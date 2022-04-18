U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.00
    -12.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,308.00
    -50.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,840.50
    -53.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.90
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.87
    -0.08 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.20
    +21.30 (+1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.55 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.98
    +2.16 (+9.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3036
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5750
    +0.1360 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,024.25
    -1,438.99 (-3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    910.95
    -58.48 (-6.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Expands with Rising Adoption of Next-gen Metering Infrastructure Globally, States TMR Study

·5 min read

ALBANY, New York, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

  • The smart power distribution systems market is projected to gain the valuation of over US$ 96.1 Bn by 2031

  • Rising demand for renewable energy sources is bolstering the smart power distribution systems market

  • Surge in IT spending in North America and Asia Pacific is fueling sales prospects in the regional markets

Transparency Market Research: The global smart power distribution systems market is prognosticated to register growth at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031, as per a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Moreover, the market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 96.1 Bn by 2031.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

Advanced automated software are gaining traction globally, owing to their ability to allow utilities decrease production cost by avoiding human errors, notes a study on the smart power distribution systems market. Furthermore, there has been increase in the adoption of such software, as they help in many activities, including management of power outages, rising power consumption, power theft, and fault detections. As a result, the software segment is a leading position in the global smart power distribution systems market.

Several nations around the world are increasing their focus on developing and refining grid infrastructure. Hence, they are concentrating on advanced metering, distribution on automation, universal communications networks, substation automation, DER integration, and micro grids. Such efforts are boosting the growth prospects in the global smart power distribution systems market.

The smart power distribution systems market is prognosticated to gain sizable business opportunities in North America and Asia Pacific during the forecast period, owing to rise in IT expenditure and grid infrastructure development in these regions.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=41753

Smart Power Distribution Systems Market: Key Findings

  • Adoption of different smart grid solutions is increasing across the globe as the use of these solutions can help in gaining automatic control of varied electrical appliances. Moreover, these solutions also help in decreasing the overall electricity costs. These factors are contributing to the sales growth in the global smart power distribution systems market.

  • AMI meters are being increasingly adopted across the world, as they help in boosting operational efficiencies as well as customer service, according to the TMR report on the smart power distribution systems market. Besides, these meters are installed by numerous utilities globally so as to gain more precise bills. Moreover, this also assists in automatic and wireless distribution of actual energy usage to the end-users. Hence, rise in adoption of advanced metering infrastructure is propelling the smart power distribution systems market.

  • Major enterprises operating in the smart power distribution systems market are focusing on the development of cost-effective products in order to attract their customers. Hence, they are seen increasing investments in R&Ds. These efforts are likely to boost the growth of the global smart power distribution systems market.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=41753

Smart Power Distribution Systems Market: Growth Boosters

  • Demand for smart power distribution systems is increasing across the globe due to rise in use of a combination of renewable energy sources and growth &development in the grid infrastructure

  • Owing to the efficient outage response and high grid reliability, the demand for smart power distribution systems is estimated to increase in the upcoming years

  • Surge in the number of oil & gas activities globally and continuous technological advancements in the oil & gas industry are favoring the expansion of the global smart power distribution systems market

Get a Sample Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=41753

Smart Power Distribution Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

· Aclara Technologies LLC.

· ABB Ltd.

· Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

· Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corporation

· Honeywell International Inc.

· General Electric Company

· Schneider Electric SE

· Siemens AG

· Itron Inc.

· Landis+Gyr AG

Make an Enquiry Before Buying at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=41753

Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Segmentation

Component

· Software

· Hardware

· Services

Application

· Commercial

· Residential

· Industrial

Region

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Middle East & Africa

· South America

Browse Latest Electronics and Semiconductors Market Research Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/smart-power-distribution-systems-market.htm

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-power-distribution-systems-market-expands-with-rising-adoption-of-next-gen-metering-infrastructure-globally-states-tmr-study-301526634.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty drops amid market turmoil

    Bitcoin miners saw a 1.26% drop in mining difficulty on Thursday, the third time this year, while the price fell to less than US$40,000. See related article: Cryptos slump over inflation, Shanghai lockdown and war concerns Fast facts The mining difficulty level is now at 28.23 trillion at block height 731,808, after it saw an […]

  • Oil Pares Earlier Gains as China Lockdowns Counter Libya Outage

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed amid signs that continued coronavirus lockdowns in China are weighing on the economy, countering bullish news that protests are shutting in supplies from Libya.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in

