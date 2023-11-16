Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. With the latest financial year loss of CN¥711m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥395m, the US$181m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Smart Share Global will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Smart Share Global is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Specialty Retail analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of CN¥112m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 100% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Smart Share Global's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Smart Share Global has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

