Smart Source, Announces Acquisition of Suncoast Marketing, Inc.

·3 min read

ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Source is pleased to announce its acquisition of Suncoast Marketing, Inc. ("Suncoast") in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Suncoast was founded in 1977 and is ranked as the #1 distributor in Florida and top 35 in the U.S. Suncoast has established this position by consistently "Delivering Bright Ideas" through a focus on superior customer service, utilization of national and international distribution channels, and continuous enhancement of evolving technologies.

(PRNewsfoto/Smart Source LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Smart Source LLC)

Smart Source is a leading Brand Management Business Process Outsourcer ("BPO") and Technology provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia which sources printed and promotional products for both domestic and international customers. The Company has a successful reputation for integrating and growing existing customer relationships by leveraging its Brand Sourcing Technology to optimize customer pricing. As a result of this effort, and the success of our many customers, Smart Source has seen substantial growth and expansion in recent years. The acquisition of Suncoast will allow Smart Source to further increase market share and strengthen its existing South Florida operations. The acquisition also allows Suncoast to access the tools necessary to be a market leader and grow its business in an industry that continues to undergo change.

Suncoast is a privately-owned company located in Fort Lauderdale Florida. The company's ownership team including Bob Scala, Randy Eubanks and Norm Cantelm, determined that "the time was right to merge with a larger, stronger company which would allow for our continued growth. Our staff is excited for the change and challenges ahead. The Florida marketplace is vibrant, and the tools that come along with our merger will allow our reps to attack the market in new and exciting ways. One of our favorite quotes from Gus Stavros, a past ICON of this industry, is "The Act of Standing Still, is the Beginning of Decline". Our merger of talent and technology will allow for our mutual rapid growth and movement forward into the future."

Scott Rich, Senior Vice President of Sales, commented that "Smart Source's expanded platform of services and technology will be a significant benefit to all of Suncoast customers." In announcing the acquisition, Tom D'Agostino, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Smart Source, stated "it is a pleasure to welcome Bob, Randy, Norm and the entire Suncoast team to the Smart Source family." And Sara Horn, Chief Operating Officer, is "excited about the efficiencies, account reporting and infrastructure that Smart Source can bring to both Suncoast's employees and clients as part of this combination."

All inquiries should be directed to:

Jack D. Huber
President
770.449.6300

Scott Rich
Senior Vice President of Sales
770.449.6300

About Smart Source
Smart Source is a premiere branded communications provider dedicated to delivering comprehensive BPO solutions. Based in Atlanta, Smart Source offers a full suite of solutions including creative services, document management and fulfillment management encompassing inventory management, kitting and distribution. The Company takes pride in delivering high quality products, providing industry expertise, streamlining processes and utilizing best-in-class technology to clients in a diverse array of industries including healthcare, finance, retail, hospitality and manufacturing.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-source-announces-acquisition-of-suncoast-marketing-inc-301549363.html

SOURCE Smart Source LLC

