Smart Transformer Market Size Expected to Reach USD 5.22 Billion by 2029 | Exhibiting CAGR of 13.6%

Pune, India, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart transformer market size was USD 1.93 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.14 billion in 2022 to USD 5.22 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 13.6% in 2022-2029. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Smart Transformer Market, 2022-2029.” According to our researchers, the rising concentration on renewable power generation and amalgamation of the energy mix, emerges the requirement for intelligent surveying and voltage regulation, thus boosting the global market growth during the projected period.

Industry Development:

August 2021: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has declared the procurement of the U.K.-based Smarter Grid Solutions conjointly with Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, its U.S. subsidiary.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 13.6% 2029 Value Projection USD 5.22 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.93 Billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 196 Segments covered Smart Transformer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Power, Distribution, Specialty, and Instrument), By Application (Smart Grid, Traction Locomotive, Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, and Others), and Regional Growth Drivers Rising Digitalization in Power Sector to Drive Market Procurements Initiated by Key Companies to Promote Growth

Driving Factors:

Rising Digitalization in Power Sector to Drive Market

The power industry is at the verge of altering from centralized, conventional, and security intimidations to distributed energy mix generation and progression in control systems. Digitalization plays a major part in the power industry, involving transformer, control systems, sensors, industrial software, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies, and many others. Digitalization has also been incorporated with equipment and devices that aids to enhance system proficiency, such as transformer, an essential part of the smart grid, which works autonomously to adjust the voltage and permit remote administration in the system.

COVID-19 Impact:

Restricted Investment Prospects amid COVID-19 to Hamper Market Growth

The global market has been moderately impacted by the outbreak of this global health problem, as governments across the world have taken numerous steps to eradicate the spread of the coronavirus by inflicting lockdown, travel limitations, social distancing, and the shutting down of workplaces that have altered the lifestyle and functioning of people across the world.

The remarkable postponements in constructing renewable ventures and needs for social distancing have hindered the progression of renewable energy projects and developments and up-gradation of grids networks.

Report Coverage:

The report offers a methodical review of the smart transformer market segments and a detailed examination of the market overview. A considerate assessment of the present market trends as well as the impending prospects are presented in the report. Furthermore, it offers a detailed analysis of the regional analysis and their role in forming the market growth. The COVID-19 influences have been revealed in the report to aid investors and business owners with a methodical comprehension of the imaginable jeopardies present in the market. The report further converses the prime players and their fundamental tactics to remain in the leading position.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, this market is divided into power transformers, distribution transformers, specialty transformers, and instrument transformers.

This market is segregated into the smart grid, traction locomotive, electric vehicle infrastructure, and others based on application. The smart grid application is predicted to dominate the market share as it is most frequently used in power systems.

The market has been branched across five main regions which are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Rising Investments in Grid Projects

Asia Pacific is the prime region in the global market. Nations in the Asia Pacific are deliberately emphasized on refining grid stability and investing in intelligent grid ventures.

Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest smart transformer market share during the forecast period. Increasing digitalization in the power industry and rising demand for fortifying the grid to fuel the market demand.

North America is also predicted to hold a considerable share in the market during the predicted period. As per our market research review, North America is estimated to observe optimistic growth of smart transformers.

Competitive Landscape

Procurements Initiated by Key Companies to Promote Growth

The leading players in the market continually root for skillful campaigns to boost their brand and simultaneously promote the market growth of the product while encountering the least imaginable hurdles. Among the pool of strategies, one operative tactic is attaining competitor firms and fortifying a financial benefit for both the companies.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Eaton (Ireland)

Alstom (France)

GE Power (U.S.)

Powerstar (England)

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (India)

Ormazabal (Spain)

SPX Transformer Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Triad Magnetics (U.S.)

Smart Transformer Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Power Transformers

Distribution Transformers

Specialty Transformers

Instrument Transformers

By Application:

Smart Grid

Traction Locomotive

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

Others

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

4.2. Latest Technological Advancement

4.3. Regulatory Landscape

4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.5. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5. Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

5.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Transformer Market

5.2. Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

5.3. Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

5.4. Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

6. Global Smart Transformer Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.2.1. Power Transformer

6.2.2. Distribution Transformer

6.2.3. Specialty Transformer

6.2.4. Instrument Transformer

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.3.1. Smart Grid

6.3.2. Traction Locomotive

6.3.3. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

6.3.4. Others

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

6.4.1. North America

6.4.2. Europe

6.4.3. Asia Pacific

6.4.4. Middle East & Africa

6.4.5. Latin America

Continued….

