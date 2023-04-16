Smart Share Global Limited's (NASDAQ:EM) top owners are private equity firms with 39% stake, while 24% is held by public companies

Key Insights

Smart Share Global's significant private equity firms ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

52% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

Insider ownership in Smart Share Global is 17%

A look at the shareholders of Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 39% to be precise, is private equity firms. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And public companies on the other hand have a 24% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Smart Share Global.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Smart Share Global?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Smart Share Global. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Smart Share Global, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Smart Share Global is not owned by hedge funds. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 12% and 9.1% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Mars Guangyuan Cai directly holds 8.2% of the total shares outstanding.

On looking further, we found that 52% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Smart Share Global

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Smart Share Global Limited. Insiders own US$45m worth of shares in the US$264m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 39%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 24% of Smart Share Global. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Smart Share Global , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

