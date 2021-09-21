U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,354.19
    -3.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,919.84
    -50.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,746.40
    +32.49 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,186.18
    +3.98 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    +0.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.90
    +11.10 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.27 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3661
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2050
    -0.2150 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,318.21
    -2,410.82 (-5.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.21
    -38.63 (-3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

SmartCentres Declares Distribution for September 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres” or the “Trust”) (TSX:SRU.UN) announced today that the trustees of SmartCentres have declared a distribution for the month of September 2021 of CDN $0.15417 per trust unit, representing CDN $1.85 per unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on October 15, 2021 to unitholders of record on September 30, 2021.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 168 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.0 billion in assets and owns 33.9 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with over 97% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. Project 512, a publicly announced $13.1 billion intensification program ($7.8 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT’s current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors’ residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner.

SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 55.2 million square feet (32.4 million square feet at SmartCentres’ share) of space, 27.3 million square feet (16.0 million square feet at SmartCentres’ share) of which has or will commence construction within the next five years. From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape.

Included in this intensification program is the Trust’s share of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 11.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Construction of the first five sold-out phases of Transit City Condominiums that represent 2,789 residential units continues to progress. Final closings of the first two phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and ahead of schedule in August 2020 and all 1,100 units in the first and second phases have closed. Closings of all 631 presold units in the third phase began in May 2021 and are now fully completed. In addition, the 22 sold-out townhomes that complete this phase of the project, are expected to close in 2022. The fourth and fifth sold-out phases representing 1,026 units are currently under construction and are expected to close in 2023.

Certain statements in this Press Release are "forward-looking statements" that reflect management's expectations regarding the Trust's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. More specifically, certain statements including, but not limited to, statements related to SmartCentres’ expected or planned development plans and joint venture projects, including the described type, scope, costs and other financial metrics and the expected timing of construction and condominium closings and statements that contain words such as "could", "should", "can", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "will", "may" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting the Trust's Unitholders and financial analysts in understanding the Trust's operating environment, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

However, such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including risks associated with potential acquisitions not being completed or not being completed on the contemplated terms, public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, real property ownership and development, debt and equity financing for development, interest and financing costs, construction and development risks, ability to obtain commercial and municipal consents for development. These risks and others are more fully discussed under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” and elsewhere in the SmartCentres’ most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, as well as under the heading “Risk Factors” in SmartCentres’ most recent annual information form. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, SmartCentres cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These forward-looking statements are made as at the date of this Press Release and SmartCentres assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances unless otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to: a stable retail environment; relatively low and stable interest costs; a continuing trend toward land use intensification, including residential development in urban markets and continued growth along transportation nodes; access to equity and debt capital markets to fund, at acceptable costs, future capital requirements and to enable our refinancing of debts as they mature; that requisite consents for development will be obtained in the ordinary course, construction and permitting costs consistent with the past year and recent inflation trends.

For more information, please visit www.smartcentres.com or contact:

Mitchell Goldhar

Peter Sweeney

Executive Chairman and CEO

Chief Financial Officer

SmartCentres

SmartCentres

(905) 326-6400 ext. 7674

(905) 326-6400 ext. 7865

mgoldhar@smartcentres.com

psweeney@smartcentres.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why DraftKings Stock Plunged 8.2% Today

    What happened  Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 8.2% in trading on Tuesday after reportedly making an offer to acquire global competitor Entain (LSE: ENT). Entain's shares jumped over 20% on the report, but investors didn't like the move from DraftKings quite as much.

  • Adobe Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarterly Report

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe late Tuesday easily beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal third quarter and guided higher.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST): Forecasts Need to Rise Significantly to Justify Lofty Valuation

    Upstart and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), appear to now be the preferred stocks in the fintech space, as larger fintech companies PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL) and Square (NYSE: SQ) have traded lower over the same period. The question now is whether Upstart has run too far too quickly.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger holdings even as the market took a hit on Monday.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • 10 Best Diversified Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best diversified stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Diversified Stocks to Invest In. Big corporations have been eagerly diversifying their portfolios over the past few years in order to shield themselves from the […]

  • Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?

    Shares of Alibaba have fallen over the past year. Here are a few risks to consider before buying the stock.

  • QuantumScape Stock Pops As EV Battery Maker Snags Deal With Another 'Top 10' Automaker

    The unnamed OEM was impressed with QuantumScape's early solid-state battery cells, a next-gen technology. QuantumScape stock soared.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Upstart Leads Nasdaq Higher as Apogee Falls Back

    Monday's swoon for the stock market quickly gave way to a recovery for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) today. Although gains early Tuesday afternoon were somewhat limited at about two-thirds of a percent, the Nasdaq nevertheless showed its continued superiority by posting larger percentage gains than its fellow major indexes. Helping to drive the Nasdaq higher was another big jump for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), as the fintech disruptor hit another all-time high.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Disney Stock Is Falling After the CEO Warned of Slower Growth for Disney+. A Reinstated Dividend Is “In The Distant Future.”

    CEO Bob Chapek also told investors that Covid-fueled production slowdowns was delaying TV and movie releases.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) continued to fall in morning trading Tuesday despite much of the rest of the market largely rebounding from yesterday's rout. Although there was no news specific to the theater operator to account for its 4% decline at noon EDT, retail investors may be showing the weakness inherent in its business. AMC's so-called apes, the retail investors who have rallied around the theater operator's stock believing they are on a mission to defeat short-sellers, have largely held strong, though the company's shares have slid 22% over the past week.

  • Monday May Have Been Just the Start of a Deeper Correction

    Despite indications early Tuesday for a market rebound from Monday's selloff, it is our opinion that the bounce, should it hold, would now be within negative trends that lack bottoming signals at this point. All the major equity indexes closed lower with negative internals on the NYSE and Nasdaq. While closing above their intraday lows, they, nonetheless, all closed below support and their 50-day moving averages, including the Nasdaq Composite (see above), Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Transports, which are now negative as are the rest.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Few can argue with Warren Buffett's long-term track record. This is especially true with some of Berkshire's tech stocks, including Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), which continue to prosper as technology plays an increasing role in the world economy. Buffett was long skeptical about tech companies -- a skepticism that has clearly softened, since Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire's stock portfolio.