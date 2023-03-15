U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,848.16
    -71.13 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,535.38
    -620.02 (-1.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,254.19
    -173.96 (-1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.89
    -42.01 (-2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.54
    -2.79 (-3.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.60
    +16.70 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    -0.0200 (-1.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4040
    -0.2340 (-6.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2045
    -0.0111 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0720
    -1.1630 (-0.87%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,536.89
    -1,442.48 (-5.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.58
    -11.65 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,415.60
    -221.51 (-2.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Smart Parking Systems Market to be Worth $30.16 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart parking systems market is expected to reach USD 30.16 billion by 2030 and expand at a significant CAGR of 22.1% from 2023 to 2030 according to Grand View Research, The smart parking systems market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to the subsequent rise in traffic congestion and an increasing number of automobiles on roads. Further, an increase in the number of smartphone users worldwide simultaneously increases the number of users to park, pay, and book the slots in advance over mobile apps, supporting the smart parking systems market growth.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The cameras and LPRs segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 23.3% over the forecast period. The technological developments in license plate recognition systems and image processing techniques are anticipated to accelerate the adoption of cameras and LPRs in the forecast period.

  • The analytics solution segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period. The promising growth prospects of the segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by these systems, such as the analysis of customer behavior and usage patterns.

  • The mobile app parking services segment is estimated to witness significant growth in terms of revenue by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the large-scale adoption of smartphones and apps supporting smart parking. These applications enable easy reservation of slots and mobile-enabled payments.

  • The off-street segment is poised to exhibit a significant CAGR of 22.6% in the forecast period. The growing demand for garages and lots for parking spaces in off-streets are the key driving factors for the market's growth.

  • The government segment is expected to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period. Several governments globally are implementing smart city development projects, which is anticipated to strengthen the growth of this vertical over the forecast period.

  • The smart parking systems market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 25.4% over the forecast period. The regional governments are improving parking management and reducing traffic congestion and air pollution, which is expected to fuel the demand for smart parking systems in the region.

Read 180-page market research report, "Smart Parking Systems Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Hardware (Pucks, Cameras & LPRs, Smart Meters, Signage), By Software, By Service, By Type, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Smart Parking Systems Market Growth & Trends

Favorable government policies & regulations and investments are accelerating the smart parking systems implementation for a seamless, user-friendly parking experience for operators & drivers. Further, the rising demand for smart parking systems equipped with advanced features such as voice guidance enabled through smartphone apps and auto-payment options is expected to drive the smart parking systems market. Various parking lots prefer Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems for the efficient operation of access control systems and the management of vehicles in parking areas.

Development in payment technologies, advancements in wireless technologies, and increasing availability of integrated automated market solutions are some key factors driving the smart parking systems market growth. Moreover, several countries' governments significant focus on sustainable mobility solutions by reducing pollution and lowering traffic congestion through private & public space allocation is creating a positive smart parking systems market outlook. These smart parking systems use sensors, wireless communication technology, and data analytics to address parking issues in metros and cities.

Smart Parking Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart parking systems market based on hardware, software, service, type, application, and region

Smart Parking Systems Market - Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

  • Pucks (Wireless Sensors)

  • Cameras & LPRs

  • Smart Meters

  • Signage

  • Parking Gates

Smart Parking Systems Market - Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

  • Parking Guidance System

  • Analytics Solutions

Smart Parking Systems Market - Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

  • Consulting Service

  • Engineering Service

  • Mobile App Parking Service

Smart Parking Systems Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

  • On-street

  • Off-street

Smart Parking Systems Market - Service Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

  • Commercial

  • Government

  • Transport Transit

Smart Parking Systems Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Units; 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • MEA

List of Players in Smart Parking Systems Market

  • Altiux Innovations

  • Amano McGann, Inc.

  • Amco S.A.

  • BMW AG (ParkNow GmbH, Parkmobile LLC)

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • CivicSmart, Inc.

  • Deteq Solutions

  • Flowbird

  • gtechna

  • INDECT Electronics & Distribution GmbH

  • Kapsch TrafficCom

  • Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L.

  • Meter Feeder, Inc.

  • Mindteck

  • Municipal Parking Services, Inc.

  • Nedap N.V.

  • Park Assist

  • ParkHelp Technologies

  • ParkJockey

  • ParkMe Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Siemens AG

  • SKIDATA AG

  • Smart Parking Ltd.

  • SpotHero, Inc.

  • Swarco AG

  • Urbiotica, S.L.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Automated Parking System Market - The global automated parking system market size is expected to reach USD 6.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The number of on-road vehicles has increased exponentially across major countries and has given rise to traffic congestion and parking space problems. This has resulted in the emergence of automated parking systems. Moreover, an automated solution improves convenience for vehicle owners or drivers by automatically parking the vehicles at a vacant spot available in the system. Additionally, increasing traffic congestion and inadequate parking space availability in the cities are driving the market growth.

  • On-Demand Transportation Market - The global on-demand transportation market size is expected to reach USD 304.97 billion by 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. Rising penetration of smartphones and connected vehicles is increasing the adoption of on-demand transportation services such as e-hailing, car sharing, car rental, and station-based mobility. These services enable users to pre-book, modify, or cancel their taxi reservations via mobile applications such as Uber and Gett.

  • Middle East ITS Market - The Middle East intelligent transportation system (ITS) market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.77 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. ITS is integrated with advanced automotive sensors to monitor and develop strategies to reduce traffic or provide access to sensitive pollution areas, where air quality is below acceptable level. These systems inform drivers about vehicle emitting pollutant levels and corrective actions to be taken. In addition, these systems help transportation and environment protection authorities to develop and evaluate pollution control strategies, which help in effective environment protection.

