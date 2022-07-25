Smart Waste Management Market to Witness Bolstering Growth During Forecast Period with CAGR of 20% Surpassing US$ 5 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Increasing establishment of smart cities across the region is expected to place North America as an attractive market over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific smart waste management market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to growing urbanization and industrialization across the region

NEWARK, Del, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart waste management market is estimated to surpass sales of US$ 2 Bn in 2022, expanding at a 20% CAGR over the assessment period of 2022-2032. The surging development of smart cities across the world is expected to bolster sales in the market, pushing the market size to nearly US$ 5 Bn by 2032.



Rapid accumulation of solid waste has emerged as a burden on the global economy and the amount is expected to surge in the forthcoming years. Backed by these reasons, governments and concerned authorities around the world are investing heavily in the smart waste management market.

According to the World Bank estimations, nearly 2.01 billion tons of waste are generated every day in the world. More than 33% of this waste is not managed in an environmentally safe manner. The growing need for effective waste management in residential buildings, hospitals, commercial spaces, public places, and other institutions is expected to drive the market.

Key Takeaways

Investing in the smart waste management market can potentially reduce the overall collection and transportation costs significantly by 50%. Moreover, they also reduce fuel and service costs. Attributed to these factors, the waste management market is expected to propel during the forecast period.

The surging adoption of connective technology-based products under the smart waste management category is expected to bode well for the market.

Technological advancements and innovations in the waste management market such as sensor-based containers, radio frequency identification (RFID), disposal tags and vacuum containers are expected to drive sales in the market during the forecast period.

The emergence of IoT is aiding manufacturers in minimizing operational costs and streamlining waste collection logistics. Owing to these factors, the smart waste management market is anticipated to grow.

Data visualization platforms and the deployment of cameras and sensors near trash collection bins let companies/ authorities take appropriate actions and make informed decisions.

The U.S. is set to dominate the North American region with increased awareness about smart waste management solutions and rising initiatives by the government.

Competitive Landscape

Covanta Energy, Republic Services, Veolia North America, BRE SMART Waste, Harvest Power, and Recycle Smart Solutions are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players operating in the market are integrating connective technologies such as RFID tags, sensors, and IoT-based equipment to improve their product portfolios. Players such as BRE SMART Waste and Covanta Energy are aiming to expand their operations in emerging economies to gain a competitive edge.

More Insights into the Smart Waste Management Market

North America is expected to be seen as an attractive market for smart waste management systems because of the increasing establishment of smart cities across the U.S.

A systematic solution to reduce waste collection and disposal problems in the U.S. is anticipated to drive market sales.

Implementation of strict regulations to reduce carbon emissions across North America is anticipated to push sales in the market in the forthcoming years.

Effective network connectivity in various smart cities in the U.S. along with the presence of technology-based services providers will fuel the growth in the market over the forecast period.

The European smart waste management market is projected to have a positive influence on market sales due to strict regulations regarding waste management and sustainability across the U.K., France, and Germany will augment the growth in the market.

According to European Union estimations, over 5.2 million tons of waste were generated in 2018 and this number is expected to increase in the forthcoming years, which is resulting in high demand for smart waste management solutions.

Key Segments Profiled in the Smart Waste Management Industry Survey

Smart Collection:

RFID Technology (Radio Frequency Identification)

GPS Routing Systems

Vacuum Systems

Fuel Switching

Smart Processing:

Advanced MRFs

Mechanical Biological Treatment

RDF Facilities





Smart Energy Recovery:

Waste to Energy (WTE)

Incineration

Incineration Variants

Advanced Thermal Recycling

Biological Treatment

Direct Use

Electricity Generation

Vehicular Use

Advanced Thermal Treatment

Gasification

Pyrolysis

Plasma Arc Gasification

Waste to Fuel (W2F)





Smart Disposal:

Sanitary Landfills

Bioreactor landfills

Landfill and Solar Integration





Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa





