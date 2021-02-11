U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,899.00
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,311.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,636.00
    -7.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.80
    -8.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.32
    -0.36 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.90
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    26.81
    -0.27 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2124
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1330
    -0.0240 (-2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    21.99
    +0.36 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3830
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.6100
    +0.0060 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,599.87
    -1,575.81 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    910.51
    -25.39 (-2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,524.36
    -7.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,562.93
    +57.00 (+0.19%)
     

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Releases Fourth Quarter and Year End Results for 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
·34 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Second consecutive quarter that mixed-use development has contributed to FFO $16 million in the 4th quarter and a total of $45.2 million in the 2nd half of 2020

  • Shopping centre portfolio continues to provide recurring income with a committed occupancy rate of 97.3%

  • Development plans now include 284 identified mixed-use projects

  • SmartCentres has been in direct dialogue with Federal and Provincial governments – offering to donate space to act asinoculation centres to help accelerate the roll out of the vaccination process for Canadians

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres” or the “Trust”) (TSX: SRU.UN) is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

“We ended 2020 with a strong quarter despite challenging conditions,” said Mitchell Goldhar, Executive Chairman of SmartCentres. “Our unique national retail portfolio continues to provide recurring income and for the second consecutive quarter, our mixed-use development program has generated FFO, contributing over $45 million of FFO in the second half. We are well positioned to grow both FFO and NAV for years to come. We have also maintained a solid balance sheet with our debt to total assets at 44.6% and an interest coverage multiple of 3.2X and we ended 2020 with an 87.2% payout ratio While we are always exploring possible acquisitions, we will only pursue same where accretive to our cost of capital. With respect to the pandemic, helping Canadians will always be a priority, in this regard we have been in direct dialogue with federal and provincial authorities offering to donate to them the use of space in our properties to assist with the acceleration of the vaccination process”, added Mr. Goldhar.

“Retail and mixed-use are now providing two significant sources of revenue.” said Peter Forde, President and CEO. “On the retail side, we have approximately 33.8 million square feet of predominately Walmart-anchored shopping centres. They have performed extremely well and have continued to drive high traffic levels to our open format centres. We also are working with our tenants to allow some relief where required as Canadians get back to normalcy. In Q4, our overall committed occupancy level remained at an industry leading level of 97.3%. We are very focused on growing our mixed-use development platform and now have some 284 projects identified for our pipeline, the majority of which will provide recurring income. SmartVMC in Vaughan, like many of our properties in Canada, is a good example of our ‘shopping centres to city centres’ transformation. We understand how to build entire city centres and have more in the planning stages at major centres across Canada.”

The Trust has continued to work with each of its tenants to establish, where appropriate, mutually satisfactory arrangements that will allow for some relief of their rental obligations. These collaborative efforts have resulted in the following improving collection experience over the last nine months:

Month(1)

% of Gross Monthly Billings
Collected Before Application of
CECRA Related Arrangements(2)

% of Gross Monthly Billings
Collected After Application of
CECRA Related Arrangements(2)

April

76.9

83.5

May

77.5

84.0

June

80.8

87.3

July

86.0

92.5

August

89.4

96.0

September(2)

89.5

96.1

October

95.1

95.1

November

94.9

94.9

December

93.4

93.4

(1) Represents the Trust’s collection experience up to January 25, 2021.
(2) The CECRA program ended on September 30, 2020.

As of February 3, 2021, the Trust has collected 90.0% of gross monthly billings for the month of January 2021.

The table below provides additional details on the continued improvement in collections associated with the Trust’s tenant billings, amounts received, expected recovery and related provisions for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2020.

(in thousands of dollars)

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020

As a %

Nine Months Ended
December 31, 2020

As a %

Total tenant billings

198,901

100.0

597,349

100.0

Less: Amounts received directly from tenants to date

187,850

94.4

519,919

87.0

Balance outstanding

11,051

5.6

77,430

13.0

Less:

Recovery from governments for CECRA

15,412

2.6

Amounts forgiven by the Trust for CECRA

7,706

1.3

Sales tax on CECRA

2,976

0.5

Tenant rent deferral arrangements agreed

544

0.3

7,664

1.3

Tenant rent deferral arrangements under negotiation

15,829

2.6

Rents to be collected before expected credit loss (“ECL”) provision

10,507

5.3

27,843

4.7

Less: ECL provision

5,235

2.6

15,319

2.6

Balance to be collected

5,272

2.7

12,524

2.1

Highlights

Mixed-Use Development and Intensification at SmartVMC

  • Occupancy of both 55-storey Transit City 1 and 2 condo towers representing 1,110 residential units is complete, with substantially all units closed by year-end. These closings contributed approximately $45.2 million in FFO (approximately $0.26 in FFO per unit) for the second half of 2020.(2) In addition, the 1,098 unit multi-level parking facility providing parking for both these condominium buildings and the neighbouring PwC/YMCA mixed-use facility is now fully functional.

