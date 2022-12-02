Smart office solutions market size to increase by USD 2,919.08 million: 32% growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart office solutions market by product, technology, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% and register an incremental growth of USD 2,919.08 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a free PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Office Solutions Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global smart office solutions market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising number of commercial offices and the growing emphasis on technologically advanced safety solutions, especially in China and India, are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The smart office solutions market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.: The company offers smart office solutions such as power distribution, lighting and shading control, HVAC control, and electric vehicle charging.

Avnet Inc.: The company offers smart office solutions such as efficient meeting room booking solutions.

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers smart office solutions such as space utilization, asset management, environmental monitoring, room finder, and indoor navigation.

Coor Service Management Holding AB: The company offers smart office solutions such as Coor SmartDrone.

Crestron Electronics Inc.: The company offers smart office solutions such as Air Media, a wireless presentation and conferencing system.

DEKOM AG

Develco Products AS

GoBright B.V.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the number of startups, the increasing adoption of IoT in business solutions, and the rising spending on IT technologies. However, issues in integrating smart office solutions into existing systems are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into smart security systems, smart EMS, HVAC control systems, smart lighting systems, and audio-video conferencing systems. The smart security systems segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this smart office solutions market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart office solutions market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart office solutions market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart office solutions market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart office solutions market vendors

Smart Office Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2919.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.28 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Avnet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Coor Service Management Holding AB, Crestron Electronics Inc., DEKOM AG, Develco Products AS, GoBright B.V., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Komstadt Systems Ltd., Konig Neurath AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Senion AB, Siemens AG, Signify NV, Smart Office Software Solutions, and Tata Teleservices Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart office solutions market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Smart security systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Smart EMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 HVAC control systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Smart lighting systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Audio-video conferencing systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Wireless technologies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Wired technologies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 Avnet Inc.

12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.6 Coor Service Management Holding AB

12.7 Crestron Electronics Inc.

12.8 DEKOM AG

12.9 Develco Products AS

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

12.11 Johnson Controls International Plc

12.12 Komstadt Systems Ltd.

12.13 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.14 Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

12.15 Schneider Electric SE

12.16 Siemens AG

12.17 Signify NV

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

