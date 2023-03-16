U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,960.28
    +68.35 (+1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,246.55
    +371.98 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,717.28
    +283.22 (+2.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.24
    +25.29 (+1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.35
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.00
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    +0.14 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    +0.0930 (+2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2107
    +0.0054 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4000
    +0.0500 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,000.45
    +487.63 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.84
    +12.23 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.03
    +65.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

Smart windows market size to grow by USD 2,828.85 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing prevalence of smart homes | Analysis on Impact of US crises- Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart windows market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,828.85 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.98% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing prevalence of smart homes. Factors such as rapid urbanization, rising energy prices, and government programs have resulted in the construction of energy-efficient buildings. This coupled with growing need for convenience has led to the advent of smart homes. Smart homes allow users to change the settings of various appliances remotely without getting up. The growing prominence of the smart home concept has increased the penetration of smart devices, including smart windows. Thus, with the increasing number of smart homes, the demand for smart windows will increase during the forecast period. Take action now and gain valuable insights into the impact of the US crisis with our comprehensive analysis report - Talk to us

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Windows Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Windows Market 2023-2027

Smart Windows Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart windows market report covers the following areas:

Smart Windows Market 2023-2027: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing per capita income and high living standards are supporting the growth of the regional market. The rising popularity of green and intelligent buildings is another key factor driving the growth of the smart windows market in North America.

Smart Windows Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The smart windows market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Type

  • Geography

Based on the application, the market will observe significant growth in the transportation segment during the forecast period. The rise in the number of road fatalities has resulted in the development and incorporation of active safety systems in vehicles. In addition, the advent of autonomous/self-driving vehicles is increasing the growth opportunities for vendors in the segment.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Smart Windows Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart windows market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the smart windows market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many players. The established vendors are reducing the cost of their products to attract more customers. New players are entering the market through innovative products. Tech giants are partnering with start-ups to develop technologically advanced products. This is increasing the competition among vendors in the market.

Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

  • Diamond Glass - The company offers smart windows with switchable glass for commercial, healthcare, hospitality, and residential sectors.

  • Gauzy Ltd. - The company offers smart windows with light control glass technology.

  • GEZE GmbH - The company offers smart windows such as Gentex Electronically Dimmable Windows.

  • Innovative Glass Corp. - The company offers smart windows with future SPD-smart light-control technology through its subsidiary Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Smart Windows Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart windows market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the smart windows market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the smart windows market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart windows market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The smart shade devices market size is expected to increase by USD 222.77 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 57.46%. The market is segmented by technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and BLE, and others), end-user (residential and commercial), distribution channel (retail and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

  • The automotive power window motor market size is expected to increase to USD 5.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.74%. The market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Smart Windows Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.98%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2,828.85 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.8

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Ambilight Inc., Asahi India Glass Ltd., ClearVue Technologies Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A., Diamond Glass, Gauzy Ltd., GEZE GmbH, Halio Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Innovative Glass Corp., Nodis, Pleotint LLC, Polytronix Inc., PPG Industries Inc., RavenWindow, Smart Window Co. Inc., SmartGlass International, Stellaris Corp., View Inc., and Gentex Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global smart windows market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 OLED glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Self-dimming windows - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Self-repairing windows - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Asahi India Glass Ltd.

  • 12.4 Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A.

  • 12.5 Diamond Glass

  • 12.6 Gauzy Ltd.

  • 12.7 Gentex Corp.

  • 12.8 Halio Inc.

  • 12.9 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 12.10 Innovative Glass Corp.

  • 12.11 Pleotint LLC

  • 12.12 Polytronix Inc.

  • 12.13 RavenWindow

  • 12.14 Smart Window Co. Inc.

  • 12.15 SmartGlass International

  • 12.16 Stellaris Corp.

  • 12.17 View Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Smart Windows Market 2023-2027
Global Smart Windows Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-windows-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-828-85-million-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-increasing-prevalence-of-smart-homes--analysis-on-impact-of-us-crises--technavio-301773141.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Occidental Petroleum May Be Good for Buffett, but Is It Good for You?

