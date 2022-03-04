U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

Smart Share Global Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results on March 11, 2022

Smart Share Global Limited
SHANGHAI, China, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on Friday, March 11, 2022, before the U.S. market opens.

Smart Share Global Limited's management will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, March 11, 2022 (9:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Friday, March 11, 2022) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

+65-6780-1201

United States:

+1-332-208-9458

Mainland China:

+86-400-820-6895

China Hong Kong:

+852-3018-8307

Conference ID / Passcode:

7598034

Participants may also access the call via webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pc982h89

A telephone replay will be available through March 18, 2022. The dial-in details are as follows:

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

United States:

+1-855-452-5696

Mainland China:

+86-400-632-2162

China Hong Kong:

+852-3051-2780

Access Code:

7598034

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.enmonster.com/

About Smart Share Global Limited
Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The company is the largest provider of mobile device charging service in China with the number one market share. The company provides mobile device charging service through its power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster’s cabinets to release the power banks. As of September 30, 2021, the company had 5.8 million power banks in 820,000 POIs across more than 1,700 counties and county-level districts in China.

Contact Us
Investor Relations
Hansen Shi
ir@enmonster.com


