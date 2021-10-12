U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,347.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,344.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,697.50
    -3.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.10
    -3.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.55
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.60
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.06
    +1.29 (+6.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3602
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4090
    +0.0870 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,452.18
    +758.63 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,342.82
    +0.97 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.94
    -42.91 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

The smart textiles market is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2021 to USD 6.6 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2%

ReportLinker
·4 min read

during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the growth of the smart textiles market include implementation of advanced technologies in smart textiles, miniaturization of electronic components and expanding wearable industry among others.

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Textiles Market with COVID-19 impact analysis by Type, Function, Vertical, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03362931/?utm_source=GNW


Energy harvesting and thermoelectricity function to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The science of energy harvesting materials has witnessed phenomenal progress in recent years.Technological advancements have enabled the development of new and distinctive molecular materials and devise artificial photosystems, and their applications are far more remote than the conventional solar cell technology.

The basic principle of wearable devices and their way of hybridizing with PV cells includes the mechanism of thermoregulation in humans.The growth in the use of wearable, mobile, and electronic textile-sensing devices has increased the need for keeping these devices powered continuously.

Many smart clothing providers have proposed the integration of energy harvesting capabilities into clothing, e.g., solar energy harvesting, which is one of the most investigated avenues due to the abundance of solar energy. Many start-ups and research institutions are actively involved in developing this technology.

Military and protection vertical to dominate the smart textile market during the forecast period.
In 2020, the military and protection segment accounted for the largest size of the smart textiles market and is also expected to hold its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Smart textiles for military application offer various features such as advanced insulation properties and ballistics protection, as well as are made from waterproof fabric, while some are capable of health monitoring and equipped with GPS systems, sensors, and motion trackers.

APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
The market in APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period.APAC region is witnessing increased demand for smart textiles attributed to the rapidly expanding healthcare industry.

Smart textiles are used for continuously monitoring the patient’s condition and receiving communication and positioning. Development of manufacturing hubs in countries like China and India will drive the demand in APAC region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key officials in the smart textiles market. Following is the breakup of the profiles of primary participants for the report.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30 %, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 25%, Directors – 20%, and Others – 55%
• By Region: North America– 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 10%
The report profiles key players in the smart textiles market and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are DuPont (US), Alphabet (US), Jabil (US), AIQ Smart Clothing (Taiwan), Sensoria (US), Gentherm (US), Interactive Wear (Germany), Outlast Technologies (US), Adidas (Germany), Hexoskin (Canada), TenCate (Netherlands), Clim8 (France), Nike (US), Sensing Tex (Spain), Thermosoft International (US), Milliken & Company (US), Applycon (US), Peratech (UK), CHARNAUD (South Africa), Footfalls & Heartbeats (UK), Volt Smart Yarns (US), Samsung(South Korea), Ambiotex (Germany), Microsoft (US) and LifeSense Group (Netherlands).

Research Coverage
This report segments the smart textiles market based on type, function, vertical and region. It also describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about this market, as well as includes market share analysis, value chain analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, trade analysis, ecosystem, technological trends, pricing analysis, key patents, standards and frameworks, and case studies/use cases.

Reasons to Buy This Report

The report will help leaders/new entrants in the smart textiles market in the following ways:
1. The report segments the smart textile market comprehensively and provides the closest market size estimation for all subsegments across regions.
2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about the smart textiles market.
3. The report will help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to improve their position in the smart textile market. The competitive landscape section describes the competitor ecosystem.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03362931/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o

  • This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just d

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No

  • Elon Musk says Teslas from Berlin may arrive next month

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest as Elon Musk says to expect the first Teslas from the Berlin Factory as early as next month.

  • Shale Oil Is Booming Again in the Permian

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices above $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion

  • 11 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The space market has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years, […]

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • How Carvana will reach profitability by 2023

    Wedbush Securities Seth Basham&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how Carvana will meet consumers' demand, why Wedbush upgraded its price target and the outlook of growth for the company.

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • Are Algorithms To Blame For Europe’s Natural Gas Crisis?

    As Europe’s energy crisis continues it is beginning to become clear that Russia may have influenced natural gas markets by using its trading arms to drive prices higher

  • Tesla Keeps Cruising Higher As Production Is About To Begin In New Factory

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher Monday after CEO Elon Musk said Saturday the company plans to start rolling cars off the production line at its new factory Giga Berlin. Cars may begin to roll off the line as early as next month, and plans are made to produce 5,000 to 10,000 a day. Tesla shares are up 1.2% at $794.90 at publication time. See Also: Tesla Plans To Roll Out First Cars From Berlin Next Month, Elon Musk Warns Of Volume-Production Challenges Tesla Daily Chart Analys

  • The 'sky is the limit' for heating oil prices if we get slammed this winter: strategist

    Start stockpiling those blankets for the winter because heating oil and natural gas prices may wallop your budget.

  • 12 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best software stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The software universe is the fastest growing market segment in the technology industry. According […]

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • Cramer Likes Ford, But Suggests Waiting For Dips To Buy These Stocks

    On Friday's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that he had liked Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) since the $30s. Even now that the stock is in the $120 range, the company is doing a great job. He recommended waiting for a slight dip to add positions. Cramer said Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) had got too high and added that he liked Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) more than Lucid. Cramer believes Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) is a “wild stock.” It rises every time the company annou

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks in Harvard University’s stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Harvard Management Company’s past performance and go directly to Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard’s endowment is Harvard University’s largest financial asset and comprises over 14,000 funds. The endowment is managed […]

  • Chinese Developer Sinic Warns of Default as Hidden Risks Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has become the latest Chinese real estate firm to warn of imminent default, as rising contagion risk leaves investors guessing on who else may face a credit crunch.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion