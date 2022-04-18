U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.69
    -0.90 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,411.69
    -39.54 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,332.36
    -18.72 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.13
    -14.85 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.47
    -0.74 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    -5.40 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0785
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    +0.0340 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3011
    -0.0047 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0450
    +0.6060 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,805.95
    +633.58 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    947.69
    +16.77 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Smart PPE Market Growth Forecasts: A $3.27 Billion Market in 2031, with CAGR of 13.4%

Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Pvt Ltd
·5 min read

The Global Smart PPE Market is expected to grow at more than 13.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. It is expected to reach above USD 9.5 billion by 2031 from a little above USD 2.4 billion in 2020.

Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Dental Imaging market. We have been studying the market from the past 10 years and this is our 6th edition of the report. It took us around 3 months to complete the research and finally make it available in the market for sale.

Some of our key findings from the research are as follows:

  1. The Smart PPE market is expected to grow by USD 3.27 billion from 2022-2031. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.4%. Smart PPE is part of the larger movement for the connected workforce and the Industrial Internet of Things to improve workplaces safety and achieve operational excellence.

  2. Smart PPE refers to smart wearable equipment that connects to the Internet or other devices, such as Bluetooth, to deliver real-time safety information to workers in the field as well as managers remotely. These wearables can track movements, send voice messages, monitor body temperature, issue alerts and record audio and/or video. They’re often paired with a cloud-based analytics platform, and sometimes they pair with a smartphone app, too.

Key Market Key Players:

During our course of research, we have studied the key market players around the globe along with some prominent local players. We made a detailed list of the all the available players that we could find through our research and have included those mentioned below in our list:

MSA safety (US), Ansell LTD (Australia), Delta Plus group (France), Vuzix Corporation (US), Draegerwerk AG & Co. (Germany), Avon Rubber P.L.C. (UK), Mallcom India LTD. (India), 3M Company (US), Honeywell International INC. (US), DuPont (US) and others.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/639/smart-ppe-market#request-a-sample

New and Latest market trends:

  1. - Protective clothing market: The rising concern of both the employers and employees regarding the safety at the workplace is expected to drive the protective clothing market. North America is the key market for protective clothing, globally, followed by Europe and APAC. The U.S. is one of the biggest manufacturers of pharmaceutical and chemical products globally. Also, the country’s huge workforce is involved in mining and oil & gas operations, which demand for high- and better-quality protective clothing.

  2. - Flame Retardant Apparel Market: A European stakeholder in the fire-resistant Clothing market – Ansell Protective Solutions AB -- partnered with Shigematsu Works Co. Ltd (STS) – a Japanese personal protection equipment company to cover the marketing, distribution & after-sales service, and maintenance of Ansell’s products in Japan.

  3. - Industrial Protective Footwear Market: September 2020: Singer Safety launched its first ESD protective footwear which can be able to limit electrostatic discharges in order to protect devices sensitive to ESD

  4. - Ansell Limited, a global leader in safety solutions, announced a partnership with ProGlove, a leading provider of industrial wearables, to develop hand protection solutions utilizing technology to ensure the right personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance in the workplace.

Recent Market Developments:

  1. Vuzix® Corporation a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today is announcing the introduction of Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses - Safety Certified for enterprise at a price point of $999 USD. The Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Safety Certified have been certified as personal protective equipment (PPE) in the United States with (ANSI Z87.1) and European Union (CE EN166/170) and are now available for purchase from the Vuzix US and EU websites.

  2. Personal protective equipment manufacturer Bullard has presented the Outstanding Pandemic Response Recognition to its valued channel partners in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region for their dedication and efficiency in delivering Bullard's PPE during the pandemic.

  3. DuPont Personal Protection today announced that face coverings made with DuPont™ Nomex® may be used along with (FR) garments, such as those made of Nomex®, in response to the protection needs of COVID-19. When used as face, nose and mouth coverings, properly designed masks, balaclavas, gaiters and hoods made with Nomex® may help meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing guidance on wearing masks in worker environments that also require FR protection.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes

Details

Base Year

2021

Historic Data

2019-2020

Forecast Period

2022-2031

Regional Scope

Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa

By Type

Protective clothing
Head, Eye, and face protection
Protective footwear
Hearing protection
Respiratory protection
Hand protection

By Deployment

Oil & gas
Fire fighting
Manufacturing
Healthcare facility
Mining
Others

CAGR

13.4%

Customization Scope

15% Free Customization

Delivery Format

PDF and Excel through Email

Inquiry for Discount here:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/639/smart-ppe-market#inquire-for-discount

Regional Analysis:

  1. - North America is undergoing industrialization at expanding pace that has led to an rise in the number of manufacturing procedures and protocols several proportions due to which personal protective equipment companies are focusing on designing unique protective wear to ensure optimum safety for workers.

