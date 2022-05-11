U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,021.56
    +20.51 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,394.47
    +233.73 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,681.38
    -56.29 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,780.31
    +18.52 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.13
    +5.37 (+5.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.10
    +10.10 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    +0.31 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9640
    -0.0290 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2322
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2100
    -0.2200 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,037.78
    -352.94 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    710.02
    -16.67 (-2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) Offering in Payments Sector With RegTech and Embedded Artificial Intelligence Creates a Unique Monitoring and Tracking Service for Compliance, Underwriting and Real-time Monitoring

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SMKG
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc

New York, NY, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Company (OTC: SMKG) announced today the implementation of RegTech Artificial Intelligence with its PayTech and Fintech solutions. The company recently entered into a vendor agreement under confidentiality. This agreement allows for SMKG to access and use the vendor’s API and utilities to further enhance SMKG’s recent Chat Bot AI technology. The Chat Bot AI is currently being integrated across all SMKG’s platforms.

The Chat Bot AI with new utilities and tooling, and the combined applications create an impressive suite offering for Financial Institutions, Governments, Enterprises and expanding into E-gaming, Crypto & Marketplaces that require significantly enhanced monitoring, tracking and underwriting of customers with more than just ekyc, ekyb and aml monitoring. This new functionality will work side-by-side with agents, analysts and potentially customers through self-assessments when applying for financial services.

SMKG:OTCQB CEO Massimo Barone stated, “An exciting step forward in Regulatory Compliance with Artificial Intelligence. This extension with our platforms and expansion of our services to the Financial Industry will provide monitoring and underwriting with a new analytical tool for both self-assessment and 3rd party verifications and monitoring. It is a known fact that Financial Institutions, Enterprises, Card networks and Payment providers have challenges when underwriting and evaluating businesses and individuals for a particular industry service offering that includes payment acceptance. Everything is changing at disruptive speeds and the shift to the Blockchain and Metaverses is immeasurable. The interaction with Metaverses alone will be significant if the right adoption by gamers and vendors can seamlessly participate without transactional friction. Our business strategy has been to develop business intelligent marketplace platforms with embedded payments to facilitate faster deployments."

The global RegTech market reached a value of US$ 8.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

RegTech Market Size, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Report 2022-2027 (imarcgroup.com)

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTCQB: SMKG):
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry e-commerce, cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, blockchain, crypto, NFT, token, digital id-eKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, telemedicine and ride-booking industries.

For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com
or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

We seek a safe harbor.

Contact: CEO, Massimo Barone
mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
OTC:SMKG Ph: 1-844-843-7296
news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com


Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase: ‘I’ve never been more bearish,’ analyst says

    Dan Dolev, a senior financial technology analyst at Mizuho, explains his bearish sentiment towards Coinbase after the crypto company's disappointing earnings.

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Outlook

    The analysts covering Upstart Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPST ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The stock market is having a forgettable 2022 so far thanks to multiple headwinds, such as the geopolitical instability in Europe, surging inflation, a contracting economy, and a hawkish Federal Reserve that has adopted an aggressive stance toward raising interest rates. Technology stocks have been hammered big time thanks to the factors discussed above, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index down a whopping 31% this year. The likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are three such high-flying stocks that have crashed hard amid the sell-off.

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Morgan Stanley’s done better than most forecasting markets during this turbulent year. Here’s what it says is coming next.

    Here's what Morgan Stanley is now forecasting, after being the most bearish major Wall Street firm heading into 2022.

  • These 2 Former High-Flying Stocks Are Falling With the Market Wednesday Morning

    The stock market has been falling steadily for weeks, and Wednesday morning didn't bring immediate relief. News that the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in April with core figures climbing at a faster pace led to a reversal in futures markets. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had dropped 20 points to 3,976, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures were down 114 points to 12,235.

  • Bargain Hunting? These REITs Are on Sale

    The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector has cooled off considerably this year. Shares of the average REIT ended April down more than 8% on the year, weighed down by higher interest rates and the overall sell-off in the stock market. Shares of Stag Industrial have tumbled more than 28% this year.

  • What Does Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Share Price Indicate?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ). The company's stock received a lot...

  • Coinbase stock slides after disappointing first-quarter revenue

    Coinbase shares are moving downward after beating on earnings but missing on revenue and monthly transacting users for its first quarter.

  • Four reasons why tech stocks are falling

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi lists the main reasons why tech stocks are struggling so much as of late.

  • Why Draftkings Stock Was Down Again Today

    Shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were trading down 3% as of 1:02 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Although there was no company-specific news to explain the fall, unprofitable companies continue to get hammered in this bear market. While the stock is off 82% from its all-time high in 2021, Draftkings continues to draw support from famed investor Cathie Wood.

  • 10 Dividend Achievers to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend achievers to buy in 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Achievers to Buy in 2022. Dividend achievers are companies that have consistently raised their dividend payouts for at least 10 years. While it may not be as robust a dividend […]

  • Here's Why Upstart Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) plunged 56% on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence-powered lending platform slashed its full-year growth forecast. Upstart's revenue soared 156% year over year to $310 million in the first quarter. Upstart's operating income, in turn, surged 123% to $34.8 million.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Coinbase stock is trading as if the crypto platform 'will burn through all of its cash'

    Coinbase shares get slaughtered after a weak quarter and outlook.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn higher after inflation comes in hotter-than-expected

    U.S. stocks fell Wednesday as investors digested a key report on the state of inflation in the U.S., which came in hotter-than-expected across most major metrics.

  • Plug Power Needs a New Financial Dictionary

    It almost felt like someone knew Plug Power's (NASDAQ: PLUG) news would be bad. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power plunged more than 14% in daily trading Monday morning, ahead of the company's Q1 2022 earnings report released after market close. Once the news came out, Plug stock proceeded to sink a further 6% in after-hours trading.

  • Crypto: TerraUSD stablecoin drops below peg value amid sell-off

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what TerraUSD's price falling below its fixed value means for stablecoins.