Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market Size to Grow by USD 85.26 MN| 37% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market size is expected to grow by USD 85.26 million at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis on different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab your Free Sample Report of Smart Weight, Body Composition, And BMI Scales Market Right Away!

Attractive Opportunities in Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market by Retail Channel, Price Range, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market by Retail Channel, Price Range, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

All major aspects include a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Both qualitative & quantitative analysis is focused in a better way helping you with decision-making strategies.

Top Key players of Smart Weight, Body Composition, And BMI Scales Market are covered as:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

  • Actofit Wearables

  • Fitbit Inc.

  • FKA Distributing Co. LLC

  • Garmin Ltd.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • iHealth Labs Inc.

  • Koogeek Inc.

  • Nokia Corp.

  • Polar Electro Oy

  • Qardio Inc.

  • Tanita Corp.

  • Under Armour Inc.

  • Wahoo Fitness LLC

  • Xiaomi Corp.

The smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market will be affected by the pregnancy-mode features. Apart from this, other market trends include increased mergers and acquisitions and personalized fitness-coaching features. In addition, increasing health consciousness will aid in market growth. Obesity concerns and growing adoption of smart health devices will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

Queries? Don't worry we will help you out! @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR73170

Smart Weight, Body Composition, And BMI Scales Market Split by Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APA

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa


The regional distribution of smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market industries are considered for estimating the performance of the International Market. The market analysis will cover the forecast period of 2022-2026. The smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market research report shed light on foremost regions: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales industry by value in 2020?

  • What will be the size of the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market?

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Magazine Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

3D Gaming Consoles Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.58%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 85.26 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.02

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Actofit Wearables, Fitbit Inc., FKA Distributing Co. LLC, Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., iHealth Labs Inc., Koogeek Inc., Nokia Corp., Polar Electro Oy, Qardio Inc., Tanita Corp., Under Armour Inc., Wahoo Fitness LLC, and Xiaomi Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Retail Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Retail Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Retail Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Price Range

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Price Range

  • 6.3 Less than $100 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 More than $100 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Price Range

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Actofit Wearables

  • 11.4 Fitbit Inc.

  • 11.5 FKA Distributing Co. LLC

  • 11.6 Garmin Ltd.

  • 11.7 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 11.8 iHealth Labs Inc.

  • 11.9 Nokia Corp.

  • 11.10 Under Armour Inc.

  • 11.11 Wahoo Fitness LLC

  • 11.12 Xiaomi Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-weight-body-composition-and-bmi-scales-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-85-26-mn-37-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301525924.html

SOURCE Technavio

