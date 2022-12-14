U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

SmartBug Media® Earns Comparably Awards for Best Company Culture and Best CEO

·4 min read

Inbound Marketing Agency Has Earned Eight Comparably Awards This Year and a Total of 34 Since 2018

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development — today announced that the company earned Comparably Awards in the categories of Best Company Culture and Best CEO, ranking No. 82 and No. 63, respectively.

SmartBug Media® earned Comparably awards in the Best Company Culture and Best CEO categories.

"The biggest difference between a good agency and a great agency is the people that make up that team."

This recognition brings the company's total to 34 Comparably Awards earned since 2018. It marks the fifth consecutive year that SmartBug has appeared on the Best CEOs list and the fourth year on the Best Company Culture list. In earning these prestigious awards, SmartBug joins some of the world's largest and most recognizable names, such as Adobe, HubSpot, IBM, RingCentral and Microsoft.

"The biggest difference between a good agency and a great agency is the people that make up that team because those professionals are the ones being trusted with our clients' critical business goals. We are a great agency in part because everybody at SmartBug works to build a company culture that is focused on supporting professional development, maintaining a solid work-life balance and creating an environment where employees feel comfortable being their authentic selves every day," SmartBug CEO Jen Spencer said. "These recognitions from Comparably tell me that we are on the right track as far as our employees are concerned, which translates into better customer experiences for our clients."

SmartBug culture is built on a foundation of core values that include principles such as "stay curious," "have fun," "build belonging" and "rock it for the client." The fully remote agency also embraces an atmosphere that allows the company and its employees to be happy, healthy, safe and resilient, with professional development opportunities, unlimited sick time and team-building activities, such as the annual in-person conference, SmartBugapalooza.

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com within the past 12 months. The company culture recognition is based on employee responses to questions related to factors that contribute to it being a best place to work — including culture metrics, compensation, perks and benefits, and work-life balance — while the best CEO list considers feedback about the CEO.

Comparably Awards are compiled from more than 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies. There are no fees or costs associated with participating, nor is a nomination required. To see the full list of award-winning companies and to learn more about the methodology used to determine winners, visit Comparably's blog.

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development.

As HubSpot's 2021 North America Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners as well as an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo.

Founded in 2008 as one of the few fully remote agencies, SmartBug is an innovator and trusted authority on creating life-work harmony for its 180-plus employees spread across 35 states and five countries. The company that implemented quarterly Certification Days to foster continuous learning and career development has won two Great Place to Work® and 34 Comparably awards. It has also been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for six consecutive years and the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list four years in a row. With hundreds of awards for client work — and a team holding a combined 1,000-plus marketing certifications — SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. Its services include inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com.

For SmartBug Media Inquiries, Contact:
Katie Quaranta, PR Manager
SmartBug Media
kquaranta@smartbugmedia.com

SmartBug Media® is a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development. (PRNewsfoto/SmartBug Media)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartbug-media-earns-comparably-awards-for-best-company-culture-and-best-ceo-301703018.html

SOURCE SmartBug Media