  2. - Europe is possible to have the second-highest revenue in the global market share during the forecast period. The significant presence of the automotive, chemical, healthcare industries is driving the demand for smart PPE

Market Segment Analysis

  1. - Disposable Protective Clothing Market- The global Disposable Protective Clothing market includes many companies. However, DuPont is in a dominant position in the production market, accounting for about 15% of the market share. Europe is the largest market, with a share of about 30%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, both have a share of over 60 percent.In terms of product, Polyethylene is the largest segment, with a share close to 45%. And based on application, Oil and Gas is mainly used in beverage packaging.

  2. - Respiratory Protection Equipment Market: Honeywell announced a new line of ergonomic and lightweight headpieces that combine face and respiratory protection for challenging work environments such as oil and gas, chemical production and manufacturing worksites.

  3. - Fall Protection Equipment Market: USA is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share about 35 percent. In terms of product, Harness is the largest segment, with a share nearly 35%.

You can read more about our report and also ask for a sample of our report before purchasing by registering on the link below

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/639/smart-ppe-market/

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli +1 (704) 266-3234 | sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    Business leaders are warning China's lockdowns could decimate economic activity for months to come.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Twitter Soars As Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey Slam Board; Charles Schwab Hammered

    The Dow Jones fought back but was still lower. Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey slammed the Twitter board. Charles Schwab stock fell.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • If I Had to Buy 1 Stock-Split Stock, This Would Be It

    The stock market is having a rocky 2022 so far, with the benchmark S&P 500 index falling 7.8% year to date. Companies are turning to unconventional methods to buoy their share prices, and initiating a stock split seems to be the go-to move for some of them. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have all announced plans to split their stocks this year.

  • Elon Musk Isn’t Going Away if Twitter Rejects Him. Here’s What He Might Pay.

    Expect more drama even if the Twitter board rejects the Tesla CEO's offer for the social media platform. An Elvis Presley song has something to do with it.

  • Is PayPal (PYPL) Still Worth Keeping?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the fund’s Composite (net) declined by -10.6%. The S&P 500 Index declined by -4.6%. The Russell 1000 Growth Index declined -by 9.0%, while the Russell 1000 Value Index […]

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Three Issues Pressuring ChargePoint's (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

    In 2022, it would be foolish to deny that electric vehicles (EVs) are not the future of transportation. However, transitory periods open up new opportunities, in this case in developing and maintaining recharging networks. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) rose to prominence as a company that would tackle that problem. Yet, in the last 16 months, the stock has been on a steady decline.

  • Netflix Investors Could Be in for a Shocker This Week

    With investor sentiment near trough levels, the streaming pioneer could deliver a big surprise this week.

  • Why Shares of Phillips 66 Bounced Higher on Monday

    On a day when the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both sank, shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) climbed higher thanks to an analyst's bullish take on the diversified energy company's stock. As of the end of Monday's trading session, shares of Phillips 66 had risen 5.2%. Recognizing significant upside for shares of Phillips 66, Piper Sandler hiked its price target on the stock to $119 from $107.

  • Is Rivian a Buy After Shares Plunged Today?

    Investors in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have closely followed Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) since its initial public offering (IPO) last fall. Now, while Rivian is working to ramp up production, it is facing supply chain shortages that forced management to reduce its estimate for 2022 vehicle production. Shares plunged again today after The Wall Street Journal reported more dire warnings, from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, related to the supply chain.

  • Bank of America Q1 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for Bank of America.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Once Again Today

    What happened Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are falling again in midday trading Monday with shares of the movie theater chain down 5.4% at 12:27 p.m. ET. The downturn comes despite CEO Adam ...

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Income investors are always looking for stocks that can generate a steady dividend income year after year. Dividend stocks offer a great way of putting your money to work to generate a regular income stream. The stock that I'm referring to is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    These companies strike the right balance of potential and leadership, which could help them achieve strong returns over the next decade.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase Plunged Further Today

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) extended its losing streak and plunged this morning, trading down 4.5% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. The cryptocurrency exchange company has fallen out of favor with several analysts in recent days, and today was no different. This morning, Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau slashed Coinbase stock's price target to $314 a share from $377 per share while maintaining an "outperforming" rating on the stock, according to TheFly.com.