  • Construction of the 55-storey Transit City 3 condo tower representing 631 residential units continues to be ahead of schedule and ahead of budget. The tower is topped-off, cranes have been dismantled, and closings are expected to commence in spring 2021.

  • Construction is well underway on Transit City 4 (45 storeys) and 5 (50 storeys) condo towers, representing 1,026 sold residential units, with bulk excavation complete and tower cranes erected. Concrete and formwork for the multi-level underground parking garage is in progress and approaching ground level.

  • Construction is well underway on a 35-storey, 454-unit purpose-built residential rental building at SmartVMC, with the tower crane erected and concrete and formwork for the multi-level underground parking garage in progress and approaching ground level.

  • Construction of the new Walmart store is complete, with Walmart's grand opening having taken place on October 22, 2020, allowing for the closing of the store that was located on the SmartVMC site, and freeing up approximately 15.5 acres of valuable land for future mixed-use development close to the TTC subway station.

  • Pre-sold 100% of the 22 townhomes, as part of the Transit City 1 & 2 project, for which construction has commenced and delivery of units is expected in late 2021.

  • Preparing for the launch of the next phase of high-rise development.

Other Business Development

  • The completed first phase of the two-phase, purpose-built residential rental project in Laval, Quebec, which had initial occupancy by tenants commencing in March 2020 and, to date, approximately 80% of the 171-unit building has been leased. Construction of the next phase is expected to commence in early 2021.

  • The Trust completed construction of its first three self-storage facilities in Toronto (Leaside), Brampton, and Vaughan NW, each of which has been very well received by the local communities, with current occupancy levels ahead of expectations.

  • Based on planning and rezoning work completed to date, the Trust expects to commence construction of a new retirement home early in 2021 with its joint venture partner Selection Group in Ottawa.

  • Two additional self-storage facilities in Oshawa and Scarborough are currently under construction and are expected to be completed in 2021. Additional self-storage facilities have been approved by the Board and the Trust is in the process of obtaining municipal approvals in Aurora, Whitby, Markham and an additional location in Brampton.

  • With the recently issued Minister's Zoning Order, the Trust has commenced the redevelopment of its 73-acre Cambridge retail property with various forms of residential, retail, office, institutional, and commercial uses to create a complete vibrant urban community representing over 12.0 million square feet.

  • During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trust has been aggressively pursuing final municipal approvals for mixed-use density on many of its shopping centres.

Financial

  • The Trust further improved its unsecured/secured debt ratio to 68%/32% (December 31, 2019 – 63%/37%), as it repaid $120.9 million of secured debt and other debt, and $474.4 million of unsecured debt and credit facilities during 2020.

  • The Trust continues to add to its unencumbered pool of high-quality assets. As at December 31, 2020, this unencumbered portfolio consisted of income properties valued at $5.8 billion (December 31, 2019 – $5.7 billion).

  • In June 2020, the Trust issued $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.192% Series V 7-year senior unsecured debentures and $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.648% Series W 10.5-year senior unsecured debentures.

  • In December 2020, the Trust issued $350.0 million of 1.740% Series X 5-year senior unsecured debentures and $300.0 million of 2.307% Series Y 8-year senior unsecured debentures.

  • In December 2020, the Trust repaid the $250.0 million aggregate principal of Series R senior unsecured debentures upon their maturity. The repayment was funded by the proceeds from the issuances of Series V and Series W senior unsecured debentures in June 2020.

  • In December 2020, the Trust announced the redemption of 3.730% Series M senior unsecured debentures and 2.876% Series Q senior unsecured debentures, in aggregate principal amounts of $150.0 million and $150.0 million, respectively. The redemptions were settled in January 2021. The redemptions were funded by the proceeds from the issuance of Series X and Series Y senior unsecured debentures in December 2020.

