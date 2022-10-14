Smart Ticketing Market Size to Grow by USD 9.44 Bn, Global Leisure Products Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart ticketing market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products market within the global household durables market. The parent market, which is the global leisure products market, includes a wide range of categories, including musical instruments, sports equipment, recreational vehicles, camping equipment, toys, bicycles, and other consumer-oriented games. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as growing memberships in health and fitness clubs, an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, an increasing number of dual-income households, and high growth in online sales. However, factors such as the threat from counterfeit products, stringent regulatory compliances for toy manufacturers, and increased trade barriers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Ticketing Market 2022-2026

The smart ticketing market size is expected to grow by USD 9.44 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the latest trends and drivers, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Smart Ticketing Market 2022-2026: Scope

The smart ticketing market report includes the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Smart Ticketing Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The smart ticketing market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of a significant number of vendors. The vendors in the market are using inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Competitors need to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions for strengthening their foothold in the market. The vendors in the market have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments and should also maintain their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Story continues

Atsuke SAS, Banco BTG Pactual SA, ASSA ABLOY AB, Cammax Ltd, Corethree Ltd., CPI Card Group Inc., Conduent Inc., Cubic Corp., Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Flowbird SAS, Hitachi Ltd., IDEMIA, iQ Payments Oy, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH, Thales Group, Siemens AG, Ticketer, and VIX IP Pty Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Smart Ticketing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Smart Ticketing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the smart ticketing market grow during the next five years

Estimation of the smart ticketing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart ticketing market

Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of smart ticketing market vendors

Related Reports

Ticket Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The ticket market share is expected to increase by USD 93.24 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Secondary Tickets Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The secondary tickets market share is expected to increase by USD 2.24 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Smart Ticketing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.78 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASSA ABLOY AB, Atsuke SAS, Banco BTG Pactual SA, Cammax Ltd, Conduent Inc., Corethree Ltd., CPI Card Group Inc., Cubic Corp., Flowbird SAS, Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., IDEMIA, Infineon Technologies AG, iQ Payments Oy, NXP Semiconductors NV, Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH, Siemens AG, Thales Group, Ticketer, and VIX IP Pty Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Sports and events - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ASSA ABLOY AB

10.4 Atsuke SAS

10.5 Banco BTG Pactual SA

10.6 Cammax Ltd

10.7 Conduent Inc.

10.8 Corethree Ltd.

10.9 Cubic Corp.

10.10 Flowbird SAS

10.11 Giesecke and Devrient GmbH

10.12 Hitachi Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Smart Ticketing Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-ticketing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-9-44-bn-global-leisure-products-market-categorized-as-parent-market---technavio-301648873.html

SOURCE Technavio