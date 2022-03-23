U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,486.25
    -18.75 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,594.00
    -115.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,555.00
    -99.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.50
    -6.80 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.61
    +3.34 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.20
    +4.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    +0.20 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    -0.0042 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.71
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3188
    -0.0075 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6710
    -0.1450 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,981.68
    -881.91 (-2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.22
    -9.33 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.47
    +5.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Smart Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the smart washing machine market are General Electric Co. , LG Electronics Inc. , Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. , Whirlpool Corp. , Robert Bosch GmbH, Haier Consumer Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247529/?utm_source=GNW
, Panasonic Corp., Siemens AG, AB Electrolux, and Whirlpool.

The global smart washing machines market is expected grow from $14.87 billion in 2021 to $15.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $20.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The smart washing machine market consists of sales of smart washing machines and related services.The sales comprise of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing and selling of smart front load, Inclined Load and top load smart washing machines.

Smart washing machine is defined as the machine which helps the user to control the washing process remotely.Smart washing machines are connected to the internet and to smart phone, or other smart devices through the cloud or app.

The connectivity gives more control on the machine, and user can decide its activity through the commands on the app or through other means like voice.

The main type of smart washing machine are top load, front load that are applied in both residential, commercial use.The top load smart washing machine allow loading the washing machine with clothes from the top.

Smart washing machine use different kinds of connectivity such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, near-field communication and other connections.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the smart washing machines market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the smart washing machines market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing need for energy-efficient washing machines will drive the growth of the smart washing machines market in the forecast period.Smart washing machines increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers.

The rise of energy-efficient washing machines can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home machines and advances in technology. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the demand for global energy will grow by 37% due to a rise in energy requirements per household by 2035. Energy-efficient machines are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy-efficient machines. Thus, smart washing machines will drive the market in the forecast period.

Smart washing machine utilizes wireless technology (such as WiFi, 3G, Bluetooth, etc.) to communicate and interact with other devices or networks. Therefore, the cost of smart washing machine is high compared to conventional washing machine. The smart washing machine cost ranges from $650 to $2500 compared to conventional ones which ranges from $100 to $1000. The cost will also depend on the size of the washing machine, with larger units fetching higher prices, such as a Samsung 16kg front load washing machine, which retails for around $3,000. Although the higher expense of smart washing machine with a comparable build quality to a regular washing machine is not unreasonable, the high cost of these washing machines would hinder the demand and growth of the smart washing machine market.

Artificial Intelligence is expected to be a trend in smart washing machine market.AI uses a simulation of human intelligence into machine.

These machines are programmed with AI technology to think and function like humans.For instance, LG electronics newly released smart washing machine LG thinkQ which uses Artificial Intelligence and analyses the wash load and suggests the wash settings accordingly.

Similarly, Samsung released Samsung Grande AI washer and drier in January 2020 which uses Artificial Intelligence for effective ways to laundry and connect with drier to ease the process of laundry. AI-programmed smart washing machines are expected to ease the process of laundry.

The countries covered in the smart washing machine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247529/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Oil price jumps as Russia warns on pipeline squeeze

    The price of oil has jumped higher after Russia warned that supplies from one of the world’s biggest oil pipelines would be cut.

  • Oil Prices Set To Fall As New ‘Iran Nuclear Deal’ Nears Completion

    A new nuclear deal with Iran appears imminent and with it a 5-10 percent immediate drop in oil prices

  • BP seeks to sell shut-down North Sea oilfield, riding wave of demand -sources

    BP is seeking buyers for its shut-down Foinaven oilfield in the North Sea, hoping Britain's renewed focus on domestic production will attract buyers interested in extracting the field's remaining reserves, industry sources said. BP halted production at the Foinaven field west of the Shetland islands last year after 25 years of activity and is preparing to dismantle its floating production vessel. It is unclear how much money BP could get from the Foinaven field, if any, given the clean-up, or decommissioning, costs that would have to be negotiated, the sources said.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Ethereum is one step closer to solving a major criticism, and beating Bitcoin

    The change would reduce Ether’s energy consumption by 99%.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Japan Power Crisis Was a Decade in Making and Won’t Go Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s worst power crisis in over a decade is a culmination of events starting from the Fukushima disaster, and is an issue that the nation won’t be able to quickly shake.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkThe world’s third-largest economy

  • Oil rises in volatile trade amid CPC pipeline disruption

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose in volatile trading on Wednesday, supported by disruption of Russian and Kazakh crude exports via the CPC pipeline. Brent crude futures were up $3.13, or 2.7%, at $118.61 a barrel at 1100 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $2.69, or 2.5%, to $111.96 a barrel.

