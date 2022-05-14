Smart Toys Market Size to Value USD 4.27 Bn | 32% of the market growth contribution from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart toys market potential growth difference is anticipated to reach USD 4.27 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report also predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at an estimated CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The smart toys market growth is likely to be driven positively by the adoption of STEM toys for the skill enhancement of children.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Toys Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our market analysis report on " Smart Toys Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the implementation during the forecast period.

Smart Toys Market Report Key Highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 14.47%

Key market segments: Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Others), Distribution channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 32%

Smart Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Digital Dream Labs, Genesis, geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., Innovation First International Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Mattel Inc., Miko, Ozobot and Evollve Inc., Primo Toys, Silverlit Toys Manufactory Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Sphero Inc., Spin Master Corp., Ubtech Robotics Inc., VTech Holdings Ltd., WowWee Group Ltd., and ZURU Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Smart Toys Market Trend

Emergence of 3D printing

The emergence of 3D printing is a smart toys market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. 3D printers are likely to become affordable in the coming years. Licensors are trying to protect their products and figuring out methods to legitimize do-it-yourself (DIY) merchandise and derive revenue from it. Many licensors such as Hasbro are offering licenses to 3D printing companies by providing access to specific assets and distinguishing them from other licensed merchandise available in the market. Many market players are introducing 3D printing tools for building and modifying toys at home. Such innovations in 3D printing are expected to propel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Smart Toys Market Challenge

Adverse climatic conditions

The high availability of substitutes will be a major challenge for the smart toys market during the forecast period. Smart toys have many substitutes, such as traditional toys and video games. One of the key challenges that smart toys face is their premium prices. As they are costlier than traditional toys, price-sensitive consumers may consider smart toys unnecessary and overpriced luxury commodities, especially in underdeveloped economies where people have low purchasing potential. The popularity of video games is expected to grow continuously as video games are increasingly replacing traditional toys and games. This may also limit the market's growth.

Key market vendor insights

The smart toys market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Digital Dream Labs

Genesis

geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG

Hasbro Inc.

Innovation First International Inc.

LEGO System AS

Makeblock Co. Ltd.

Mattel Inc.

Miko

Ozobot and Evollve Inc.

Primo Toys

Silverlit Toys Manufactory Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Sphero Inc.

Spin Master Corp.

Ubtech Robotics Inc.

VTech Holdings Ltd.

WowWee Group Ltd.

ZURU Inc.

Key Segment Analysis by Technology

Wi-Fi

The Wi-Fi technology segment held the largest smart toys market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share during the forecast period. Wi-Fi provides a high-speed data network within a small area such as a room, building, or small geographical segment on a big campus. Wi-Fi provides a significantly large and seamless range of operation when compared with Bluetooth or NFC, thereby becoming more popular. Wi-Fi transmits data at a much faster speed compared with Bluetooth. Hence, it is ideal for larger files and data.

Bluetooth

Others

Regional Market Analysis

32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for smart toys in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and North American regions.

The rapid technology penetration and evolved consumer demand will facilitate the smart toys market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

