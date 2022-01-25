U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,356.45
    -53.68 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,297.73
    -66.77 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,539.29
    -315.83 (-2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.03
    -29.48 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.10
    +1.79 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.10
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1303
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    +0.0480 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3505
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8500
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,613.40
    -228.56 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    831.82
    +11.23 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Opening of Waynesburg Terminal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Smart Sand, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SND

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced operations and is delivering sand to its newly-constructed, unit-train-capable transloading terminal in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The terminal has more than four miles of track, is located on Norfolk Southern’s Class 1 rail line, services the southwestern portion of the Marcellus Basin and is expected to have transloading capacity in excess of one million tons of frac sand per year. The terminal will also serve as the Company’s new Northeastern hub for its SmartSystem™ last-mile storage and transloading solutions.

“Our new unit-train-capable terminal in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, allows us to continue growing our presence in the Marcellus Basin,” stated Charles Young, CEO of Smart Sand. “This facility is ideally located being on the Norfolk Southern Class 1 rail line and in close proximity to our customers’ drilling activity. Together, Smart Sand and its customers will share the benefit of reduced landed costs for Smart Sand’s high quality Northern White sand. Equally important, the shortened truck rides will reduce carbon emissions and enhance safety, thus serving important ESG goals that Smart Sand is determined to fulfill.” Young added, “We look forward to this terminal driving incremental opportunities to grow our business, including our SmartSystem™ utilization, as we did with our Van Hook terminal in the Bakken, where we have sold more than three million tons since commencing operations there in April 2018. We are looking forward to strong utilization of this asset in 2022 and beyond.”

About Smart Sand:

We are a fully-integrated frac sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to our customers. We produce low-cost, high quality Northern White frac sand and offer proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to our customers through our in-basin transloading terminal and our SmartSystem™ wellsite proppant storage capabilities. We provide our products and services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies. We own and operate premium frac sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have access to three Class I rail lines, allowing us to deliver products substantially anywhere in the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.smartsand.com.

Contact:

Josh Jayne
Phone: (281) 231-2660
Email: jjayne@smartsand.com

Lee Beckelman
Phone: (281) 231-2660
E-mail: lbeckelman@smartsand.com


Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft tops analysts' expectations in Q2 as cloud revenue soars 46%

    Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday beating analysts' expectations on strong demand for its cloud services.

  • Microsoft Beats Quarterly Estimates But Stock Continues Slide

    Software kingpin Microsoft late Tuesday beat Wall Street's targets for the December quarter. But Microsoft stock continued its month-long slide.

  • Stocks in focus: GE falls on earnings, IBM outperforms, American Express jumps, Verizon wavers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks attempting to correct themselves during this volatile trading week.

  • Microsoft tops $50 billion in quarterly sales for first time as earnings top estimates, but stock falls in late trading

    Microsoft Corp. sales topped $50 billion for the first time in the holiday quarter of 2021 and easily topped earnings expectations, but shares still fell in late trading Tuesday.

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) had risen 2.9% as of the market close on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson announced fourth-quarter sales of $24.8 billion. The company posted earnings per share of $1.77 based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Tesla Stock Falls Ahead Of Earnings, As Investors Await Fed Policy News

    Tesla will report fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, as it prepares to open factories in Texas and Germany. Tesla stock fell Monday.

  • Wells Fargo to raise dividend by 25%

    Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. rose 0.4% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the bank said it will raise its quarterly dividend by 25%. For shareholders of record on Feb. 4, the bank will pay out on March 1 a dividend of 25 cents a share, up from 20 cents in the previous quarter. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.87%, compared with the yield for the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF of 1.66% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.42%. "As I

  • Why Plug, Bloom, and Enphase Stocks Crashed Today

    Renewable energy investors dodged a bullet on Monday, when a miserable morning for stock markets turned into a more hopeful afternoon, erasing much of those early losses by close of trading. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, shares of solar power play Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are tumbling 5.8%, while fuel cell stars Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down 7.7% and 8.3%, respectively. In a tic-tac-toe of bad news yesterday, you see, investment bank Truist cut its price targets on Plug, Bloom, and Enphase.

  • Why Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Are Skyrocketing Today

    Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ), however, is bucking the trend and ripping higher. To the delight of investors, the copper producer provided encouraging news regarding its operations in Mongolia yesterday, while some positive coverage from Wall Street is providing additional cause for investors' exuberance. As of 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, shares of Turquoise Hill had soared 16.5%.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Tanked 5% Today

    Shares of edge computing and internet infrastructure company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were down over 5% today as of 3 p.m. ET. For the most part, this is simply a continuation of the selling pressure that has hit Cloudflare and other high-growth but richly valued tech stocks in recent months. With the Federal Reserve on course to start raising interest rates, high-growth business valuations are under pressure.

  • Stocks: GE declines on revenue miss, 3M climbs on earnings beat, IBM boosted by sales growth

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi review recent earnings reports from General Electric, 3M, and IBM.

  • Is IBM ready to make another Red Hat-like deal? What analysts are saying.

    Two and a half years after IBM closed on its $34 billion mega-buy of Raleigh’s Red Hat, could another buyout be on the horizon?

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Down Sharply on Tuesday

    Shares of e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) took a hit on Tuesday, extending a bearish trend for shares this year. The growth stock is likely down due to a combination of a tough day in the overall market and another price-target cut on Shopify shares from an analyst. KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered his price target for the stock on Tuesday, dropping it from $1,750 to $1,250.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Was Falling Today

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) got hit with some analyst downgrades today that weighed on the stock. Pinterest will have something to prove when it reports fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, Feb. 3, after the market close. Pinterest is rolling out new video content in the app (Idea Pins), which it believes will make the platform more shoppable and drive engagement and monetization higher.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Ken Fisher is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks. Ken Fisher is perhaps one of the most well known investors and hedge fund managers in the financial […]