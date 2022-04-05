U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Smart Speaker Market size worth $ 61.87 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 32.75% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

A growing number of smart homes, increasing disposable income, rapidly proliferating multifunctional devices and the rising trend of personalization has been driving the global Smart Speaker Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Smart Speaker Market" By Component (Hardware and Software), By Application (Commercial and Personal), By Mode of Sale (Online and Offline), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Smart Speaker Market size was valued at USD 6.42 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 61.87 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 32.75% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=5850

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Speaker Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Smart Speaker Market Overview

A smart speaker is a wireless speaker that works via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or other wireless protocols and is powered by an artificial intelligence-controlled virtual assistant. The latest technological innovation dominates the consumer tech market, activated by voice commands to listen to music, order food, shop online, and more. It also performs other activities such as getting weather information, breaking news, listing daily activities, and integrating smart appliances. These multiple features give the smart speaker market an edge over other alternative technology products and services.

Advanced microphones, automatic speech recognition technology, and natural language processing help the smart speaker identify and process your voice commands with maximum precision. Amazon offers Amazon Echo powered by a virtual assistant known as Alexa, and Google gives Google Home powered by Google's virtual assistant. Other players in the market include Apple, Alibaba, and Sonos. The growing demand for smart home devices is an essential factor driving the growth of the smart speaker market. Other factors influencing the development of the market are the ever-increasing consumer willingness to invest in trending technologies and the growing use of smart devices by the younger generation.

In addition, the development of partnerships between smart home manufacturers and innovative speaker makers ensures the seamless integration of smart home devices and smart speakers. This turns out to be a critical factor in smart speaker adoption

Key Developments

  • In September 2019, Amazon introduced an all-new line-up of Echo devices to access Alexa at home with the all-new Echo, Echo Flex, Echo Dot with clock, and Echo Show 8. Echo Studio is the company's best-sounding Echo and the first smart speaker to deliver an immersive, three-dimensional audio experience with Dolby Atmos.

  • On October 2020, Apple unveiled the HomePod mini, the newest addition to the HomePod family that delivers impressive sound, the intelligence of Siri to get things done, and an innovative home experience that offers comfort and convenience without complexity.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Alibaba Group, Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Sonos, Inc., Bose Corporation, Xiaomi, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Baidu Inc., and Plantronics, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Smart Speaker Market On the basis of Component, Application, Mode of Sale, and Geography.

  • Smart Speaker Market, By Component

  • Smart Speaker Market, By Application

  • Smart Speaker Market, By Mode of Sale

  • Smart Speaker Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Powered Speakers Market By Product (Wireless Powered Speakers, Wired Powered Speakers), By Application (Commercial, Household), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market By User Interface (Text-To-Speech, Text-Based, and Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)), By Product (IVA Smart Speakers and Chatbots), By Vertical (Healthcare, Government, and Consumer Electronics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Waterproof Portable Speakers Market By Product (Bluetooth Speakers, Wi-Fi Speakers), By Application (Online Retail, Offline Retail), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market By Type (AC/DC Bluetooth speakers, AC-only Bluetooth speakers), By Application (Indoor Entertainment, Outdoor Recreation), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Leading Wireless Speaker And Headphone Manufacturers giving mesmerizing experience

Visualize Smart Speaker Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-speaker-market-size-worth--61-87-billion-globally-by-2028-at-32-75-cagr-verified-market-research-301517884.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