  • Oil slips on China demand fears, supply worries limit losses

    Oil edged lower on Monday pressured by worries over slowing demand in China, although concern over tight global supply and the deepening Ukraine crisis kept Brent crude above $111 a barrel. China's economy slowed in March as consumption, real estate and exports were hit, taking the shine off faster-than-expected first-quarter growth numbers and worsening an outlook already weakened by COVID-19 curbs and the Ukraine war. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 26 cents, or 0.2%, to $111.44 at 1055 GMT, sliding from the highest since March 30 of $113.80 hit earlier in the session.

  • CEO steers electric truck startup Rivian through supply chain twilight zone

    Rivian Automotive Inc CEO R.J. Scaringe needs to sell a lot more electric vans and pickup trucks to boost a beaten down stock price and fund his ambitious long-term growth plans, but the startup is having trouble buying the parts to build them. Scaringe can't get all the semiconductors Rivian needs to accelerate the assembly lines at its factory in Normal, Illinois. Chip suppliers are skeptical of the young electric vehicle company's capability to hit promised production numbers.

  • Utilities Plan Huge Electric Grid Upgrades, Adding to Power Bills

    Power companies are preparing to spend the most money in decades to shift to renewable energy and replace aging infrastructure.

  • Corn Extends Rally to Decade High as Traders Weigh Supply Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn extended a rally to the highest in a decade as investors weighed threats to supplies from the war in Ukraine and prospects that it will buttress demand for the U.S. crop. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next Tw

  • Rivian CEO Warns of Looming Electric-Vehicle Battery Shortage

    Much of the battery supply chain isn’t built, challenging an industry aiming to sell tens of millions of EVs in coming years, RJ Scaringe says.

  • As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

    When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....

  • Asian markets slide on inflation, Covid fears

    Asian stocks closed lower on Monday in cautious trade, as figures showed China's economic growth accelerated in the first quarter of the year, but the government warned of "significant challenges" ahead.

  • China’s Economy Grew 4.8% in First Quarter, Beating Expectations

    GDP accelerated even as lockdowns closed factories and kept tens of millions confined to their homes. However, Beijing faces a major test this year to keep the economy firing.

  • The rise in funding to female-led startups in Africa, has many caveats

    Africa's female-led startups have seen a dramatic increase in financing. That comes off a low base, was mostly driven by a few big deals and still significantly lags behind that of male-led startups.

  • Robot fruit pickers could be deployed to stop Britons going hungry

    Robots could be used to pick fruit under plans to stop Britain from suffering food shortages.

  • Shanghai lockdown: China spending and employment hit

    Official figures also showed the world's second largest economy grew at a faster pace than expected.

  • Ports chaos as China's zero-Covid lockdowns threaten new global trade crisis

    More than a tenth of goods being shipped globally are stuck at ports as Chinese lockdowns threaten to cause a fresh supply chain crisis.

  • Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

    The Biden administration is taking a key step toward ensuring that federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing — issuing requirements for how projects funded by the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material. The guidance being issued Monday requires that the material purchased — whether it's for a bridge, a highway, a water pipe or broadband internet — be produced in the U.S., according to administration officials.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Hit Five Percent Following Another Spike in Inflation

    U.S mortgage rates hit 5%, impacting refinance activity. Market sentiment towards Fed monetary policy continues to push U.S Treasury yields northwards.

  • BOJ’s Kuroda Steps Up Warning on ‘Very Rapid’ Yen Moves

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said recent rapid yen moves were fueling negative effects on the economy in remarks that sparked a strengthening of the yen. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next Two Years“Rece

  • Judge Rules Musk Go-Private Tweet False, Tesla Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shareholders suing over Elon Musk’s 2018 tweet about taking the company private said they won a key ruling in the run-up to a fraud trial with billions of dollars in damages at stake.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds

  • Netflix, Tesla earnings: What to know in markets this week

    This week, earnings season is set to ramp up, offering investors a fresh set of data on the strength of corporate profits in the face of elevated inflationary pressure.

  • Russia Has Found No Place Yet to Invest Reserves After Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank conceded it’s found no clear alternatives to the world’s major reserve currencies after sanctions over the war with Ukraine left it in possession of only yuan and gold.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at