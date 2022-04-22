U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

Smart Speaker Market: 20.87% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By End-user (residential users and commercial users) and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025

·11 min read

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Speaker Market value is set to grow by USD 20.72 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 25.98% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Speaker Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Speaker Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The rapidly increasing unit sales of smart speakers is notably driving the market growth. Moreover, North America will register the highest growth rate of 40% among the other regions. Therefore, the smart speaker market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report to get market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities

Smart Speaker Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.98%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 20.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

20.87

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Australia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Onkyo Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., and Xiaomi Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Rapidly Increasing Unit Sales of Smart Speakers to Drive the Market Growth

Vendors such as Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Alibaba, Baidu, Xiaomi, and Apple are prominent in the market. For instance, with its range of Alexa-enabled Echo products, Amazon led the overall smart speaker market for Q4 2020 with a 28.3% share of global shipments with 16.5 million units with year-over-year growth of 4%. Google established itself as the second-largest player in the global smart speaker market, though its number of shipments of smart speakers dropped by 5% in Q4 2020. Google held a 22.6% market share and shipped 13.2 million units of smart speakers in Q4 2020. China-based Baidu and Alibaba both shipped 6.6 million and 6.3 million units of smart speakers, respectively, in Q4 2020. The huge amount of revenue generated will encourage vendors to introduce low-budget speakers to achieve optimum market penetration, which will positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Download sample Report for insights on the Drivers, Trends, and Challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies

Smart Speaker Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

The smart speaker market share growth by the residential users segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rise in popularity of digital content and subscription services such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, and YouTube, as well as other digital content platforms is increasing the demand for smart speakers in households globally, which will drive the growth in this segment. Other factors such as home renovation projects will further increase the demand for smart devices such as speakers.

  • Geography

The 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for smart speakers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, South America, and MEA. The presence of key vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., and Sonos Inc. and the growing necessity of smart speakers in households for numerous applications such as streaming music, finding recipes, and making a purchase will facilitate the smart speaker market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download Our Sample Report for more Insights on impact of each segments and regions to make informed business decisions

Smart Speaker Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Onkyo Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sony Group Corp.

  • Xiaomi Corp.

Moreover, the smart speaker market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation and promotion on social media platforms to compete in the market.

Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Smart Speaker Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart speaker market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the smart speaker market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the smart speaker market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart speaker market vendors

Related Reports:

Professional Speaker Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The professional speaker market share is expected to increase by USD 543.74 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Bluetooth Speaker Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The bluetooth speaker market share is expected to increase by USD 6.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.39%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Consumer electronics

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Residential users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Residential users - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Commercial users - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rapidly increasing unit sales of smart speakers

8.1.2 Growing necessity of smart speakers in households

8.1.3 Rising demand for smart speakers from non-English speaking countries

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Privacy and security threats associated with smart speakers

8.2.2 Threat from fake setup apps and counterfeit products

8.2.3 Availability of substitutes

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing popularity of voice commerce

8.3.2 Strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers

8.3.3 Growth in prominence of smart displays

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 50: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 54: Alphabet Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 58: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 62: Apple Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Apple Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Apple Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 65: Apple Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 71: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 72: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Onkyo Corp.

Exhibit 75: Onkyo Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Onkyo Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Onkyo Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Onkyo Corp. - Key customers

Exhibit 79: Onkyo Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 82: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 84: Sony Group Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 85: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Xiaomi Corp.

Exhibit 88: Xiaomi Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 89: Xiaomi Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 90: Xiaomi Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 91: Xiaomi Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology

Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-speaker-market-20-87-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--by-end-user-residential-users-and-commercial-users-and-geography--global-forecast-to-2025--301530222.html

SOURCE Technavio

