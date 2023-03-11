U.S. markets closed

Smart TV sticks market size to grow by USD 612.44 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing Penetration of the Internet to boost growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart TV sticks market size is expected to grow by USD 612.44 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Factors such as the increasing benefits of smart TV sticks, and the advantages of OTT providers are driving the market growth. Some of the key trends in the market are the emergence of OTT content providers and the growing number of product launches. However, the rising use of mobile electronic devices, restrictions on certain digital content, and security issues related to smart TV sticks are challenging market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart TV Sticks Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart TV Sticks Market 2023-2027

Smart TV sticks market 2023-2027: Market dynamics

The growing penetration of the Internet is driving the market growth. 4G and 5G technologies enable end-users to connect with the high-speed Internet. Moreover, the rise in the use of broadband also supports market growth. For instance, there were more than 749 million Internet users in India. In 2021, the US had more than 302 million internet users. These factors will encourage consumers to consume digital content, which, in turn, will increase the demand for smart TV sticks during the forecast period.

The emergence of OTT content providers is a critical trend in the market. Consumers are shifting from watching traditional broadcasts to on-demand streaming videos. Hence, many TV broadcasters are focusing on expanding their businesses by launching their own OTT platforms and applications. In 2021, OTT platforms had 2,709.02 million users. Consumers can download OTT applications on their smart TV sticks to get easy access. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Restrictions on certain digital content are impeding the market growth. Acquiring rights to distribute content on a new platform is challenging, as online digital content players need to comply with the rules and regulations of different countries. In addition, there is high competition among these players. They compete on parameters such as features, price, and functionality. These factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Smart TV sticks market 2023-2027: Scope

Our smart TV sticks market report covers the following areas:

Smart TV sticks market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Distribution channel

  • Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a sample

Smart TV sticks market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart TV sticks market, including Actions Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Cixi Jieke Electronics Co. Ltd., CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Dadocer, Dish TV India Ltd., Dongguan Sonicway Electrical Appliance Co. Ltd, Geniatech Inc., Google LLC, NVIDIA Corp., Roku Inc., Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech Corp. Ltd., Shenzhen Tomato Technology Co. Ltd., Topleo Technology Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and Comcast Corp.

Smart TV sticks market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart TV sticks market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the smart TV sticks market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the smart TV sticks market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart TV sticks market vendors

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Related Reports:

The smart plug market size is expected to increase by USD 6.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.7%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers smart plug market segmentations by technology adopters (early majority, innovator, and early adopters), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The smart bed market size is expected to increase to USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.52%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers smart bed market segmentation by application (healthcare, residential, and hospitality) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart TV Sticks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

165

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 612.44 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Actions Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Cixi Jieke Electronics Co. Ltd., CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Dadocer, Dish TV India Ltd., Dongguan Sonicway Electrical Appliance Co. Ltd, Geniatech Inc., Google LLC, NVIDIA Corp., Roku Inc., Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech Corp. Ltd., Shenzhen Tomato Technology Co. Ltd., Topleo Technology Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and Comcast Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global smart TV sticks market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Non-4K - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 4K and above - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Hypermarket and supermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Specialty store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.4 Apple Inc.

  • 12.5 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

  • 12.6 BBK Electronics Corp Ltd

  • 12.7 Bharti Airtel Ltd.

  • 12.8 CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Comcast Corp.

  • 12.10 Dish TV India Ltd.

  • 12.11 Geniatech Inc.

  • 12.12 Google LLC

  • 12.13 NVIDIA Corp.

  • 12.14 Roku Inc.

  • 12.15 Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech Corp. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Shenzhen Tomato Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Xiaomi Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Smart TV Sticks Market 2023-2027
Global Smart TV Sticks Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-tv-sticks-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-612-44-million-from-2022-to-2027--growing-penetration-of-the-internet-to-boost-growth---technavio-301768165.html

SOURCE Technavio

