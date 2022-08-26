U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

Smart Shelves Market worth $8.3 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Shelves Market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 3.0 billion in 2022 to USD 8.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.4% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. As Smart Shelves helps to provide an interactive retail environment for customers, increased use of emerging technologies in retail is expected to drive the market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Smart Shelves Market
286 – Tables
39 – Figures
224 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=101938228

By Hardware, Electronic Shelf Labels to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

Electronic shelf labels (ESLs) are electronic devices used to automatically display product information and price in retail stores. They are small wireless display systems that can replace traditional paper pricing systems used in retail stores. ESL provides labels for ordinary shelves, fresh food areas, freezers, and chillers, as well as for areas that require larger displays such as fruits and vegetables. Traditionally, ESL solutions have been viewed as an alternative to manual label processes within the retail location. These solutions allow enterprises to reduce labour costs and eradicate pricing errors. They have the added advantage of improving sales conversions and margins by making it easier to alter prices in response to competitors and supplier price changes.

The ESL system comprises individual electronic shelf labels, which are supported by wireless communication infrastructure and software. For instance, a communication network, either centralized or manually operated, automatically updates the revised price of an article on display.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=101938228

By Region, Europe to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Europe accounted for largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 for the global electronic Smart Shelves Market and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period. The growth in this region is mainly due to the presence of key players such as SES Imagotag, Pricer, Cicor, and Opticon Sensors. High penetration of ESL in the regional retail business, especially in the countries such as France, Italy, Belgium, Germany, and other countries in Central Europe, is expected to garner the industry with around 23.4% CAGR over the forecast period. Various factors such as the requirement for advanced and fast retail processes and a highly interactive retail environment in Europe contribute to the growth of the electronic Smart Shelves Market in the region. Recently in Austria, three bakery shops of Merkur Hypermarkets have been equipped with smart-shelf technology by Rewe Group. This smart shelf system uses artificial intelligence (AI) to evaluate collected data and provide precise weighing system and dynamically adjust product prices. This way the local market is adopting the smart shelf technology driving the overall Smart Shelves Market in Europe.

Key Players

Major vendors in the global Smart Shelves Market include SES-Imagotag (France), Pricer (Sweden), Trax (Singapore), Avery Dennison (US), Samsung (South Korea), E Ink (Taiwan), Intel (US), Huawei (China), Honeywell (US), Solum (south Korea), NEXCOM (Taiwan), DreamzTech Solutions (US), Sennco (US), Tronitag (Germany), Mago S.A. (Poland), Happiest Minds (India), PCCW Solutions (Hong Kong), NXP semiconductor (Netherlands), Diebold Nixdorf (US), Software AG (Germany), Minew (China), AWM Smart Shelves (US), Wiseshelf (Israel), Trigo (Israel), Caper (US), Zippin (US), Focal Systems (UK).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Digital Logistics Market by Solution (Asset Management, Warehouse Management, Data Management and Analytics, Security, Network Management), Service, Function (Warehouse Management, Transportation Management), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Transportation Management System Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, End User (Shippers, 3PL) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