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway , reported that the investment vehicle added more Occidental Petroleum shares, lifting its stake to 23.1%. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of OXY, below, I can see a downtrend playing out from early November.

  • As the Stock Surges, Let's Take Another Look at Adobe

    As it turns out, ADBE reported a top line and bottom beat and prices have rallied strongly Thursday. In this updated daily bar chart of ADBE, below, I can see that prices gapped higher Thursday on the opening and have rallied to the underside of the undersides of the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is below the zero line but could soon give us a cover shorts buy signal.

  • Target and Walmart Make a Major Pricing Decision

    Both retailers have embraced a strategy that should drive shoppers to both brands, maybe at the expense of Kroger and other grocery chains.

  • 3 Midstream Energy Stocks to Gain Despite Prevailing Uncertainty

    Amid heightened volatility, it would be wise for investors to keep an eye on midstream stocks like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) and MPLX (MPLX).

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Gets Beaten Down By Banking Crisis?

    XOM stock is down 15% from February's all-time high. Did XOM get unduly punished during the bank crisis, giving investors a chance to buy?

  • Eleven Banks Deposit $30 Billion in First Republic Bank

    Eleven banks have deposited $30 billion in First Republic Bank, according to a joint statement from the heads of the Treasury, Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

  • Oil snaps declining streak as Saudi, Russia meeting calms markets

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, ending a three-session losing streak, after reports that Saudi Arabia and Russia met to discuss ways to enhance market stability. Brent crude futures rose $1.37, or 1%, to settle at $74.70 a barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) gained 74 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $68.35 a barrel. Saudi state media reported that the country's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak met in the Saudi capital to discuss the OPEC+ group's efforts to maintain market balance.

  • 3 Major Regional Banks Worth a Look Despite SVB, SBNY Collapse

    The contagion risk arising from bank runs, worsening asset quality and recession expectations will hurt Zacks Major Regional Banks' near-term performance. Yet, industry players like JPM, BAC & BK are worth a look on restructuring and digitization initiatives.

  • Glencore CEO Says His Company Is Cheapest Way to Benefit From Copper Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc boss Gary Nagle said his company is the cheapest way to buy exposure to a coming copper boom as he predicted a renewed spree of dealmaking in the mining industry.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?The 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionThe

  • 3 Domestic Auto Stocks Well-Poised to Fend Off Industry Woes

    While the rising economic uncertainty has dampened the Domestic Auto Industry's prospects, industry players like GM, PCAR and HOG are better equipped to tide over the headwinds.

  • Oil ends higher, finds footing after falling to 15-month low

    Oil futures end modestly higher Thursday, finding support after the U.S. benchmark ended the previous session below $70 a barrel for the first time since 2021.

  • PagerDuty (PD) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

    PagerDuty's (PD) fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results benefit from an expanding customer base.

  • Banking rout fuels U.S. oil hedging, as investors seek to limit losses

    Oil producers, banks and hedge funds have increased purchases of put options to protect themselves from further losses, market sources said this week, as crude futures hit their lowest level since December 2021 on concern that the rout in the banking industry could trigger a global recession and cut fuel demand. Oil futures have fallen over 8% since last Friday as the collapse of SVB Financial and peer Signature Bank prompted concerns of a wider banking crisis. Investors in the oil market, including oil producers, have rushed to buy put options, used to either bet on or protect against downside movement.

  • 3 Residential REITs to Consider Despite Industry Challenges

    While macroeconomic uncertainty, high deliveries, cost pressures and rent regulations are hurting the Zacks Equity REIT - Residential industry constituents, high costs of homeownership and the focus on technology are likely to aid AVB, MAA and ELME.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 39 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Baidu Stock Is Falling. China’s AI Champion Can’t Match ChatGPT Yet.

    Baidu’s founder Robin Li presented a scripted video of limited interactions with the company's chatbot, rather than a live conversation.

  • Why Is Coke (KO) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Coke (KO) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As OpenAI Launches 'Multimodal' GPT-4

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • Chevron, Exxon Mobil Falter As Oil Prices Skid To 15-Month Lows

    U.S. oil prices dropped Wednesday to their lowest levels since December 2021 and energy stocks responded.