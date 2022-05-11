SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) Offering in Payments Sector With RegTech and Embedded Artificial Intelligence Creates a Unique Monitoring and Tracking Service for Compliance, Underwriting and Real-time Monitoring

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc

New York, NY, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Company (OTC: SMKG) announced today the implementation of RegTech Artificial Intelligence with its PayTech and Fintech solutions. The company recently entered into a vendor agreement under confidentiality. This agreement allows for SMKG to access and use the vendor’s API and utilities to further enhance SMKG’s recent Chat Bot AI technology. The Chat Bot AI is currently being integrated across all SMKG’s platforms.



The Chat Bot AI with new utilities and tooling, and the combined applications create an impressive suite offering for Financial Institutions, Governments, Enterprises and expanding into E-gaming, Crypto & Marketplaces that require significantly enhanced monitoring, tracking and underwriting of customers with more than just ekyc, ekyb and aml monitoring. This new functionality will work side-by-side with agents, analysts and potentially customers through self-assessments when applying for financial services.

SMKG:OTCQB CEO Massimo Barone stated, “An exciting step forward in Regulatory Compliance with Artificial Intelligence. This extension with our platforms and expansion of our services to the Financial Industry will provide monitoring and underwriting with a new analytical tool for both self-assessment and 3rd party verifications and monitoring. It is a known fact that Financial Institutions, Enterprises, Card networks and Payment providers have challenges when underwriting and evaluating businesses and individuals for a particular industry service offering that includes payment acceptance. Everything is changing at disruptive speeds and the shift to the Blockchain and Metaverses is immeasurable. The interaction with Metaverses alone will be significant if the right adoption by gamers and vendors can seamlessly participate without transactional friction. Our business strategy has been to develop business intelligent marketplace platforms with embedded payments to facilitate faster deployments."

The global RegTech market reached a value of US$ 8.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

RegTech Market Size, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Report 2022-2027 (imarcgroup.com)

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTCQB: SMKG):

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry e-commerce, cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, blockchain, crypto, NFT, token, digital id-eKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, telemedicine and ride-booking industries.



For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com

or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.



We seek a safe harbor.



Contact: CEO, Massimo Barone

mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.

OTC:SMKG Ph: 1-844-843-7296

news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com



