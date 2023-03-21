U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,037.75
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,772.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,868.75
    +1.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,796.10
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +0.17 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.10
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0777
    +0.0051 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    +0.1250 (+3.59%)
     

  • Vix

    21.38
    -2.77 (-11.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2220
    -0.0053 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4200
    +1.1250 (+0.86%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,150.92
    +354.57 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.18
    +10.13 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Smart Water Metering Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $6.4 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%: Research and Markets

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Water Metering Market by Meter Type (Ultrasonic, Electromagnetic, Smart Mechanical), Application (Water Utilities, Industries), Technology (AMI, AMR), Component (Meter & Accessories, Communications) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Smart Water Metering market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 3.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.4 Billion in 2027.

Industrialization and urbanization have led to an increase in water consumption, thus impacting the total availability of water supply. Such factors are driving the need for improving water metering infrastructure to reduce heavy water losses.

Electromagnetic meters is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on meter type.

The smart water metering market has been segmented into ultrasonic meters, electromagnetic meters, and smart mechanical meters based on meter type. Electromagnetic meters are cheaper than ultrasonic meters and offer benefits such as low-pressure loss, the capability of measuring bubbling water, and a longer lifespan. These factors are driving the growth of the electromagnetic smart water metering market.

IT solutions: The fastest segment for the smart water metering market, by component.

Based on the component, the smart water metering market has been split into meters and accessories, IT solutions, and communications. IoT sensors and data management software platforms help water utilities avoid such losses by analyzing the probable reasons. The fast adoption rate of digital technologies in the water industry is leading to the high growth rate of the IT solutions segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the second largest growing market due to Countries such as China, Australia, Singapore, and India developing smart infrastructure for water consumption and water supply. Such initiatives are offering lucrative opportunities for suppliers to expand their regional reach in the Asia Pacific and are likely to create growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific smart water metering market during the forecast period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Supportive Government Policies and Financial Incentives for Digitalization of Grids

  • Increased Need to Monitor Utility Systems in Real Time

  • Dynamic Pricing of Utilities

  • Reduced Blackouts and Failures of Utility Systems

  • Increased Need to Monitor Energy Consumption to Achieve Carbon Neutrality

Restraints

  • High Set Up and Operational Costs for Utility Suppliers to Switch from Traditional to Smart Meters

  • Halted Smart Grid and Smart City Projects due to COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Reduced Investment Toward Infrastructure Development and Low Return on Investment

Opportunities

  • Focus of Governments Worldwide on Reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial Losses

  • Integration of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Machine Learning (Ml) Technologies into Smart Meters

  • Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles by Consumers

Challenges

  • Maintenance, Security, and Integrity of Smart Meters and Associated Data, Along with Requirement of Skilled Professionals

  • Dependency on Reliable Connections Between Smart Meters and Smart Grid Devices to Achieve Highly Accurate Data

Case Study Analysis

  • Smart Water System Helps Monroe, Louisiana, to Identify Individual Leaking Houses After Winter Storms

  • Pepco's Focus on Saving Operating Expenses with Remote Switching

  • Focus on Turning Budget Deficit Utility Company into Budget Plus Company with Smart Metering

  • Use of Ami by Spanish Hotel to Advance Its Energy Efficiency

Companies Mentioned

  • Aclara Technologies

  • Badger Meter

  • Genus Power Infrastructure

  • Hexing Electrical

  • Honeywell International

  • Iskraemeco

  • Itron Gamesa

  • Jiangsu Linyang Electronics

  • Kamstrup

  • Landis+Gyr

  • Larsen & Toubro

  • Networked Energy Services Corporation

  • Osaki Electric Co. (Edmi)

  • Pietro Fiorentini

  • Sagemcom

  • Schneider Electric

  • Secure Meters

  • Sensus (Xylem)

  • Siemens

  • Wasion Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbwej6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-water-metering-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-6-4-billion-in-2027-at-a-cagr-of-11-6-research-and-markets-301777511.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • US firm agrees to sell 24 mini nuclear reactors to UK customers

    A US-based developer of small nuclear reactors has signed a deal to sell 24 of its power plants to UK customers, putting pressure on rival makers including Rolls-Royce.

