U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.25
    -15.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,288.00
    -132.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,081.25
    -44.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,209.40
    -12.80 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.44
    -1.00 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.30
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1788
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.49
    +1.90 (+12.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3865
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3000
    -0.2700 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,353.16
    +1,300.11 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.90
    +78.41 (+6.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.46
    -86.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Smart Share Global Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 23, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Smart Share Global Limited
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 23, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.

Smart Share Global Limited's management will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, August 23, 2021 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Monday, August 23, 2021) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

+65-6713-5330

United States:

+1-347-549-4094

Mainland China:

400-820-6895

China Hong Kong:

+852-3018-8307

Conference ID / Passcode:

8113308

Participants may also access the call via webcast: https://edge.media-ser›ver.com/mmc/p/9yz2ecex

A telephone replay will be available through August 31, 2021. The dial-in details are as follows:

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

United States:

+1-646-254-3697

Mainland China:

400-632-2162

China Hong Kong:

+852-3051-2780

Access Code:

8113308

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.enmonster.com/

About Smart Share Global Limited
Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The company is the largest provider of mobile device charging service in China with a market share of 34.4% in 2020. The company provides mobile device charging service through its power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster’s cabinets to release the power banks. As of March 31, 2021, the company had 5.6 million power banks in 716,000 POIs across more than 1,600 counties and county-level districts in China.

Contact Us
Investor Relations
Hansen Shi
ir@enmonster.com


Recommended Stories

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    The first no-brainer buy that could make long-term investors richer is specialty biotech stock Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Vertex has lagged the broader market badly after two clinical treatments for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency were discontinued following mid-stage trials. CF has no cure, but Vertex's four generations of therapies have helped to improve lung function for those who have CF.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Can Fly Higher This Week (and Beyond)

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have handsomely rewarded investors in 2021. Stocks of both tech companies have easily beaten the broader market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings, which is being driven by favorable demand trends in their respective end markets. The good news for investors is that both stocks could get a nice shot in the arm when they release their quarterly results.

  • Gold Stalls as UBS Tells Buyers ‘Get Out’ Before Losses Worsen

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped after finishing strongly last week, with UBS Group AG warning investors to rethink their bullion holdings as the global economy recovers and the greenback strengthens into next year.Bullion had been clawing back some ground over the past week after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data sent prices tumbling on bets the Federal Reserve may start paring back massive monetary stimulus soon. This week, investors will parse through a speech by Chair Jerome Powell, as well as

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy As Memory-Chip Market Rises?

    Micron Technology stock has risen recently on signs of improving memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • George Soros Abandons Shares Bought During Implosion Of Archegos Bill Hwang

    George Soros's Investment Company, which shares sold off during the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, exited the positions. What Happened: According to a regulatory submission, the company has sold $194.3 million of CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), $77 million of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares, and $46.4 million of stock in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS), Bloomberg reports. The company also liquidated its positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) and Disc

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's China Woes, Giga Berlin to Soon Come Online, Earnings Fail to Lift Nio, Lordstown On Track, Fisker's Debt Financing and More

    The EV space was brimming with activity in the week ended Aug. 13, with fund raising and earnings dominating the headlines. Tesla's July Deliveries Tumble But Musk Isn't Bothered: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s China sales fell 69.4% month-over-month in July, according to data released by industry body China Passenger Car Association. About three-fourth of the wholesale sales were exported. Later, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk explained away the weakness through a tweet, stating the company makes cars for

  • Huge Pension Makes Big Bets in Apple, Microsoft, Shopify, and Tilray Stock

    British Columbia Investment Management raised stakes in Apple, Microsoft, and Shopify, and initiated a stake in marijuana stock Tilray in the second quarter.

  • Covid-19 Cases Are Surging. When Will This Wave Peak?

    New cases of Covid-19 are climbing fast in the U.S., yet in the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the numbers have dropped sharply from their late-July peak. The July producer price index, however, blew past estimates, with a whopping 7.8% year-over-year rise.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$24.16

    It's been a pretty great week for Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to...

  • News Flash: 10 Analysts Think FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Earnings Are Under Threat

    One thing we could say about the analysts on FibroGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FGEN ) - they aren't optimistic, having just made...

  • Moderna’s Stock Crumbled This Week. Investors Are Questioning Its Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.