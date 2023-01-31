U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,057.33
    +39.56 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,927.58
    +210.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,543.28
    +149.47 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.74
    +38.02 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.11
    +1.21 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.00
    +6.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5180
    -0.0330 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2324
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1980
    -0.1600 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,166.88
    +371.80 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.65
    +7.86 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,771.70
    -13.17 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

SmartCard Marketing Systems (SMKG:OTCQB) Announces Effectiveness of Form S-1 Resale Registration Statement

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc
·3 min read
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc

Form S-1 Resale Registration Statement Permits Resale of Common Stock from Prior Financing Transaction 

SmarCard will not receive any proceeds and no new securities are being offered

Wilmington, DE, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: SMKG) (“SmartCard” and the “Company”), an industry leader in specialized industry e-Commerce, Cloud and Mobility applications delivering White-Label solutions to the global PayTech and FinTech markets, announced today that its Form S-1 resale registration statement relating to the potential resale of shares of common stock has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 31, 2023.

“We are pleased that the SEC has declared our Form S-1 effective, which represents a significant milestone in our capital plan, as we continue to grow our Fintech and Paytech IP and operations globally,” said Massimo Barone, CEO and Chairman of SmartCard. Mr. Barone continued, "This will enable certain holders of our outstanding common stock to offer and sell their shares from time to time. As a result, a more liquid trading market in our shares could potentially develop over the coming months.”

SmartCard will not receive any proceeds from the sale of any securities covered by the registration statement.  Securities registered pursuant to the registration statement are not required to be sold, and the registration of the securities does not necessarily indicate that any stockholder intends to sell its securities.

SmartCard's common stock is currently listed on the OTCQB under the symbol "SMKG".  The shares of common stock covered by the registration statement were previously issued by SmartCard and are being registered to fulfill SmartCard's registration rights obligations to certain stockholders.

The registration statement, while effective, permits resale of the securities covered by the registration statement, subject to the satisfaction by the seller of the securities with the prospectus delivery requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.

The offering of the securities covered by the registration statement may only be made by means of a prospectus. The registration statement and prospectus may be accessed through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc., 20C Trolley Square, Wilmington, DE 19806, or by calling 844-843-7296.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc. 

SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: SMKG) (“SmartCard” and the “Company”) is an industry leader in specialized industry e-Commerce, Cloud and Mobility applications delivering White-Label solutions to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SmartCard is a boutique technology company, providing Business Intelligence and Digital Transformation Strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for Banking, Enterprises and Retail e-Wallets offering Blockchain Protocols, Crypto Issuing, NFT Minting, Tokenization, Digital ID-eKYC, Digital Automation Strategies with “License to Own” marketplace applications.

For more info visit: www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com 
or visit our business applications marketplace at: www.emphasispay.com

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates, are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions.  Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements.  Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Form S-1 Registration Statement, as amended, and its other filings and submissions with the SEC.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.  Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

For additional enquiries & Enterprise Program connect with:

Dharmesh Vora
President Enterprise Solution 
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
dvora@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

CEO, Massimo Barone
mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.

OTCQB:SMKG 
Ph: 1-844-843-7296
news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Phillips 66 Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) fell more than 5% by 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the refining company's stock price were its lackluster fourth-quarter results. Adjusted pre-tax income from its chemicals segment declined from $135 million in the third quarter to $52 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth aims to close out January with a bang.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Almost 5% Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell star Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped 4.7% through 11:45 a.m. ET Tuesday morning after the company secured a long-term supply agreement with British hydrogen technologies company Johnson Matthey (LSE: JMAT). Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson Matthey will supply Plug with components for membrane electrode assemblies and specifically with "catalysts, membranes, and catalyst coated membranes (CCM)" -- essential parts for building fuel cells. Plug says that partnering with Johnson Matthey will "strengthen its supply chain and help meet the growing demand for fuel cells and electrolyzers."

  • Why Stitch Fix Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) jumped today, even though there was no news out on the online styling service. Instead, the stock seemed to go higher because it's seen as a potential AI play due to the data science and algorithms it uses to select clothes for its customers. As of 12:18 p.m. ET, the stock was up 16.1%.

  • Lucid stock falls amid talks of potential buyout from the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund

    Lucid shares fall after initially rising on talks of a possible buyout from the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note

    A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.

  • Exxon posts record $59 billion profit in 2022, up 157% from 2021

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss Exxon Mobil’s record profit earnings.

  • Caterpillar stock declines on mixed Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Caterpillar.

  • Here's Why Altria (MO) is a Strong Growth Stock

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strength across its search and cloud businesses amid the weakness in its advertisement business.

  • These 2 ‘Oversold’ Stocks Could Be Ready for a Comeback, Say Analysts

    While stocks have rallied this past January, giving a good start to 2023, there’s no doubt that last year was decidedly bearish. A receding tide pulls back all boats, and that complicates the art of successful stock picking. The key to winning in a complicated environment like this is to find stocks that may be down – but are poised for a comeback. With this in mind, we've used the TipRank database to pinpoint two stocks that the analysts believe, in their words, are 'oversold' and are primed fo

  • Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

    Costco has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Executive members have been rising in importance for the company.

  • ‘Sucker’s rally’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash — now he's predicting the downfall of crypto, calling it ‘fool’s gold.’ He likes these 3 assets instead

    Could he be right (again)?

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Jan. 25. The telecom giant's revenue from continuing operations rose 1% year over year to $31.3 billion, but missed analysts' expectations by $70 million.

  • Painful week for individual investors invested in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) after 3.9% drop, institutions also suffered losses

    Every investor in FuelCell Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCEL ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can...

  • 10 Best February Dividend Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 10 best February dividend stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investment and returns of dividend stocks over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best February Dividend Stocks To Buy. As stock valuations slumped to their lowest levels in 2022, dividend stocks’ performance remained […]

  • AMC won't be free cashflow positive ‘until 2024 at earliest’: Analyst

    B. Riley Securities Senior Analyst Eric Wold joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine AMC's path to erase its debt by converting APE shares to common stock, while also discussing the chain's outlook amid studios' investments in theatrical releases.

  • Money Supply ‘Falling Like a Stone’: Economist

    Johns Hopkins University professor of applied economics Steve Hanke shares his outlook on the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates and the current state of the money supply.

  • Down 45%, 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy in 2023

    In 2019, CEO Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway finally initiated a position in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock. It's a move that Buffett regretted not making sooner, and he went so far as to publicly call himself an "idiot" for not buying shares earlier in the market-crushing tech company's history. Given his own incredible track record of market-beating success, it's fair to say that the Oracle of Omaha was being a bit hard on himself, but it's easy to see why he regretted missing out on much of the company's incredible run.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Bear markets can be a double-edged sword for investors. On the other hand, every bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. Since most online brokerages have done away with commission fees and minimum deposit requirements, any amount of money -- even $300 -- can be the perfect amount to put to work during a bear market.