Smart TV sticks market size to grow by USD 612.44 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing Penetration of the Internet to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart TV sticks market size is expected to grow by USD 612.44 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Factors such as the increasing benefits of smart TV sticks, and the advantages of OTT providers are driving the market growth. Some of the key trends in the market are the emergence of OTT content providers and the growing number of product launches. However, the rising use of mobile electronic devices, restrictions on certain digital content, and security issues related to smart TV sticks are challenging market growth.

Smart TV sticks market 2023-2027: Market dynamics

The growing penetration of the Internet is driving the market growth. 4G and 5G technologies enable end-users to connect with the high-speed Internet. Moreover, the rise in the use of broadband also supports market growth. For instance, there were more than 749 million Internet users in India. In 2021, the US had more than 302 million internet users. These factors will encourage consumers to consume digital content, which, in turn, will increase the demand for smart TV sticks during the forecast period.

The emergence of OTT content providers is a critical trend in the market. Consumers are shifting from watching traditional broadcasts to on-demand streaming videos. Hence, many TV broadcasters are focusing on expanding their businesses by launching their own OTT platforms and applications. In 2021, OTT platforms had 2,709.02 million users. Consumers can download OTT applications on their smart TV sticks to get easy access. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Restrictions on certain digital content are impeding the market growth. Acquiring rights to distribute content on a new platform is challenging, as online digital content players need to comply with the rules and regulations of different countries. In addition, there is high competition among these players. They compete on parameters such as features, price, and functionality. These factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Smart TV sticks market 2023-2027: Scope

Our smart TV sticks market report covers the following areas:

Smart TV sticks market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Distribution channel

Geography

Smart TV sticks market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart TV sticks market, including Actions Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Cixi Jieke Electronics Co. Ltd., CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Dadocer, Dish TV India Ltd., Dongguan Sonicway Electrical Appliance Co. Ltd, Geniatech Inc., Google LLC, NVIDIA Corp., Roku Inc., Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech Corp. Ltd., Shenzhen Tomato Technology Co. Ltd., Topleo Technology Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and Comcast Corp.

Smart TV sticks market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart TV sticks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart TV sticks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart TV sticks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart TV sticks market vendors

Smart TV Sticks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 612.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Actions Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Cixi Jieke Electronics Co. Ltd., CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Dadocer, Dish TV India Ltd., Dongguan Sonicway Electrical Appliance Co. Ltd, Geniatech Inc., Google LLC, NVIDIA Corp., Roku Inc., Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech Corp. Ltd., Shenzhen Tomato Technology Co. Ltd., Topleo Technology Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and Comcast Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

