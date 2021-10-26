Smart Pole Market to grow at a CAGR of 19% by 2024 | Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart pole market is set to grow by USD 7.97 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 19% from 2020 to 2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Smart Pole Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For Insights of Smart Pole Market - Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acuity Brands Inc., American Tower Corp., Cree Inc., General Electric Co., Hubbell Inc., Siemens AG, Signify NV, Telensa Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Zumtobel Group AG are some of the major market participants. The Smart pole enables multiple functionalities, the rise in urban population and the increase in air pollution will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high costs associated with smart poles will hamper the market growth.

Smart Pole Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

Geographic

Smart Pole Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the smart pole market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Smart Pole Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart pole market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart pole market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart pole market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart pole market vendors

Related Reports:

Smart Office Solutions Market - The global smart office solutions market size has the potential to grow by USD 24.15 billion during 2020-2024. Download a free sample report now!



Smart Tracker Market -The smart tracker market size has the potential to grow by USD 467.53 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample report now!

Story continues

Smart Pole Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 7.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Spain, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., American Tower Corp., Cree Inc., General Electric Co., Hubbell Inc., Siemens AG, Signify NV, Telensa Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Zumtobel Group AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover highlights deployed by companies of the smart pole market.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-pole-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-19-by-2024--market-analysis-drivers-restraints-opportunities-and-threats--17000-technavio-reports-301407617.html

SOURCE Technavio