  • Finland's Nokian Tyres defends move to retain control of Russian factory

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland's Nokian Tyres PLC said on Tuesday it would continue production in Russia to retain control of its local factory, at a time when many companies are halting operations in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Before the Ukraine war, Nokian produced about 80% of the 20 million tyres it makes a year in Russia. It makes passenger car tyres in Russia, while tyres for heavier vehicles are made in Finland or elsewhere.

  • South Korea's Posco to invest $4 billion in lithium project in Argentina

    South Korean steelmaker Posco said on Monday it will invest $4 billion in a new lithium mining project in Argentina, as the company seeks to tap into soaring demand for the key rechargeable battery metal. The announcement came right after the company met with local government officials. The funds will be invested in a project at a salt flat called Salar de Hombre Muerto, located in the border between the northern Salta and Catamarca provinces.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Volkswagen exec on the electric VW bus: 'I’ve never seen this much demand for a vehicle'

    Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Scott Keogh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automaker's investment in North American manufacturing, the chip shortage, the electric VW bus, and what's driving the transition to electric vehicles.

  • Exclusive-Dutch bank ING ends financing for new oil and gas projects

    LONDON (Reuters) -ING Groep NV will no longer finance new oil and gas projects, its energy chief said, becoming the biggest bank yet to commit to such a step in the fight against climate change. The move by the Dutch financial services firm raises pressure on peers to heed a call by the International Energy Agency (IEA) for a halt to funding for new fossil fuel projects to help cap global warming at no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. Michiel de Haan told Reuters that ING would not finance projects approved after Dec. 31, 2021 but would still fund energy firms, although ING is already phasing down financing to the oil and gas industry and scaling up lending for renewables.

  • China's Geely Automobile flags costs, chip shortage after 12% drop in 2021 profit

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd expects rising raw material prices and global chip shortages to pressure its profitability and sales this year, the Chinese company said on Wednesday, after reporting a 12% fall in 2021 profit. The world's highest-profile Chinese automaker, thanks to its investments in Volvo Cars and Daimler AG, reported a 2021 profit of 4.85 billion yuan ($761.64 million), compared with 5.53 billion yuan in the previous year. "The intensified competition in China, the rise in raw material prices, other pandemic-related disruptions and global shortages of chip supply have showed no signs of subsiding and should continue to put pressure on the sales performance and profitability of the Group in 2022," Geely Automobile said in a statement.

  • LME says it has no current plans to ban Russian metal from its system

    LONDON (Reuters) -The London Metal Exchange has no current plans to ban from its system metal from Russian producers, such as nickel and copper from Norilsk Nickel or aluminium from Rusal, it said on Tuesday, despite calls from some members to do so. Western countries have sanctioned Russian banks and wealthy individuals connected to President Vladimir Putin since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month - which the Kremlin terms a "special operation" - but so far there are no restrictions on buying Russian metal. A ban on Russian metal could lead to shortages and further price surges at a time of rising inflation around the world.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum's Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of oil giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) continue to soar 9.6% in morning trading Monday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) reported purchasing an additional 18.1 million shares last week, spending almost $1 billion on the stock. Buffett owns more than 10% of Occidental's stock, and with no end in sight to higher oil and gas prices amid rampant inflation, the energy sector has been on fire. Energy stocks have been the best-performing sector in 2022, with exploration and production (E&P) plays like Occidental Petroleum far outperforming integrated oil and gas plays such as ExxonMobil and Chevron.

  • The world’s biggest oil company just doubled its profits, and now it’s planning to produce even more

    Saudi Aramco is doubling down on production to meet high demand, but it probably won't do much to soften prices this year.

  • Economic growth forecast slips as consumers feel the impact of high energy costs

    Oil prices hover near multi-decade highs as gas prices remain elevated. And analysts are concerned that the high costs will eventually hinder economic growth.

  • Stimulus Update 2022: Gas Cards Are Not Being Sent to Americans – Here’s Why

    With the average national gas price at $4.25 coming off the weekend, a slight decrease from last Monday's price of $4.32, the U.S. federal government nixed a plan to send gas cards to Americans to...