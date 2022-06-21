Smart Products and Rising Consumer Health Consciousness are Driving Demand for Drinking Fountains

Verify Markets

SAN ANTONIO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new analysis by Verify Markets on the North American Water Dispensing Solutions/Drinking Fountains Market shows the market was valued at $269.5 million USD in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 5.0 percent from 2021 to 2028. Key market drivers in this market include emphasis on environmentally friendly reusable and refillable bottles, smart products, the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising health consciousness. The key challenges include sustaining a volatile economy and changing regulations, the threat of substitution - convenience offered by bottled water, and poor water quality from deteriorating plumbing infrastructure.



“Water dispensers with antimicrobial surfaces are gaining momentum after the pandemic. Leading players are increasingly emphasizing surface hygiene and containing the growth of microorganisms by incorporating new material technologies in their units,” notes Shilpa Tiku, Chief Research Officer at Verify Markets. Bottle filler units are now the leading type of products sold.

The market is gradually evolving towards smart products. In addition to conventional filter replacement alerts, the latest water dispensing solutions, especially bottle filling stations, are equipped with features such as display depicting number of plastic bottles saved, real-time monitoring for fault detection, and remote monitoring, among others. Leading players in the water dispensing solutions space emphasize sustainability in their marketing communications. Healthy hydration, plastic-free, good for the planet, pet-friendly, and supporting healthy growth in children are some of the key claims being promoted by market players.

Indoor applications made up most sales revenues in 2021. The educational institutes and offices/corporate end user groups together made up 70.0 percent of the revenues and replacement units accounted for over half the sales in 2021. Key players in this market include Elkay Manufacturing Company, Oasis International, Haws Corporation, Murdock Manufacturing, Inc., Most Dependable Fountains, Inc., Filtrine Manufacturing Company, Stern-Williams Products, LLC, and several others.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the overall North American Water Dispensing Solutions/Drinking Fountains Market. The report captures various market dynamics such market drivers, market restraints, product and design trends, retrofitting, customization, pricing trends, in addition to the following:

Total Market Size, Growth Rate, and Revenue Forecasts (2021-2028)

Market Share by Country (U.S. vs. Canada)

Total Market Share by Company Revenues

Market Share by Install Location Revenues (Indoor vs. Outdoor)

Market Share by Company Revenues (Indoor Market)

Market Share by Company Revenues (Outdoor Market)

Market Share by Revenues by Product Type (Bottle Fillers vs. Electric Water Coolers vs. Drinking Fountains vs. Water Dispensers [bottle-less])

Market Share by Revenues by Installation Technology (Wall-mounted vs. Free Standing vs. Recessed vs. Others)

Market Share by End User by Application (Educational Institutes vs. Offices/Corporate vs. Healthcare vs. Others [Gyms, Airports, Parks, and others.])

Market Share by Revenues by Replacement vs. New Construction

Market Share by Revenues by Filtration (Filtered Units vs. Unfiltered Units)

Market Share by Revenues by Refrigeration (Refrigerated vs. Non-refrigerated)

Market Share by Revenues by Distribution Channel (Plumbing Distributors/HVAC vs. Online vs. Catalog vs. Direct Sales)



About Verify Markets:

Verify Markets is a global B2B market research and consulting firm. Our project teams are comprised of industry market experts, creative thinkers, business analysts, and independent consultants located around the world. We work with our clients to bring solutions to every project and deliver reliable data and trends based on primary research. Contact us to see how we can help deliver valuable data and insights to your organization.

Verify Markets’ research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the industry along with analysis of secondary resources to validate information. For more information on this report and other research (including custom reports and consulting), contact info@verifymarkets.com or call +1 210.595.9687.

