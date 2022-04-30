Smart Windows Market Size to Grow by USD 780.66 Million | By Application (Transportation and commercial and industrial, and residential) and Geography: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2026

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Windows Market Share is expected to increase by USD 780.66 million from 2021 to 2026 with an accelerated CAGR of 21.8%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Windows Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

The smart windows market share growth by the transportation segment will be significant during the forecast period. Another segment providing significant growth opportunities for vendors is residential. Smart windows are gaining popularity in modern residential designs. They also provide optimal thermal performance or optimal heat efficiency for the residential building's occupants. Such features will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Out-of-Scope:

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Transportation and commercial and industrial, and residential) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Key Companies- Ambilight Inc., Asahi India Glass Ltd., ChromoGenics AB, ClearVue Technologies Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Diamond Glass, Gauzy Ltd., Gentex Corp., GEZE India Pvt. Ltd., Halio Inc., Heliotrope Technologies, Hitachi Ltd., Innovative Glass Corp., Nodis, Pleotint LLC, Polytronix Inc., PPG Industries Inc., RavenWindow, Smart Window Co., SmartGlass International, Stellaris Corp., Swastik Glass, and View Inc. among others

Driver- Rising construction of residential houses and buildings to drive the market

Challenge- Low adoption in developing countries to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The smart windows market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - The company offers smart windows that provides precise glare and daylight control and a smooth visual aesthetic through a natural, seamless in-pane tint transition. The high-performance solutions segment includes mobility, life sciences, construction, and other industries.

Smart Windows Market Driver:

In residential construction, glass windows protect the interior from the elements such as water and dust and create a safe and comfortable living environment for occupants. Moreover, the adoption of smart windows will increase due to the rising need for a more comfortable and luxurious lifestyle. A smart window protects occupants from heat, glare, and damage caused by ultraviolet (UV) light and provides an overall cooling benefit inside living spaces. People are adopting it to enhance their interior home designs along with comfort and convenience. Therefore, the multiple benefits of smart windows and an increasing number of residential houses and buildings will drive smart windows market growth during the forecast period.

Smart Windows Market Challenge:

Consumers in emerging countries do not prioritize smart windows due to their low disposable incomes. Meanwhile, most end-users do not even have enough knowledge about the energy cost-savings associated with the use of smart windows, as they are considered a luxury item. Also, commercial end-users, such as hotels, do not really prefer smart windows due to its high maintenance and repair costs, which can reduce their profitability. Such high costs will hinder the smart windows market growth during the forecast period.

Smart Windows Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.8% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 780.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ambilight Inc., Asahi India Glass Ltd., ChromoGenics AB, ClearVue Technologies Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Diamond Glass, Gauzy Ltd., Gentex Corp., GEZE India Pvt. Ltd., Halio Inc., Heliotrope Technologies, Hitachi Ltd., Innovative Glass Corp., Nodis, Pleotint LLC, Polytronix Inc., PPG Industries Inc., RavenWindow, Smart Window Co., SmartGlass International, Stellaris Corp., Swastik Glass, and View Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

