Smart Tracker Market - 36% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Chipolo doo & Innova Technology LLC | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart tracker market size is expected to grow by USD 372.03 million from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 8.22% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for smart trackers in North America. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing pet industry expenditure will facilitate the smart tracker market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Tracker Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Analysis

The smart tracker market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing investments in R&D to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Chipolo doo - The company offers two models of tracker that includes Chipolo ONE and Chipolo CARD.

Innova Technology LLC - The company offers a Bluetooth tracker for valuables and mobile phones and models offered by the company include Protag G1, Protag Elite, and Duet.

Kaltio Technologies Oy - The company offers Bluetooth-based smart trackers that are used for tracking personal valuables, shipments, and products at construction sites.

LugLoc - The company offers smart trackers for luggage, by the name Lugloc.

Mars Inc. - The company offers trackers for pets through its subsidiary Whistle Labs Inc.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Smart Tracker Market Analysis Report by Technology (Bluetooth, cellular technology, and GPS), Application (consumer products, pets, and luggage), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

Story continues

Smart Tracker Market: Drivers & Challenges

The smart tracker market is driven by the rising pet population. However, factors such as poor battery backup and limited functionality may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Smart Tracker Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Bluetooth - size and forecast 2020-2025

cellular technology - size and forecast 2020-2025

GPS - size and forecast 2020-2025

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

consumer products - size and forecast 2020-2025

pets - size and forecast 2020-2025

luggage - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

The competitive scenario provided in the Smart Tracker Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Smart Tracker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 372.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.76 Performing market contribution North America at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chipolo doo, Innova Technology LLC, Kaltio Technologies Oy, LugLoc, Mars Inc., PB Inc., Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tile Inc., and TrackR Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content



Executive Summary



Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market segments

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Luggage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cellular technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

GPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Chipolo doo

Innova Technology LLC

Kaltio Technologies Oy

LugLoc

Mars Inc.

PB Inc.

Qorvo Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tile Inc.

TrackR Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