  • Fox faces skeptical judge in Dominion defamation suit

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -Lawyers for Fox Corp faced a skeptical judge on Tuesday as they sought to block a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems from going to trial, while the voting-technology company accused Fox News of knowingly airing vote-rigging claims that the network knew were false. Both sides made presentations during a hearing in Wilmington before Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, asking him to rule in their favor on various legal questions rather than proceeding to a full trial scheduled to start on April 17. The judge peppered a Fox lawyer with questions about its defense against Dominion's assertion that the network knew that allegations by former President Donald Trump and his lawyers of vote-rigging in the 2020 U.S. election were false but continued putting the claims on the air anyway in pursuit of ratings.

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • Finance YouTubers who promoted FTX have now been handed a $1billion lawsuit

    The suit follows similar action against celebrity endorsers of FTX like Tom Brady and Madonna.

  • Energy stocks: Investors selling might be 'overreacting,' says strategist

    Energy stocks are off to a bumpy start this year, but their recent sell-off may be overdone, says one strategist.

  • JPMorgan is the unlucky owner of the fake nickel uncovered by the London Metal Exchange—really just bags of rocks

    It's the second scandal involving fake nickel in as many months.

  • Tesla Price Cuts Show There’s a Method to Musk’s Madness

    The electric-vehicle maker's annual growth in EU registrations of nearly 50% outstripped that of industry peers such as Volkswagen.

  • UPDATE 2-Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • Lithium Prices in China Halve in Just Four Months

    (Bloomberg) -- The frenzy for lithium, which saw Chinese prices of the electric-vehicle battery material surge more than 1,300% in just two years, has turned into a rapid retreat.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Pric

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple has avoided mass layoffs thanks to 3 prudent business moves

    Apple’s frugal approach to talent acquisition has helped it avoid major layoffs.

  • Is My IRA Protected in a Bankruptcy?

    Learn which types of IRA accounts are protected from creditors in a bankruptcy, and to what dollar value each type of IRA is protected.

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • Oil Market Fundamentals Push Oil Prices Higher

    While it may only be brief, oil prices climbed higher at the start of the week as the fundamentals of supply disruptions and growing demand hit home.

  • New Amazon layoffs are the latest correction to years of over-hiring in the tech industry

    Amazon will lay off 9,000 white-collar employees by the end of April, CEO Andy Jassy announced on Monday (March 20), on top of the 18,000 jobs the online retailers has cut since November.

  • Commuting is overrated, says the CEO of Allstate: ‘Nobody wants to drive to an office to do a Zoom call’

    "Flexibility really sells," says Allstate CEO Tom Wilson, who prioritizes treating employees like customers.

  • Meta’s Layoffs Are Just a Drop in the Bucket. These Companies Cut More.

    Job postings on hiring website Indeed have been declining since early in 2022, but the slide has steepened over the past few months.

  • Dollar General Is Making a $100 Million Bet Customers Will Love

    Dollar General Chief Executive Jeff Owen just acknowledged what people blessed with common sense intuitively understand: Understaffed stores lead to bad customer service and lost sales. Most of the $100 million investment, Owen said, will go to increasing hours for employees so they can meet "our expectations regarding consistent store standards." Which, of course, means shopping at Dollar General is like playing craps: You might get a decent store or you might roll snake eyes.

  • Fox News producer says network coerced her testimony in Dominion case

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A Fox News producer filed a lawsuit accusing network lawyers of pressuring her to provide misleading testimony in a lawsuit accusing Fox of promoting Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud. The accusations by Abby Grossberg, who has been Tucker Carlson's head of booking, appeared in complaints filed on Monday night in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court. Grossberg said Fox put her on administrative leave on Monday, effectively ending her career there.