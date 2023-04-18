Smart railway systems market size to grow by USD 20,129.36 million between 2022 and 2027; Adoption of IoT and big data to drive efficiency to be a key trend - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the smart railway systems market, and it is expected to grow by USD 20,129.36 million between 2022 and 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.59% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that also includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Download the Latest Sample Report!
The adoption of IoT and big data driving efficiency is identified as the key trend in the market. Railways generate a large volume of data, which can be used to improve passenger safety and the efficiency of operations. With the adoption of smart railway systems, the need for big data and IoT to improve operational efficiency is increasing. IoT and big data can be used to reduce sudden downtime and improve business planning based on actual and real-time data. Location and detection systems inform drivers about the position of other trains. This reduces the cases of collision and allows trains to efficiently and safely operate in proximity. Also, the use of IoT allows remote monitoring of various operations and highlights potential problems when the train is running. Many such operational benefits will foster the growth of the market.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Digi International Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, International Business Machines Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nokia Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Teleste Corp., Thales Group, Trimble Inc., and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants.
Although the expansion of railways to address efficiency and environmental concerns will offer immense growth opportunities, investments in initial infrastructure will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growth of the market is driven by the expansion of railways to address efficiency and environmental concerns. Growing environmental concerns have increased the preference for railway transportation. Railways have lower emissions when compared with other modes of transport. The efficiency of railways can be further improved by incorporating smart technologies that can control and reduce emissions and the amount of noise generated. These factors have created the need for capacity expansion, which is leading to the modernization of railway stations and the introduction of new trains. This will increase the demand for smart railway systems, thereby driving the growth of the market.
Smart Railway Systems Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Product
Type
Geography
The market growth in the solutions segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment includes solutions such as passenger information systems, advanced safety monitoring systems, rail communication and network systems, cargo information systems, analytics systems, and intelligent ticketing systems. The demand for these solutions is increasing, with the growing demand for efficient and safe transportation services. In addition, increased online ticket bookings and the demand for real-time updates on train operations are driving the growth of the segment.
Europe will account for 30% of the market growth during the forecast period. Growing traffic congestion has increased the demand for efficient transportation modes such as railways in Europe. Environmental concerns and the growing focus on decarbonization have also increased the use of public transport services. This has led to the adoption of railways as the preferred mode of transport in the region. In addition, the strong presence of OEMs and vendors of smart railway systems will drive the growth of the smart railway systems market in Europe during the forecast period.
Smart Railway Systems Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart railway systems market report covers the following areas:
Smart Railway Systems Market 2023-2027: Major Challenge
The requirement for higher investments in initial infrastructure will challenge the growth of the market. It requires significant investments to deploy smart railway systems, as it involves the use of advanced technologies. In addition, the payback period for such projects is long and is characterized by substantial cash inflow. Hence, most of the railway projects are undertaken by governments in association with private entities. Besides, the deployment of smart railway networks requires a wired Ethernet network, which further increases installation costs. Thus, the high installation costs associated with smart railway systems will hinder the growth of the market.
Smart Railway Systems Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Smart Railway Systems Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Smart Railway Systems Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Smart Railway Systems Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist smart railway systems market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the smart railway systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the smart railway systems market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart railway systems market vendors
Smart Railway Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.59%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 20129.36 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%)
12.27
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 30%
Key countries
US, China, Germany, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Digi International Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, International Business Machines Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nokia Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Teleste Corp., Thales Group, Trimble Inc., and ZTE Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and the market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports
