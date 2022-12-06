Smart TV market to grow by 10.33% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing prominence of online sales will drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Smart TV market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd, Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd, TOSHIBA CORP, Videocon Industries Ltd., VIZIO Holding Corp, Westinghouse Electric Corp., and Xiaomi Inc., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Distribution channel, type, and region
To understand more about the smart TV market, request a sample report
The smart TV market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
Add credibility to strategies
Analyze competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report
In 2017, the smart TV market was valued at USD 66.56 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 26.70 billion. The smart TV market size is estimated to grow by USD 69.33 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 10.81%, according to Technavio.
Smart TV market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Smart TV market - Vendor insights
The global smart TV market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic players. Established players have a competitive advantage owing to their large scale of operations, product differentiation, and brand equity, among other factors. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
Apple Inc. – The company offers a smart TV called Apple TV 4K with Apple TV plus, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade.
Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - The company offers smart TVs such as Haier 65 OLED Android smart LED TV, Haier 70 UHD 4K Android smart TV, and Haier 75 UHD 4K Android smart TV
Hisense International Co. Ltd. – The company offers smart TVs such as A56, A4GE, and E4G with built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, Bluetooth, and Android
Smart TV market - Market dynamics
Major drivers:
Technological advances in TV resolution
Rising popularity of OTT content in smart TV
Growing prominence of online sales
Key challenges:
Security and privacy concerns related to smart TV
Threat from alternate products
Compliance costs related to the adoption of GDPR in Europe
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this smart TV market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart TV market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the smart TV market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the smart TV market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart TV market vendors
Related reports:
The smart TV sticks market size is estimated to grow by USD 555.88 million with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (non-4K and 4K and above) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The smart home cameras market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.98 billion with a CAGR of 14.78% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by connectivity (wire-free smart home cameras and wired smart home cameras), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.
Smart TV Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
177
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.81%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 69.33 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
10.33
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 46%
Key countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd. , Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd, Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd, TOSHIBA CORP, Videocon Industries Ltd., VIZIO Holding Corp, Westinghouse Electric Corp., and Xiaomi Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's Communication Services Market Reports
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global smart tv market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Below 32 Inches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 32 to 45 Inches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 46 to 55 Inches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 56 to 65 Inches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Above 65 Inches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Apple Inc.
12.4 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
12.5 Hisense International Co. Ltd.
12.6 Koninklijke Philips NV
12.7 LG Electronics Inc.
12.8 Logitech International SA
12.9 Panasonic Holdings Corp.
12.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
12.11 Sharp Corp.
12.12 Skyworth Group Ltd
12.13 Sony Group Corp.
12.14 TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd
12.15 Videocon Industries Ltd.
12.16 VIZIO Holding Corp
12.17 Xiaomi Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-tv-market-to-grow-by-10-33-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-growing-prominence-of-online-sales-will-drive-growth---technavio-301692608.html
SOURCE Technavio