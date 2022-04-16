Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market Size to Grow by USD 85.26 MN| 37% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market size is expected to grow by USD 85.26 million at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis on different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab your Free Sample Report of Smart Weight, Body Composition, And BMI Scales Market Right Away!

Attractive Opportunities in Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market by Retail Channel, Price Range, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

All major aspects include a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Both qualitative & quantitative analysis is focused in a better way helping you with decision-making strategies.

Top Key players of Smart Weight, Body Composition, And BMI Scales Market are covered as:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Actofit Wearables

Fitbit Inc.

FKA Distributing Co. LLC

Garmin Ltd.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

iHealth Labs Inc.

Koogeek Inc.

Nokia Corp.

Polar Electro Oy

Qardio Inc.

Tanita Corp.

Under Armour Inc.

Wahoo Fitness LLC

Xiaomi Corp.

The smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market will be affected by the pregnancy-mode features. Apart from this, other market trends include increased mergers and acquisitions and personalized fitness-coaching features. In addition, increasing health consciousness will aid in market growth. Obesity concerns and growing adoption of smart health devices will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

Smart Weight, Body Composition, And BMI Scales Market Split by Geography

North America

Europe

APA

South America

Middle East and Africa



The regional distribution of smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market industries are considered for estimating the performance of the International Market. The market analysis will cover the forecast period of 2022-2026. The smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market research report shed light on foremost regions: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market?

Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.58% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 85.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Actofit Wearables, Fitbit Inc., FKA Distributing Co. LLC, Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., iHealth Labs Inc., Koogeek Inc., Nokia Corp., Polar Electro Oy, Qardio Inc., Tanita Corp., Under Armour Inc., Wahoo Fitness LLC, and Xiaomi Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Retail Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Retail Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Retail Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Price Range

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Price Range

6.3 Less than $100 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 More than $100 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Price Range

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Actofit Wearables

11.4 Fitbit Inc.

11.5 FKA Distributing Co. LLC

11.6 Garmin Ltd.

11.7 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

11.8 iHealth Labs Inc.

11.9 Nokia Corp.

11.10 Under Armour Inc.

11.11 Wahoo Fitness LLC

11.12 Xiaomi Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

