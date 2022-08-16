U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,297.72
    +0.58 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,075.27
    +162.83 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,070.18
    -57.87 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.33
    -13.02 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.28
    -2.13 (-2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.10
    -7.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    20.13
    -0.14 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0180
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8460
    +0.0550 (+1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2860
    +1.0140 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,800.41
    -334.22 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.65
    -5.26 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.06
    +34.91 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Smart Shelves Market worth $8.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Shelves Market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 3.0 billion in 2022 to USD 8.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.4% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. As Smart Shelves helps to provide an interactive retail environment for customers, increased use of emerging technologies in retail is expected to drive the market growth.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Shelves Market"
286 – Tables    
39 – Figures  
224 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=101938228

By Hardware, Electronic Shelf Labels to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

Electronic shelf labels (ESLs) are electronic devices used to automatically display product information and price in retail stores. They are small wireless display systems that can replace traditional paper pricing systems used in retail stores. ESL provides labels for ordinary shelves, fresh food areas, freezers, and chillers, as well as for areas that require larger displays such as fruits and vegetables. Traditionally, ESL solutions have been viewed as an alternative to manual label processes within the retail location. These solutions allow enterprises to reduce labour costs and eradicate pricing errors. They have the added advantage of improving sales conversions and margins by making it easier to alter prices in response to competitors and supplier price changes.

The ESL system comprises individual electronic shelf labels, which are supported by wireless communication infrastructure and software. For instance, a communication network, either centralized or manually operated, automatically updates the revised price of an article on display.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=101938228

By Region, Europe to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Europe accounted for largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 for the global electronic Smart Shelves Market and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period. The growth in this region is mainly due to the presence of key players such as SES Imagotag, Pricer, Cicor, and Opticon Sensors. High penetration of ESL in the regional retail business, especially in the countries such as France, Italy, Belgium, Germany, and other countries in Central Europe, is expected to garner the industry with around 23.4% CAGR over the forecast period. Various factors such as the requirement for advanced and fast retail processes and a highly interactive retail environment in Europe contribute to the growth of the electronic Smart Shelves Market in the region. Recently in Austria, three bakery shops of Merkur Hypermarkets have been equipped with smart-shelf technology by Rewe Group. This smart shelf system uses artificial intelligence (AI) to evaluate collected data and provide precise weighing system and dynamically adjust product prices. This way the local market is adopting the smart shelf technology driving the overall Smart Shelves Market in Europe.

Key Players

Major vendors in the global Smart Shelves Market include SES-Imagotag (France), Pricer (Sweden), Trax (Singapore), Avery Dennison (US), Samsung (South Korea), E Ink (Taiwan), Intel (US), Huawei (China), Honeywell (US), Solum (south Korea), NEXCOM (Taiwan), DreamzTech Solutions (US), Sennco (US), Tronitag (Germany), Mago S.A. (Poland), Happiest Minds (India), PCCW Solutions (Hong Kong), NXP semiconductor (Netherlands), Diebold Nixdorf (US), Software AG (Germany), Minew (China), AWM Smart Shelves (US), Wiseshelf (Israel), Trigo (Israel), Caper (US), Zippin (US), Focal Systems (UK).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Digital Logistics Market by Solution (Asset Management, Warehouse Management, Data Management and Analytics, Security, Network Management), Service, Function (Warehouse Management, Transportation Management), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Transportation Management System Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, End User (Shippers, 3PL) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/smart-shelf-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/smart-shelf.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-shelves-market-worth-8-3-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301606546.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Why Nu Holdings Is Rocketing Higher Today

    What happened  Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) surged higher today after the company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' top-line consensus estimate.  The fintech stock was up by 12.

  • Is it a Wise Choice to Invest in Carnival Corp. (CCL)?

    The investment management company, Miller Value Partners recently released its “Miller Opportunity Equity” second quarter 2022 investment letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. The firm faced notable challenges due to continued volatility in the last couple of years. In the second quarter, Miller Opportunity was down by -29.3%, extending its first half return to -31.08% […]

  • 10 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best EV materials stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more EV materials stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy Now. The electric vehicle industry has been battling with multiple challenges in the past few months. A post-pandemic […]

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Shopify, or Tesla?

    Among Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla stands one company that's simply never been cheaper and is begging to be bought.

  • Increasing losses over year doesn't faze investors as stock surges 13% this past week

    Over the last month the GreenBox POS ( NASDAQ:GBOX ) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 49%. But that is...

  • Stocks mixed amid retail earnings from Walmart, Home Depot

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving in intraday trading amid retail earnings from Walmart, Home Depot, and Costco.

  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -725% and 5.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cisco Systems Q4 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

    Cisco's bottom-line performance has been outstanding, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 19 consecutive quarters.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or get exposure through funds.

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Premier Wong Warns US, China May ‘Sleepwalk Into Con

  • Home Depot beats on Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Home Depot.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    It's been a tough year for investors as rising interest rates torpedoed higher-growth stocks. It's also been a challenging year for big blue chip stocks as the S&P 500 retreated about 10% this year. Cloudflare's cloud-based content delivery network (CDN) accelerates the delivery of digital content for websites and apps.

  • SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SkyWater Technology second quarter 2020 financial results conference call. With me on the call today from SkyWater are Tom Sonderman, president and chief executive officer; and Steve Manko, chief financial officer.