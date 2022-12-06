U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,998.84
    -72.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,947.10
    -482.78 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,239.94
    -221.56 (-1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.22
    -52.62 (-2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.41
    +0.48 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.00
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    +0.0930 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4360
    -0.2490 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,026.79
    -207.04 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.40
    -8.81 (-2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.42
    -4.98 (-0.02%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Smart TV market to grow by 10.33% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing prominence of online sales will drive Growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart TV Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart TV Market 2023-2027

Smart TV market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd, Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd, TOSHIBA CORP, Videocon Industries Ltd., VIZIO Holding Corp, Westinghouse Electric Corp., and Xiaomi Inc., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Distribution channel, type, and region

To understand more about the smart TV market, request a sample report

The smart TV market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report

In 2017, the smart TV market was valued at USD 66.56 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 26.70 billion. The smart TV market size is estimated to grow by USD 69.33 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 10.81%, according to Technavio.

Smart TV market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Smart TV market - Vendor insights

The global smart TV market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic players. Established players have a competitive advantage owing to their large scale of operations, product differentiation, and brand equity, among other factors. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

  • Apple Inc. – The company offers a smart TV called Apple TV 4K with Apple TV plus, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade.

  • Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - The company offers smart TVs such as Haier 65 OLED Android smart LED TV, Haier 70 UHD 4K Android smart TV, and Haier 75 UHD 4K Android smart TV

  • Hisense International Co. Ltd. – The company offers smart TVs such as A56, A4GE, and E4G with built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, Bluetooth, and Android

Smart TV market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

  • Technological advances in TV resolution

  • Rising popularity of OTT content in smart TV

  • Growing prominence of online sales

Key challenges:

  • Security and privacy concerns related to smart TV

  • Threat from alternate products

  • Compliance costs related to the adoption of GDPR in Europe

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this smart TV market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart TV market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the smart TV market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the smart TV market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart TV market vendors

Related reports:

  • The smart TV sticks market size is estimated to grow by USD 555.88 million with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (non-4K and 4K and above) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The smart home cameras market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.98 billion with a CAGR of 14.78% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by connectivity (wire-free smart home cameras and wired smart home cameras), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Smart TV Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

177

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.81%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 69.33 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

10.33

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd. , Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd, Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd, TOSHIBA CORP, Videocon Industries Ltd., VIZIO Holding Corp, Westinghouse Electric Corp., and Xiaomi Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Communication Services Market Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global smart tv market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Below 32 Inches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 32 to 45 Inches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 46 to 55 Inches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 56 to 65 Inches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Above 65 Inches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Apple Inc.

  • 12.4 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • 12.5 Hisense International Co. Ltd.

  • 12.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 12.7 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 12.8 Logitech International SA

  • 12.9 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 12.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Sharp Corp.

  • 12.12 Skyworth Group Ltd

  • 12.13 Sony Group Corp.

  • 12.14 TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd

  • 12.15 Videocon Industries Ltd.

  • 12.16 VIZIO Holding Corp

  • 12.17 Xiaomi Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Smart TV Market 2023-2027
Global Smart TV Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-tv-market-to-grow-by-10-33-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-growing-prominence-of-online-sales-will-drive-growth---technavio-301692608.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Microsoft could take on FTC over $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses why Microsoft is fighting to acquire Activision Blizzard and where it could lead the Big Tech company.&nbsp;

  • PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Headquarters Roles

    The layoffs will affect the company’s beverage business and its snacks and packaged-foods business, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth

    On top of strong dividend growth, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in 2022, outperforming the general market handily.

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • Toyota launches six electric cars as it backs away from hydrogen

    Toyota, the world’s biggest car maker, has launched six new electric models in a sign of shifting focus from its previous bet on hydrogen as the green fuel of the future.

  • OPEC Will Not Increase Oil Production — What Will That Mean for Gas and Heating Oil Prices?

    Declining gas and oil prices in recent months have been good news for just about everyone -- except the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC is so unhappy about the trend that...

  • Russia’s European Crude Sales Collapse Ahead of Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil shipments to Europe are shrinking fast. A European Union ban on seaborne imports from the country is now in effect, shutting off a market that was taking more than 1.5 million barrels a day before Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine in late February.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Ar

  • Biden to 'Continue to Evaluate Market Needs' After Price Cap on Russian Oil

    The White House on Monday said it believes a price cap on Russian crude will lock in a global discount for such oil and hinted that the U.S. and its allies could tweak the $60-a-barrel limit should energy markets shift. "We believe that stability in the market is what matters," said John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council. "The president will continue to evaluate market needs as appropriate." Some analysts believe the [price cap and corresponding sanctions](https://

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices losing steam this year, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and FQVLF are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • Gasoline Poised to Plunge Past Year-Ago Price

    Gasoline prices have been sliding and look likely to sink further. + The national average price of unleaded gasoline has declined by nearly 10 percent over the past three weeks, to $3.40 per gallon, and is now within five cents of where it was a year ago, according to AAA. + Prices peaked this year in June, at just over $5.00 per gallon, driven by the surging price of crude oil, which at the time exceeded $120 per barrel. Crude has since sunk to about $80 per barrel. + Around 20 states are seein

  • Energy sector could 'absolutely do well again' in 2023, says analyst

    Energy is the best performing sector year-to-date. The S&P 500 Energy ETF (XLE) is up 62%, far outperforming any other area of equities in 2022.

  • Switzerland Weighs Restrictions On EV To Conserve Energy - Could It Impact Tesla's Ambitions?

    Switzerland could be the first to impose driving bans on e-cars to restore energy security, as media reports quoted a draft regulation on restrictions and prohibitions on the use of electrical energy. The paper restricted the private use of electric cars for essential journeys like professional practice, shopping, and doctor visits, and a stricter speed limit on highways, Spiegel Mobility reports. Switzerland derives most of its electricity from hydropower. However, it also imports electricity f

  • What the OPEC+ oil production cut means for gas prices

    The decision from OPEC+ to maintain output cuts of two million barrels per day could impact the decline in gas prices, which is an average of $3.40 per gallon.

  • EVs Could Take a Hit From Swiss Plan for Power Shortages

    Power shortages could mean strict limits on driving electric vehicles in Switzerland this winter. Natural gas is scarce and expensive in Europe.

  • Why oil prices are surging more than 2% today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move higher in crude oil prices and energy stocks as OPEC+ sticks to its production cuts, a Russian oil price cap takes effect, and the market becomes more sanguine about the prospects of a China reopening.

  • California Lawmakers to Consider Penalties on Oil Companies to Fight High Gas Prices

    A draft of the proposal released by Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out a framework that would set an annual maximum profit margin for oil refiners.

  • Oil Jumps On OPEC Output Agreement, Russia Price Cap, China Demand Bets

    A lower-than-expected cap on Russian crude prices, as well as the potential for improving China demand, has oil prices on the move Monday.

  • This Natural-Gas Bonanza Is in the Dumps

    High prices, renewable-fuel credits and new tax breaks have energy companies racing to turn landfill emissions into fuel.