  • Debt metrics continue to demonstrate the Trust's commitment to its balance sheet, including Debt to Total Assets of 44.6%, Interest Coverage multiple of 3.2X, Interest Coverage net of capitalized interest multiple of 3.7X, and Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.5X.(2)(3)

  • Net income and comprehensive income was $89.9 million as compared to $374.2 million in the same period in 2019, representing a decrease of $284.3 million. This decrease was primarily attributed to the fair value adjustment on the revaluation of investment properties of $275.1 million, principally resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020.(1)

  • FFO increased by $2.5 million or 0.7% to $368.0 million, which was primarily due to the Trust’s share of profit on the closings of Transit City 1 and 2, partially offset by COVID-19 related expected credit loss provisions.

  • ACFO with one-time adjustment increased by $10.2 million or 2.9% to $365.4 million as compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to the Trust’ share of profit on the closings of Transit City 1 and 2, partially offset by COVID-19 related expected credit loss provisions.(2)

  • ACFO with one-time adjustment exceeded both distributions declared and distributions paid by $46.6 million and $67.5 million respectively (2019 - $44.5 million and $116.0 million, respectively). The change is primarily due to the Trust's share of profit on the closings of Transit City 1 and 2, partially offset by COVID-19-related expected credit loss provisions and their associated impact on the Trust's cashflows from operations. Note also that the Trust suspended its dividend reinvestment plan in April 2020.(2)

  • The Payout Ratio relating to ACFO with one-time adjustment for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased by 0.3% to 87.2% as compared to 87.5% for 2019.

Operational

  • Occupancy rates, both committed and in-place, were 97.3% and 97.0%, respectively, as at December 31, 2020.

  • Rentals from investment properties and other was $781.3 million, as compared to $806.4 million in the same period in 2019, representing a decrease of $25.1 million or 3.1%. This decrease was primarily due to lower: i) percentage rent, ii) short-term rental revenue, iii) parking and other miscellaneous revenues, and iv) lower recoverable costs, all resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Same Properties NOI for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased by $35.3 million or 6.9% as compared to 2019. This decrease was primarily due to an increase in expected credit losses recorded for the year ended December 31, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the expected credit losses of $30.8 million recorded in the year ended December 31, 2020, Same Properties NOI would have been $504.7 million representing a decrease of $5.5 million or 1.1% as compared to 2019.(2)

Subsequent Events

In January 2021, the Trust redeemed $150.0 million aggregate principal of 3.73% Series M senior unsecured debentures and $150.0 million aggregate principal of 2.876% Series Q senior unsecured debentures. The redemptions were funded from proceeds raised from the issuance of Series X and Series Y senior unsecured debentures.

In January 2021, the Trust granted 900,000 Performance Units to Mitchell Goldhar through the Equity Incentive Plan (“EIP”), subject to the achievement of Unit price thresholds. The performance period for the EIP is from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2027. Distributions on Performance Units will accumulate from January 1, 2021, and they and the Performance Units vest for the lesser of three years after they are earned or on December 31, 2027. Performance Units will be exchanged for Trust Units or paid out in cash (see also Note 21, “Related party transactions”, in the Trust's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020).

On February 2, 2021, the Trust entered into a total return swap agreement for up to 6.5 million Trust Units with a notional value of approximately $156.0 million for a 48-month period, which, subject to certain conditions, may be unwound prior to its maturity, either in whole or in part. The counterparty to this swap agreement is a highly rated Canadian financial institution.

(1) Represents a GAAP measure.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure.
(3) Net of cash-on-hand of $754.4 million as at December 31, 2020 for the purposes of calculating the ratio.

Selected Consolidated Operational, Development and Financial Information

Key consolidated operational, mixed-use development and financial information shown in the table below includes the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments:

(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit and other non-financial data)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Operational Information

Total number of properties with an ownership interest

167

165

164

Gross leasable area including both retail and office space (in thousands of sq. ft.)

34,056

34,337

34,379

Occupied area including both retail and office space (in thousands of sq. ft.)

33,039

33,678

33,695

Vacant area including both retail and office space (in thousands of sq. ft.)

