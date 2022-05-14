Smart Toys Market Size to Value USD 4.27 Bn | 32% of the market growth contribution from APAC | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart toys market potential growth difference is anticipated to reach USD 4.27 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report also predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at an estimated CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The smart toys market growth is likely to be driven positively by the adoption of STEM toys for the skill enhancement of children.
Our market analysis report on "Smart Toys Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the implementation during the forecast period.
Smart Toys Market Report Key Highlights
Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 14.47%
Key market segments: Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Others), Distribution channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 32%
Smart Toys Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.5%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 4.27 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.47
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Activision Blizzard Inc., Digital Dream Labs, Genesis, geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., Innovation First International Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Mattel Inc., Miko, Ozobot and Evollve Inc., Primo Toys, Silverlit Toys Manufactory Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Sphero Inc., Spin Master Corp., Ubtech Robotics Inc., VTech Holdings Ltd., WowWee Group Ltd., and ZURU Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
Smart Toys Market Trend
Emergence of 3D printing
The emergence of 3D printing is a smart toys market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. 3D printers are likely to become affordable in the coming years. Licensors are trying to protect their products and figuring out methods to legitimize do-it-yourself (DIY) merchandise and derive revenue from it. Many licensors such as Hasbro are offering licenses to 3D printing companies by providing access to specific assets and distinguishing them from other licensed merchandise available in the market. Many market players are introducing 3D printing tools for building and modifying toys at home. Such innovations in 3D printing are expected to propel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Smart Toys Market Challenge
Adverse climatic conditions
The high availability of substitutes will be a major challenge for the smart toys market during the forecast period. Smart toys have many substitutes, such as traditional toys and video games. One of the key challenges that smart toys face is their premium prices. As they are costlier than traditional toys, price-sensitive consumers may consider smart toys unnecessary and overpriced luxury commodities, especially in underdeveloped economies where people have low purchasing potential. The popularity of video games is expected to grow continuously as video games are increasingly replacing traditional toys and games. This may also limit the market's growth.
Key market vendor insights
The smart toys market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Some of the key market vendors are:
Activision Blizzard Inc.
Digital Dream Labs
Genesis
geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG
Hasbro Inc.
Innovation First International Inc.
LEGO System AS
Makeblock Co. Ltd.
Mattel Inc.
Miko
Ozobot and Evollve Inc.
Primo Toys
Silverlit Toys Manufactory Ltd.
Sony Group Corp.
Sphero Inc.
Spin Master Corp.
Ubtech Robotics Inc.
VTech Holdings Ltd.
WowWee Group Ltd.
ZURU Inc.
Key Segment Analysis by Technology
Wi-Fi
The Wi-Fi technology segment held the largest smart toys market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share during the forecast period. Wi-Fi provides a high-speed data network within a small area such as a room, building, or small geographical segment on a big campus. Wi-Fi provides a significantly large and seamless range of operation when compared with Bluetooth or NFC, thereby becoming more popular. Wi-Fi transmits data at a much faster speed compared with Bluetooth. Hence, it is ideal for larger files and data.
Bluetooth
Others
Regional Market Analysis
32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for smart toys in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and North American regions.
The rapid technology penetration and evolved consumer demand will facilitate the smart toys market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Technology
5.3 Wi-Fi - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Technology
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.
11.4 Hasbro Inc.
11.5 LEGO System AS
11.6 Makeblock Co. Ltd.
11.7 Mattel Inc.
11.8 Silverlit Toys Manufactory Ltd.
11.9 Sony Group Corp.
11.10 Spin Master Corp.
11.11 Ubtech Robotics Inc.
11.12 VTech Holdings Ltd.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
