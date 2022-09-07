U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market is estimated to be US$ 13.2 Billion by 2020 with a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period 2030 - By PMI

PMI
·6 min read
PMI
PMI

Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market, By Type (IOS Systems, Android Systems, Wearable Wrist Bands, Wearable Patch Devices, and Others), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others) and Others, and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Covina, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market accounted for US$ 2.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 13.2 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.4%. Pregnancy apps are increasing in market due to its wide variety of features which enable the pregnant women to get lots of information about healthy food, exercise, post natal care and development of fetus during pregnancy. Many government and private sectors have launched the pregnancy apps to create awareness among the people about healthy child birth in rural areas where majority of women are unaware. The mobile pregnancy apps are thus useful and increase in demand. The rise in demand  in urban areas due to change in lifestyle and working women the Smart Pregnancy Tracker App are  blooming in the market. Increase in awareness about child birth and use of pregnancy apps has given rise in Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market.

Key Highlights:

  • In 2022, IIT-BHU (Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi, has launched ‘iMumz’ pregnancy app which provides weekly pregnancy & baby care program during pregnancy which includes, baby bonding exercises for safe delivery, stress bursting meditations, harmonizing music and nutritional diet.

  • In 2017, National Health Mission (NHM) in Haryana launched a mobile based application called ‘kilkari’ to create awareness among the pregnant women, health workers and parents on importance of delivery, immunization and post natal care.

Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4918 


Analyst View:

Smart Pregnancy Tracker market is growing around the world, owing to technology developments in pregnancy apps, wearable devices that are far more efficient and cost effective. Increase in using smartphones and pregnancy apps due to awareness of women in healthcare  has given rise in target market growth. Further, increasing infertility-related issues overall the globe, surge in prevalence of polycystic ovary syndrome, and increase in number of unintended pregnancies are expected to drive the global smart pregnancy tracker market during the forecast period. 

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market, By Type (IOS Systems, Android Systems, Wearable Wrist Bands, Wearable Patch Devices, and Others), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others) and Others, and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Smart-Pregnancy-Tracker-Market-4918

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market accounted for US$ 2.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 13.2 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.4%. The Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

  • Based on Type, Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market is segmented into IOS Systems, Android Systems, Wearable Wrist Bands, Wearable Patch Devices, and Others.

  • Based on Application, Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others.

  • By Region, the Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market includes,  XinRay Systems, Babypod, BloomLife, Abbott, Varian Medical Systems Inc., Apple Inc., Wave Hello, Bellabeat, Medtronic, Hitachi Ltd, MC10, 112 Motion B.V., Biotricity Inc., Rubi Life, NUVO Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., BeWell Innovations, and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report: 

  1. Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker  Market, By Type

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Segment Trends

    • IOS Systems

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Android Systems

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Wearable Wrist Bands

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Wearable Patch Devices

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Others

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

  2. Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker  Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Segment Trends

    • Hospitals

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Clinics

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Online Pharmacies

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Retail Pharmacies

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Others

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

  • Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

  • Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

  • Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

  • Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

  • Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

  • Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse the Related Reports: 

1. Global PoC Platform and Technology Market, By Product (Glucose Monitoring Products, Cardiometabolic Testing Products, Infectious Disease Testing Products, Coagulation Testing Products, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products, Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products, Urinalysis Testing Products, Cholesterol Testing Products, Hematology Testing Products, Drugs-Of-Abuse Testing Products, Fecal Occult Testing Products, and Other Poc Products), By Platform (Lateral Flow Assays, Dipsticks, Microfluidics, Molecular Diagnostics, and Immunoassays), By Mode (Prescription-Based Testing, and Otc-Based Testing), By End-User (Professional Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories, Home Care, and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa)- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

2. Global Femtech Solutions Market, By Type (Product, Software and Services), By Application (Reproductive Health, Pregnancy & Nursing Care, Pelvic & Uterine Healthcare, General Healthcare & Wellness and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

3. Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market, By Service (Electronic Health Record Access, Appointments, Remote Patient Monitoring, Payment and Medical Device (Wearable)), By category (Wellness Management (Fitness, Lifestyle and Stress, and Diet & Nutrition) and Disease & Treatment Management (Healthcare Providers/Insurance, Medication Reminders & Information, Women’s Health & Pregnancy and Disease-Specific)), By Technology (Into Internet-Based Technology, Mobile Devices, and Home Telehealth), By Operating System (iOS, Android, and Windows), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Home Use), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029


CONTACT: Kunal D Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com


