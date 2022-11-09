U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

SmartBug Media® Earns Spot on Outside Magazine's Best Places to Work List

·3 min read

Inbound Marketing Agency Among Top 50 Organizations That Have Built Work Cultures Focused on Employee-Centered Perks and Benefits

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development — today announced that it had been named to Outside Magazine's list of the 50 best places to work in 2022.

SmartBug Media® is a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development. (PRNewsfoto/SmartBug Media)
SmartBug Media® is a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development. (PRNewsfoto/SmartBug Media)

"Our employees have flexible schedules so that they can prioritize whatever is important to them."

"This is such an exciting recognition for the company since work-life harmony is central to who we are as an organization," SmartBug® CEO Jen Spencer said. "As a fully remote agency, our employees have flexible schedules so that they can prioritize whatever is important to them, from picking up their children from school to traveling the world."

In order to be eligible for inclusion on the list, companies complete an in-depth questionnaire while employees offer feedback by taking part in a company-wide survey. This data is then reviewed by Best Companies Group to determine which organizations should be on the list and how each one should be ranked.

SmartBug's culture is built around values that balance client success, professional development and personal fulfillment. The company offers numerous benefits to support this objective, including flex time, unlimited sick time, quarterly Certification Days and an annual retreat called SmartBugaPalooza.

"Because SmartBugs are not limited by a rigid 9-5 schedule or bound to a single location, we are free to live robust lives outside of work filled with lasting memories," Spencer said. "That fulfillment shows in the quality of our work, and it is key to how we have been able to stay competitive year after year."

This is one in a series of honors SmartBug has received in the last year. The company recently appeared on the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list for the fourth year in a row, was recognized for the sixth consecutive year by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and has earned numerous Comparably Awards including Best Work-Life BalanceBest CEOs for Diversity and Women and Best Company Outlook.

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development.

As HubSpot's 2021 North America Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners as well as an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo.

Founded in 2008 as one of the few fully remote agencies, SmartBug is an innovator and trusted authority on creating life-work harmony for its 180-plus employees spread across 35 states and five countries. The company that implemented quarterly Certification Days to foster continuous learning and career development has won two Great Place to Work® and 32 Comparably awards. It has also been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for six consecutive years and the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list four years in a row. With hundreds of awards for client work — and a team holding a combined 1,000-plus marketing certifications — SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. Its services include inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com.

For SmartBug Media Inquiries, Contact:
Katie Quaranta, PR Manager
SmartBug Media
kquaranta@smartbugmedia.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartbug-media-earns-spot-on-outside-magazines-best-places-to-work-list-301673054.html

SOURCE SmartBug Media

