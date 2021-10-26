U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

Smart Pole Market to grow at a CAGR of 19% by 2024 | Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart pole market is set to grow by USD 7.97 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 19% from 2020 to 2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Smart Pole Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For Insights of Smart Pole Market - Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acuity Brands Inc., American Tower Corp., Cree Inc., General Electric Co., Hubbell Inc., Siemens AG, Signify NV, Telensa Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Zumtobel Group AG are some of the major market participants. The Smart pole enables multiple functionalities, the rise in urban population and the increase in air pollution will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high costs associated with smart poles will hamper the market growth.

Smart Pole Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geographic

Smart Pole Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the smart pole market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Smart Pole Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart pole market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the smart pole market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the smart pole market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart pole market vendors

Smart Pole Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 7.97 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.01

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, France, Spain, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acuity Brands Inc., American Tower Corp., Cree Inc., General Electric Co., Hubbell Inc., Siemens AG, Signify NV, Telensa Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Zumtobel Group AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover highlights deployed by companies of the smart pole market.

