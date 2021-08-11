U.S. markets closed

Smart Tracker Market during 2020-2024: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Mars Inc. Attain Dominant Market Positions | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 467.53 million is expected in the smart tracker market during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis and classifies industry-focused vendors based on their dominant and strong positions in the overall vendor landscape. Mars Inc.(US), PB Inc. dba Pebblebee (US), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.(South Korea (Republic of Korea)), Smart Tracking Technologies LLC (US), Tile Inc.(US), and TrackR Inc. (US) are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Tracker Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The growing popularity of rugged smart trackers and additional features being integrated with these trackers will offer immense growth opportunities for market vendors to flourish their business. In addition, the continuously increasing usage of smart trackers in various applications including consumer products and for tracking pets as well as luggage will further boost the market growth. However, limited awareness about these trackers may impede the market to grow and prove to be a key challenge for the market vendors during the forecast period.

Smart Tracker Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Tracker Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology

  • Geography

  • Application

Smart Tracker Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Chipolo d.o.o., Innova Technology PTE Ltd., Kaltio Technologies Oy, LugLoc, Chipolo d.o.o., Innova Technology PTE Ltd., Kaltio Technologies Oy, LugLoc, are some other dominant players discussed in detail in this smart tracker market report. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the smart tracker market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report scope also covers the following areas:

  • Smart Tracker Market size

  • Smart Tracker Market trends

  • Smart Tracker Market industry analysis

Smart Tracker Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart tracker market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the smart tracker market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the smart tracker market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart tracker market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Consumer products contributed 51% to the overall market in 2019 and would decrease its contribution to 48% of the global smart tracker market in 2024.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Application - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Application

5.3 Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 16: Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 17: Consumer products - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 Pets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 18: Pets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Pets - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Luggage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 20: Luggage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 21: Luggage - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Technology

Bluetooth contributed 56% to the overall market in 2019 and would decrease its contribution to 52% of the global smart tracker market in 2024.

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 23: Technology - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 24: Comparison by Technology

6.3 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 25: Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Bluetooth - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.4 Cellular technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 27: Cellular technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Cellular technology - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.5 GPS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 29: GPS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: GPS - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Technology

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Customer landscape analysis

8. Geographic Landscape

North America contributed 39% to the overall market in 2019 and would increase its contribution to 39% of the global smart tracker market in 2024.

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 33: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 37: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 39: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 41: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 43: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 45: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Volume driver – Demand led growth

9.1.1 Low price will drive adoption

9.1.2 Rising pet population

9.1.3 Growing markets in emerging countries

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Poor battery backup and limited functionality

9.2.2 Low penetration and awareness of smart trackers

9.2.3 Inferior and counterfeit products

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Rugged smart tracker

9.3.2 Luggage integrated with tracker

9.3.3Additional features being integrated

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Competitive scenario

10.4 Landscape disruption

Technavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Chipolo d.o.o.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.4 Innova Technology PTE Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.5 Kaltio Technologies Oy

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.6 LugLoc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.7 Mars Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.8 PB Inc. dba Pebblebee

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.10 Smart Tracking Technologies LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.11 Tile Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.12 TrackR Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and Caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-tracker-market-during-2020-2024-samsung-electronics-co-ltd-and-mars-inc-attain-dominant-market-positions--technavio-301353066.html

SOURCE Technavio

