LoRa business, the ClearEdge and Tri-Edge platform, and 10G PON products.

  • Intra-Cellular Therapies Has My Attention

    Intra-Cellular-Therapies develops treatments for people with neuropsychiatric and neurologic disorders like their medicine for bipolar disease. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of ITCI, below, we can see an improving picture.

  • Heating Bills to Send Chill Through Americans’ Finances

    Gasoline prices have receded, but heating costs will be the next source of sticker shock, depending on where you live.

  • Oil’s Four-Day Rally Is Longest Winning Streak in Two Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil futures rose with China further easing Covid restrictions and the US considering a pause in sales from its strategic reserves. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatBlackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hits Redemption LimitNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensiv

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • EIA reports a weekly decline of 81 billion cubic feet in U.S. natural-gas supplies

    MARKET PULSE The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic natural-gas supplies fell by 81 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 25. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast a decline of 88 billion cubic feet.

  • The Natural-Gas Boom Could Bust Before Coming Back

    Natural-gas stocks soared this year as the commodity price hit multiyear highs. But EQT, Antero, and Coterra stock could stall next year if gas prices slump.

  • Oil steady ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EU Russian oil ban

    Oil futures were broadly stable on Friday, but were poised to end the week up, ahead of a meeting by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) on Sunday and an EU ban on Russian crude oil kicking in on Monday. Brent crude futures were up 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $87.02 per barrel by 1008 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures inched up 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $81.27 per barrel.

  • Top Utilities Stocks

    Utilities stocks, often seen as a safe investment during a recession or economic downturn, proved their worth in the past year, rising more than 6% as represented by the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) while the benchmark Russell 1000 Index fell 14.% percent. In terms of value investing, NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) and Brookfield Renewable Corp. (BEPC) are top performers. Looking at utilities stocks for their growth potential, DTE Energy Co. (DTE) and NextEra Energy (NEE) take the lead.

  • Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Up 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Oil rises as China eases COVID curbs, dollar weakens

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose about a dollar per barrel on Thursday after top crude importer China eased COVID curbs in two major cities, while the U.S. dollar slumped on the view that the Federal Reserve might slow down on interest-rate hikes. The shift in China's zero-COVID strategy raised optimism about a recovery in oil demand there. The cities of Guangzhou and Chongqing announced an easing of COVID curbs on Wednesday.

  • Better Buy: Dell vs. HP

    PC sales are in the midst of a major pullback, but these high-dividend PC stocks both look quite cheap.

  • Renault CEO Gets Union Support at Home as Nissan Talks Continue

    (Bloomberg) -- Some French labor unions see Renault SA Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo’s plan to split its business and attract investment in its electric-vehicle unit as a positive step to keep up in the industry’s transformation. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatBlackstone’s $69 Billi

  • TSMC Plans to Make More Advanced Chips in US at Urging of Apple

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will offer advanced 4-nanometer chips when its new $12 billion plant in Arizona opens in 2024, an upgrade from its previous public statements, after US customers such as Apple Inc. pushed the company to do so, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to C

  • Amazon's Upbeat Holiday Weekend Bodes Well for Retail

    During times of uncertainty, investors appreciate any upbeat news that could signal the economy is doing better than expected. To this end, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) gave investors one key data point to add to any reasons they might have to stay optimistic. The company said Wednesday morning that the five days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday represented a "record-breaking holiday shopping weekend" for the e-commerce giant.