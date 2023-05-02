Smart Shoes Market size to grow by USD 549.45 million from 2022 to 2027, Adidas AG and Alegria Shoes emerge as key contributors to market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the smart shoes market and it is poised to grow by USD 549.45 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by increasing product innovation leads to increasing premiumization, growing awareness of healthy lifestyles and smart fitness products, and increased adoption in medical applications. Download a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Shoes Market 2023-2027

Smart shoes market Vendor Analysis:

The global smart shoes market is subject to rapidly changing industry demands and preferences. Changing consumer consumption patterns may affect vendor performance in the global smart shoe market. It may also be affected by global and regional economic conditions and other demographic trends.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Adidas AG, Alegria Shoes, ASICS Corp., Digitsole, Ducere Technologies Inc., ELTEN GmbH, FeetMe, Groupe Artemis, Li Ning Co. Ltd., Nike Inc., Powerlace Technology Inc., ReTiSense Inc., SALTED Co. Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Sole PowerTech, Under Armour Inc., UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, Vivobarefoot Ltd., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Vendor Offerings -

Adidas AG - The company offers smart shoes called as Smart Ride 1.

Alegria Shoes - The company offers smart shoes under the brand name of TRAQ.

Digitsole - The company offers smart shoes solutions such as Podosmart.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

This smart shoes market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (adults, senior citizens, users with disability, and kids), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Brick-and-mortar stores that sell goods in person are a part of the offline distribution channel. Different brands of smart shoes are offered in specialty stores and multi-branded stores and brand-specific stores are the two major categories of specialty stores. Because of their wide selection of goods, customers tend to favor such stores. Hence, offline distribution channel is expected to witness considrable growth, during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

The increased adoption of smart shoes in medical applications is a major driver for the smart shoes market during the forecast period.

Smart wearables have recently experienced a surge in popularity among patients with illnesses. The patients who require external help to perform their day-to-day activities are increasingly using these products.

They include patients with weak bone density, such as elderly people who can trip over a small obstruction, and Alzheimer's patients who need ongoing care.

But due to their hectic schedules, it is challenging to monitor the activities of these patients. This results in people being forced to use technology to help them.

Moreover, companies that sell smart fitness equipment, like smart shoes, are constantly working to create products that can effectively carry out these functions.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Strategic partnerships are an emerging trend in the smart shoes market during the forecast period.

To create smart shoes with features other than those that are currently popular in the market, vendors in the global market are forming strategic alliances with tech giants.

In order to advance innovation and the release of smart shoes with a variety of features, smart shoe vendors and various tech giants entered into a number of strategic partnerships in 2021. This is due to the introduction of such cutting-edge features.

The market is witnessing strategic partnerships between smart shoe manufacturers and companies in other sectors, such as technology and personal care.

This will boost innovation and lead to the introduction of more standout products.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Low penetration in developing countries is a major challenge hindering the growth of the smart shoes market during the forecast period.

Smart shoes are not widely used in developing nations like India, Singapore, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

This is majorly due to consumers in developing nations are not aware of the advantages that are associated with wearing smart shoes.

Moreover, these smart shoes' average selling price, which ranges from USD 100 to USD 500, is extremely high and prevents their widespread use in these nations.

Hence, such challenges may impede the market growth of smart shoes during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Smart Shoes Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart shoes market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart shoes market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart shoes market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the smart shoes market vendors

Smart Shoes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 549.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Alegria Shoes, ASICS Corp., Digitsole, Ducere Technologies Inc., ELTEN GmbH, FeetMe, Groupe Artemis, Li Ning Co. Ltd., Nike Inc., Powerlace Technology Inc., ReTiSense Inc., SALTED Co. Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Sole PowerTech, Under Armour Inc., UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, Vivobarefoot Ltd., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart shoes market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Senior citizens - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Users with disability - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Kids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Adidas AG

12.4 Alegria Shoes

12.5 Digitsole

12.6 Ducere Technologies Inc.

12.7 FeetMe

12.8 Groupe Artemis

12.9 Nike Inc.

12.10 Powerlace Technology Inc.

12.11 ReTiSense Inc.

12.12 SALTED Co. Ltd.

12.13 Sole PowerTech

12.14 Under Armour Inc.

12.15 UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG

12.16 Vivobarefoot Ltd.

12.17 Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

