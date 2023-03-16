Smart windows market size to grow by USD 2,828.85 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing prevalence of smart homes | Analysis on Impact of US crises- Technavio
NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart windows market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,828.85 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.98% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing prevalence of smart homes. Factors such as rapid urbanization, rising energy prices, and government programs have resulted in the construction of energy-efficient buildings. This coupled with growing need for convenience has led to the advent of smart homes. Smart homes allow users to change the settings of various appliances remotely without getting up. The growing prominence of the smart home concept has increased the penetration of smart devices, including smart windows. Thus, with the increasing number of smart homes, the demand for smart windows will increase during the forecast period. Take action now and gain valuable insights into the impact of the US crisis with our comprehensive analysis report - Talk to us
Smart Windows Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart windows market report covers the following areas:
Smart Windows Market 2023-2027: Regional Analysis
North America will account for 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing per capita income and high living standards are supporting the growth of the regional market. The rising popularity of green and intelligent buildings is another key factor driving the growth of the smart windows market in North America.
Smart Windows Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The smart windows market is segmented as below:
Application
Type
Geography
Based on the application, the market will observe significant growth in the transportation segment during the forecast period. The rise in the number of road fatalities has resulted in the development and incorporation of active safety systems in vehicles. In addition, the advent of autonomous/self-driving vehicles is increasing the growth opportunities for vendors in the segment.
Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report
Smart Windows Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart windows market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the smart windows market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The market is fragmented due to the presence of many players. The established vendors are reducing the cost of their products to attract more customers. New players are entering the market through innovative products. Tech giants are partnering with start-ups to develop technologically advanced products. This is increasing the competition among vendors in the market.
Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
Diamond Glass - The company offers smart windows with switchable glass for commercial, healthcare, hospitality, and residential sectors.
Gauzy Ltd. - The company offers smart windows with light control glass technology.
GEZE GmbH - The company offers smart windows such as Gentex Electronically Dimmable Windows.
Innovative Glass Corp. - The company offers smart windows with future SPD-smart light-control technology through its subsidiary Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.
Smart Windows Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist smart windows market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the smart windows market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the smart windows market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart windows market vendors
The smart shade devices market size is expected to increase by USD 222.77 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 57.46%. The market is segmented by technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and BLE, and others), end-user (residential and commercial), distribution channel (retail and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The automotive power window motor market size is expected to increase to USD 5.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.74%. The market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Smart Windows Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.98%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 2,828.85 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
9.8
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Ambilight Inc., Asahi India Glass Ltd., ClearVue Technologies Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A., Diamond Glass, Gauzy Ltd., GEZE GmbH, Halio Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Innovative Glass Corp., Nodis, Pleotint LLC, Polytronix Inc., PPG Industries Inc., RavenWindow, Smart Window Co. Inc., SmartGlass International, Stellaris Corp., View Inc., and Gentex Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global smart windows market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 OLED glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Self-dimming windows - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Self-repairing windows - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Asahi India Glass Ltd.
12.4 Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A.
12.5 Diamond Glass
12.6 Gauzy Ltd.
12.7 Gentex Corp.
12.8 Halio Inc.
12.9 Hitachi Ltd.
12.10 Innovative Glass Corp.
12.11 Pleotint LLC
12.12 Polytronix Inc.
12.13 RavenWindow
12.14 Smart Window Co. Inc.
12.15 SmartGlass International
12.16 Stellaris Corp.
12.17 View Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
