Smart Water Metering Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $6.4 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%: Research and Markets

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Water Metering Market by Meter Type (Ultrasonic, Electromagnetic, Smart Mechanical), Application (Water Utilities, Industries), Technology (AMI, AMR), Component (Meter & Accessories, Communications) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Smart Water Metering market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 3.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.4 Billion in 2027.

Industrialization and urbanization have led to an increase in water consumption, thus impacting the total availability of water supply. Such factors are driving the need for improving water metering infrastructure to reduce heavy water losses.

Electromagnetic meters is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on meter type.

The smart water metering market has been segmented into ultrasonic meters, electromagnetic meters, and smart mechanical meters based on meter type. Electromagnetic meters are cheaper than ultrasonic meters and offer benefits such as low-pressure loss, the capability of measuring bubbling water, and a longer lifespan. These factors are driving the growth of the electromagnetic smart water metering market.

IT solutions: The fastest segment for the smart water metering market, by component.

Based on the component, the smart water metering market has been split into meters and accessories, IT solutions, and communications. IoT sensors and data management software platforms help water utilities avoid such losses by analyzing the probable reasons. The fast adoption rate of digital technologies in the water industry is leading to the high growth rate of the IT solutions segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the second largest growing market due to Countries such as China, Australia, Singapore, and India developing smart infrastructure for water consumption and water supply. Such initiatives are offering lucrative opportunities for suppliers to expand their regional reach in the Asia Pacific and are likely to create growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific smart water metering market during the forecast period

Story continues

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Supportive Government Policies and Financial Incentives for Digitalization of Grids

Increased Need to Monitor Utility Systems in Real Time

Dynamic Pricing of Utilities

Reduced Blackouts and Failures of Utility Systems

Increased Need to Monitor Energy Consumption to Achieve Carbon Neutrality

Restraints

High Set Up and Operational Costs for Utility Suppliers to Switch from Traditional to Smart Meters

Halted Smart Grid and Smart City Projects due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Reduced Investment Toward Infrastructure Development and Low Return on Investment

Opportunities

Focus of Governments Worldwide on Reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial Losses

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Machine Learning (Ml) Technologies into Smart Meters

Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles by Consumers

Challenges

Maintenance, Security, and Integrity of Smart Meters and Associated Data, Along with Requirement of Skilled Professionals

Dependency on Reliable Connections Between Smart Meters and Smart Grid Devices to Achieve Highly Accurate Data

Case Study Analysis

Smart Water System Helps Monroe, Louisiana, to Identify Individual Leaking Houses After Winter Storms

Pepco's Focus on Saving Operating Expenses with Remote Switching

Focus on Turning Budget Deficit Utility Company into Budget Plus Company with Smart Metering

Use of Ami by Spanish Hotel to Advance Its Energy Efficiency

Companies Mentioned

Aclara Technologies

Badger Meter

Genus Power Infrastructure

Hexing Electrical

Honeywell International

Iskraemeco

Itron Gamesa

Jiangsu Linyang Electronics

Kamstrup

Landis+Gyr

Larsen & Toubro

Networked Energy Services Corporation

Osaki Electric Co. (Edmi)

Pietro Fiorentini

Sagemcom

Schneider Electric

Secure Meters

Sensus (Xylem)

Siemens

Wasion Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbwej6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-water-metering-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-6-4-billion-in-2027-at-a-cagr-of-11-6-research-and-markets-301777511.html

SOURCE Research and Markets