Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market: 15.06% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By End-user (commercial and residential) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Share is expected to increase by USD 476.53 million from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 16.22%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Aeon Matrix Inc., Hunter Industries Inc, HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., Netro Inc., NxEco Inc., Orbit Irrigation Products LLC, Rachio Inc., Rain Bird Corp., Sprinkl.io LLC, and Weathermatic among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: End-user (commercial and residential)

Geographies: North America (US), APAC (China and Japan), Europe (UK and France), MEA, and South America

Download Sample: for more additional information about the Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market

Vendor Insights-

The smart sprinkler irrigation systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Aeon Matrix Inc.- The company offers smart sprinkler irrigation systems that come with 4x the signal strength in the internal Wi-Fi, plus RJ45 for direct Ethernet or 4G connection and features two sets of sensor inputs to support rainfall and flow sensors, and also includes dedicated master zone and 24VAC outputs, under the brand name of Aeon Matrix.

Hunter Industries Inc- The company offers smart sprinkler irrigation systems that feature unique, multi-trajectory rotating streams which deliver water at a steady rate and allows water to gently soak in at rates that soils can absorb, under the brand name of Hunter.

Netro Inc.- The company offers smart sprinkler irrigation systems that provide precise control of sprinklers from smart devices and are designed to work with Oscillating Sprinklers, Pulsating Sprinklers, Soaker Hoses and Drippers, under the brand name of Pixie.

Story continues

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for smart sprinkler irrigation systems in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.

The practice of landscaping of yards and outdoor spaces has gained considerable momentum, thereby propelling the growth of the smart sprinkler irrigation systems market in North America.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Driver:

All smart sprinkler irrigation systems can be connected to Wi-Fi and accessed from remote locations through smartphones or laptops. The smart sprinkler irrigation systems dispense the right amount of water per the time of the year, climate, and weather of a location. Users can also start, stop, and change the sprinklers from their cell phones or computers. They can also check the detailed report on water usage. These irrigation systems also allow users to customize each zone and schedule water sprinkling based on the soil and plant type, sun exposure, and nozzles. The smart sprinkler irrigation systems operate after taking an automatic reading of the past, present, and future weather. Thus, the convenience of remote access and innovation in technology will drive market growth.

Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Challenge:

All smart sprinkler irrigation systems have sensors and can be connected to 4G, 3G, and Wi-Fi. Issues with sensor connectivity can lead to a disconnection between the app and smart sprinkler irrigation systems. Some users also face problems with firmware updates and Wi-Fi. During such situations, users are unable to detect the device and are compelled to wait till connectivity issues are resolved. The sudden crash of the app is also one of the key factors that can trigger connectivity issues between the smartphone and the smart sprinkler irrigation systems. Thus, app interface issues are likely to impede smart sprinkler irrigation systems market growth during the forecast period.

Download sample report to find additional information about various other market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US by Type and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The agricultural irrigation machinery market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 881.82 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.97%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Connected Agriculture Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The connected agriculture market share is expected to increase by USD 3.63 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.47%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.22% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 476.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.06 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeon Matrix Inc., Hunter Industries Inc, HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., Netro Inc., NxEco Inc., Orbit Irrigation Products LLC, Rachio Inc., Rain Bird Corp., Sprinkl.io LLC, and Weathermatic Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aeon Matrix Inc.

Hunter Industries Inc

HydroPoint Data Systems Inc.

Netro Inc.

NxEco Inc.

Orbit Irrigation Products LLC

Rachio Inc.

Rain Bird Corp.

Sprinkl.io LLC

Weathermatic

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-sprinkler-irrigation-systems-market-15-06-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--by-end-user-commercial-and-residential-and-geography--global-forecast-to-2025--301531073.html

SOURCE Technavio