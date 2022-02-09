U.S. markets open in 9 hours 18 minutes

Smart Speaker Market to Rise to USD 34.24 Billion by 2028; Rising Smart Home Trend to Propel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Companies Covered in Smart Speaker Market Apple Inc. (California, U.S.), Avnera Corporation (Oregon, U.S.), Baidu, Inc. (Beijing, China), Deutsche Telekom (Bonn, Germany), Fabriq (England, U.K.), Facebook (California, U.S.), Jam Audio (Michigan, U.S.), KaKao (Jeju-si, South Korea), Lenovo (Quarry Bay, Hong Kong), LG Electronics (Seoul, South Korea)

Pune, India, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Smart Speaker Market size reached USD 7.82 billion in 2020. The market valuation is set to increase from USD 9.04 billion in 2021 to USD 34.24 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period. The product adoption will soar in the forthcoming years led by the proliferation of smart home devices. Consumer demand for latest AI-powered tech to control smart home devices will be a key trend in the market. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled “Smart Speaker Market, 2021-2028."

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-speaker-market-106297

Leading Companies Profiled in the Market Report:

  • Apple Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Avnera Corporation (Oregon, U.S.)

  • Baidu, Inc. (Beijing, China)

  • Deutsche Telekom (Bonn, Germany)

  • Fabriq (England, U.K.)

  • Facebook (California, U.S.)

  • Jam Audio (Michigan, U.S.)

  • KaKao (Jeju-si, South Korea)

  • Lenovo (Quarry Bay, Hong Kong)

  • LG Electronics (Seoul, South Korea)

Smart speakers are audio systems that are Wi-Fi enabled and function through voice commands. They are gaining massive popularity in smart home applications as they serve as a control hub for smart devices and home appliances. Due to these factors, the demand for these speakers is rising primarily in the residential sector. New technologies powered by artificial intelligence (AI) featuring built-in display capabilities are being launched in the market. As new technologies enter the market, the market players are slated to face immense competition in the forthcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact:

Pandemic-Induced Work-From-Home Trend Brings Lucrative Opportunities

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented tremendous opportunities for market players across the globe. With rise in remote working culture, the demand for high-quality smart wireless audio devices has increased considerably. Strategy Analytics reports that product sales during Q1 2020 reached 28.2 million units worldwide. This number reached 30 million units by the second quarter. Amid a highly uncertain COVID-19 landscape, the continuing work-from-home trend will further fuel the product adoption over the projected timeline.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/smart-speaker-market-106297

Segments:

Type, Application, and Region are studied for the Market

Based on type, the market is segmented into wireless speakers, virtual assistants, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into residential and commercial.

In terms of region, the market is studied across North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

  • Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

  • Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

  • List of major industry players.

  • Key strategies adopted by the market players.

  • Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-speaker-market-106297

Drivers & Restraints:

Increased Adoption of Smart Home Products to Aid Market Growth

The smart speaker market growth during 2021-2028 will be heavily influenced by the growing adoption of smart home devices and appliances, including smart kitchen appliances, smart lights, smart locks, security cameras, and smart TVs. Market players are integrating advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) into speakers to enable advanced functionality. For, instance, Xiaomi is reportedly developing an AIoT-based product that can act as a control hub to connect to other IoT products.

However, despite many benefits, several concerns, such as data security, privacy, and compatibility issues, with smartphones and other devices could affect the product adoption.

Regional Insights:

North America holds a dominant percentage of the global smart speaker market share. The region will record monumental growth during the analysis timeline led by growing product popularity. As per the Smart Speaker Consumer Adoption report, the number of smart speaker users surged by 10% between 2018 and 2019. The report also suggests that the product penetration rate in the region (26%) was the highest across the globe. North America is home to established players such as Apple, AWS, and Bose.

The market in Europe will grow driven by the rising smart home trend. Meanwhile, the market in Asia Pacific will gain momentum, owing to the expanding consumer tech sector in Japan, China, India, and South Korea.

Quick Buy – Smart speaker Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106297

Notable Industry Development:

September 2020 – Xiaomi introduced its first smart speaker with Google Assistant in the Indian market. The technology can converse in English and Hindi.

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Smart Speaker Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Type (USD)

        • Virtual Assistants

        • Wireless Speakers

        • Others

      • By Application (USD)

        • Residential

        • Commercial

      • By Region (USD)

        • North America

        • South America

        • Europe

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Asia Pacific

    • North America Smart Speaker Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Type (USD)

        • Virtual Assistants

        • Wireless Speakers

        • Others

      • By Application (USD)

        • Residential

        • Commercial

      • By Country (USD)

          • United States (By Application)

          • Canada (By Application)

          • Mexico (By Application)

TOC Continued..

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/smart-speaker-market-106297

Speech and Voice Recognition Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Technology (Voice Recognition, Speech Recognition), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By End-User (Healthcare, IT and Telecommunications, Automotive, BFSI, Government, Legal, Retail, Travel and Hospitality and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Facial Recognition Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Technology (2D Facial Recognition, 3D Facial Recognition, Thermal Face Recognition, Skin Texture Analysis, and Others, By Application (Face Identification, Access Control, Security & Surveillance, and Others, By End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Network Automation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Network Type (Physical, Virtual, Hybrid), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By End User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Education, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Industrial Cybersecurity Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Product, Software and Services), By Security Type (Network Security, Cloud Application Security, End-point Security, Internet Security, and Others), By Industry (Process Industry and Discrete Industry) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Thermal Camera Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Handheld, Mounted, and Scopes and Goggles), By Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), By Application (Monitoring and Inspection, Security and Surveillance, Detection and Measurement, Search and Rescue Operations), By End-use (Military and Defense, Industrial, Commercial, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Residential, Automotive) and Regional Forecast, 2020–2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

