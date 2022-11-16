Smart Thermostats Market Size to Grow by USD 4.11 Bn, Growth in the number of HVAC equipment users to drive growth -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Thermostats Market Size is expected to grow by USD 4.11 billion between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.81% during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.
Key Highlights
The report recognizes the following as the key players in the Smart thermostats market: Alphabet Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Centrica Plc, Computime Group Ltd., and Control4 Corp. among others.
The smart thermostats market is fragmented in nature.
Market to observe 19.55% YOY growth in 2022.
Market Dynamics
The smart thermostats market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growth in the number of HVAC equipment users. HVAC systems are being increasingly adopted globally for their energy efficiency. With the help of heating and air conditioning equipment, the temperature can be maintained within a household. Smart thermostats as a part of the HVAC system help in monitoring and controlling the temperature from remote locations, and it turns on the other HVAC system parts to achieve the desired temperature. Therefore, the growth in the construction of residential and commercial buildings is expected to drive the demand for HVAC equipment, thereby spurring the demand for smart thermostats during the forecast period.
The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth.
Vendor Landscape
The global smart thermostats market is diversified with the presence of international and regional vendors. Although several new vendors are trying to venture into the market, they find it difficult to sustain themselves in the sector due to the tough competition from international vendors, particularly in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services. The competitiveness in the market is likely to intensify during the forecast period owing to product innovations, technological advancements, and mergers and acquisitions. Alphabet Inc. (Google Nest), ecobee Inc., Emerson Electric Co., and Honeywell International Inc. are some of the prominent players in the market. Product innovations play a key role in sustaining the global footprint of the major vendors. Therefore, manufacturers invest in research and development to offer various products that cater to the rising demand for smart thermostats. Innovations and the use of advanced technologies to enhance product portfolios will ensure more competitiveness in the market during the forecast period.
Key Segments
The smart thermostats market is segmented by technology into Wi-Fi, ZigBee, and others. The Wi-Fi segment is expected to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Wi-Fi technology is one of the most common technologies used in smart thermostats. The segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The average cost of a Wi-Fi-based smart thermostat ranges up to USD 250. With the help of Wi-Fi connectivity, users can automatically connect to smart devices in their houses and monitor them. The ease of use and convenience offered by Wi-Fi-enabled smart thermostats is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the smart thermostats market report:
Market Player Information
Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
Smart Thermostats Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.81%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 4.11 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
19.55
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 53%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Centrica Plc, Computime Group Ltd., Control4 Corp., ecobee Inc., EcoFactor Inc., Emerson Electric Co., GridPoint Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand SA, NETATMO SAS, Nortek Inc., Radio Thermostat Co. of America, Robert Bosch GmbH, Robertshaw Controls Co., Schneider Electric SE, tado GmbH, and Venstar Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Technology
5.3 Wi-fi - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 ZigBee - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Technology
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Alphabet Inc.
10.4 Centrica Plc
10.5 Computime Group Ltd.
10.6 ecobee Inc.
10.7 EcoFactor Inc.
10.8 Emerson Electric Co.
10.9 GridPoint Inc.
10.10 Honeywell International Inc.
10.11 Johnson Controls International Plc
10.12 Robert Bosch GmbH
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