Browse through Grand View Research's Automotive & Transportation Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact: 
Sherry James 
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA 
Grand View Research, Inc. 
Phone: 1-415-349-0058 
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519 
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com 
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com 
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions 
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-parking-systems-market-to-be-worth-30-16-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301772772.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe's Charts Look Vulnerable Ahead of Earnings

    In this daily Point and Figure chart of ADBE, below, I can see a potential downside price target in the $257 area. In this weekly Point and Figure chart of ADBE, below, I can see that the software is projecting a price target in the $237 area.

  • Canadian Pacific Wins US Approval for $27 Billion Rail Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. received a green light to complete its $27 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern, overcoming opposition from shippers and creating the only rail operator serving the US, Canada and Mexico.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Fights to Win Back Confidence as Stock SlumpsBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s Coll

  • Nokian Tyres says sale of its Russia business could come at lower price

    Nokian Tyres said on Tuesday it had been informed that Russia's Governmental Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment has approved the Finnish group's sale of its Russian operations to PJSC Tatneft. Nokian Tyres last year said it would sell the Russian tyre making business in response to the war in Ukraine. The price approved by the Russian commission corresponds to 286 million euros ($306.85 million), Nokian Tyres said on Tuesday, significantly less than the 400 million euros that the group originally expected when a deal was first announced in October.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As OpenAI Launches 'Multimodal' GPT-4

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Oil hits lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil extended its slide on Wednesday, falling 4% and hitting its lowest in more than a year as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery. Early signs of a return to calm and stability faded after Credit Suisse's largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance, sending its shares and other European equities sliding. "Fears of contagion are clearly gaining traction," Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM told Reuters.

  • Boeing Wins $37 Billion Saudi Arabia Deal for New Airline

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will buy 78 Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners, as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman revitalizes the country’s flag carrier and oversees the rise of a new international airline that seeks to rival Emirates and Qatar Airways. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After

  • Boeing lands deals with two Saudi Arabian airlines

    Boeing announced deals with two separate Saudi Arabian airlines on Tuesday with the potential for a sale of 121 airplanes in agreements hailed by the White House.

  • Wheat Advances to One-Week High Amid Divisions Over Grain Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat gained to the highest in a week amid confusion over the terms of renewing a key grain-export deal that allows Ukraine to ship crops from its Black Sea ports. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB

  • Meta to cut another 10,000 jobs and cancel 'low priority projects'

    Meta plans to cut its workforce by another 10,000 people and withdraw around 5,000 open roles that it had yet to fill, company co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday, confirming recent rumors that another round of layoffs was imminent. Zuckerberg also said that the company will cancel "lower priority projects," adding that he "underestimated the indirect costs" associated with these initiatives. The announcement comes just four months after Meta revealed that it was eliminating about 11,000 roles as the social networking giant pushes ahead with what it's calling a "year of efficiency."

  • With prices soaring, Dollar Tree ditches eggs until later this year

    Dollar Tree Inc has stopped selling eggs in its Dollar Tree stores, a spokesperson for the U.S. retailer confirmed late Tuesday, as the staple food has skyrocketed in price by as much as 60% during the fall. The chain, which is increasingly a go-to grocery destination for cash strapped shoppers, has roughly 8,000 Dollar Tree stores across the United States and Canada. Its spokesperson said it does not anticipate being able to bring eggs back into its stores for sale until later this fall.

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Gets Technical Rating Upgrade

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • US to Unveil Chips-Spending Guardrails for Countries of Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- The Commerce Department will this month release rules to limit companies’ activity in China should they receive some of the $52 billion that the US is providing to boost its semiconductor industry. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBofA Gets More Than $

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • Boeing nabs order for 78 787 Dreamliners from two Saudi airlines

    (Reuters) -Two Saudi Arabian airlines announced plans on Tuesday to order a combined 78 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, a big win for Boeing that marks the fifth largest commercial order by value in its history. State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and new national airline Riyadh Air will each buy 39 widebody 787s from the U.S.-based planemaker. The deal contains options for 10 additional Dreamliners for Saudia and 33 for Riyadh Air.

  • Samsung Electronics to invest $230 billion through 2042 in South Korea chipmaking base

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics expects to invest $230 billion over the next 20 years to develop what the country's government called the world's largest chip-making base, in line with efforts to boost the national chip industry. Samsung's around 300 trillion won project is part of a 550 trillion won private-sector investment plan unveiled by the government on Wednesday. The plans come as other countries introduce steps to bolster domestic chip industries, including the United States which last month released details of its CHIPS Act, offering billions of dollars in subsidies for chipmakers that invest in the country.

  • OPEC Remains Cautious Despite Bullish Chinese Demand Forecast

    Despite OPEC's increased projection for Chinese oil demand growth in 2023, though bearish headwinds remain

  • Why Gas Bills Are Going Crazy—With No End in Sight

    Supply challenges contributed to the most volatile year on record for natural gas prices, and the volatility isn’t slowing down.

  • SVB Fallout Spreads Through Energy Markets

    Both WTI and Brent crude benchmarks fell on the new of the SVB bank collapse, but Asian oil markets proved to be remarkably resilient at the beginning of the week

  • 5 Things to Know Before Buying Bank Stocks

    The selloff might look like an opportunity to pick up shares on the cheap, but there are risks involved.

  • Volkswagen Plans Almost $200 Billion in Investment Focusing on EVs, New Tech

    The company said it would target two-thirds of the investment on the development of electric vehicles and new digital technology, with a particular focus on expansion in China and the U.S.