1,017

659

684

Committed occupancy rate (%)

97.3

98.2

98.1

In-place occupancy rate (%)

97.0

98.1

98.0

Average lease term to maturity (in years)

4.6

4.9

5.4

Net retail rental rate (per occupied sq. ft.) ($)

15.37

15.49

15.31

Net retail rental rate excluding Anchors (per occupied sq. ft.) ($)

21.89

22.13

21.77

Mixed-use Development Information

Future development area (in thousands of sq. ft.)

32,500

27,900

N/A(5)

Total number of future projects currently in development planning stage

284

256

N/A(5)

Trust's share of estimated costs of future projects currently under
construction, or for which construction is expected to commence within the next 5 years

7,900,000

5,500,000

N/A(5)

Financial Information

Investment properties(2)(3)

9,400,584

9,466,501

9,155,175

Total assets(1)

10,724,492

9,928,467

9,459,632

Total unencumbered assets(2)

5,835,600

5,696,100

4,250,800

Debt(2)(3)

5,261,360

4,290,826

4,236,364

Debt to Aggregate Assets (%)(2)(3)(4)

44.6

42.3

43.9

Debt to Gross Book Value (%)(2)(3)(4)

50.1

49.0

51.1

Unsecured to Secured Debt Ratio(2)(3)(4)

68%/32%

63%/37%

48%/52%

Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt(2)(3)(4)

1.9X

2.1X

2.1X

Weighted average interest rate (%)(2)(3)

3.28

3.55

3.73

Weighted average term of debt (in years)

5.0

5.0

4.9

Interest Coverage Ratio(2)(3)(4)

3.2X

3.5X

3.3X

Interest coverage (net of capitalized interest expense)(2)(3)(4)

3.7X

4.0X

3.8X

Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (net of cash)(2)(3)(4)

8.5X

8.0X

8.2X

Equity (book value)(1)

5,166,975

5,367,752

5,008,331

Weighted average number of units outstanding – diluted

172,971,603

170,581,531

161,507,550

(1) Represents a GAAP measure.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable.
(3) Includes the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments.
(4) As at December 31, 2020, cash-on-hand of $754.4 million was excluded for the purposes of calculating the applicable ratios (December 31, 2019 – $37.0 million).
(5) N/A – information not available.

Year-to-Date Comparison to Prior Year

The following table presents key financial, per Unit, and payout ratio information for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019:

(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit information)

2020

2019

Variance

(A)

(B)

(A–B)

Financial Information

Rentals from investment properties and other(1)

781,253

806,412

(25,159

)

Net base rent

496,135

505,458

(9,323

)

Total recoveries

263,802

272,380

(8,578

)

Net income and comprehensive income(1)(3)

89,940

374,203

(284,263

)

Net income and comprehensive income excluding fair value adjustments(2)(3)

337,863

341,963

(4,100

)

Cash flows provided by operating activities(1)

295,982

345,611

(49,629

)

NOI(2)

519,105

514,050

5,055

FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)

367,967

365,456

2,511

FFO with one-time adjustment of yield maintenance costs(2)(3)(4)(5)

379,921

385,969

(6,048

)

FFO with one-time adjustment and Transactional FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)

380,665

388,787

(8,122

)

ACFO(2)(3)(4)(5)

353,409

334,647

18,762

ACFO with one-time adjustment(2)(3)(4)(5)

365,363

355,160

10,203

Distributions declared

318,758

310,651

8,107

Surplus of ACFO over distributions declared(2)

34,651

23,996

10,655

Surplus (shortfall) of ACFO with one-time adjustment over distributions declared(2)

46,605

44,509

2,096

Surplus of ACFO over distributions paid(2)

55,536

95,536

(40,000

)

Surplus of ACFO with one-time adjustment over distributions paid(2)

67,490

116,049

(48,559

)

Units outstanding(6)

172,221,212

171,283,191

938,021

Weighted average – basic

171,973,301

169,709,748

2,263,553

Weighted average – diluted(7)

172,971,603

170,581,531

2,390,072

Per Unit Information (Basic/Diluted)

Net income and comprehensive income(1)

$0.52/$0.52

$2.20/$2.19

-$1.68/-$1.67

Net income and comprehensive income excluding fair value adjustments(2)(3)

$1.96/$1.95

$2.01/$2.00

-$0.05/-$0.05

FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)

$2.14/$2.13

$2.15/$2.14

-$0.01/-$0.01

FFO with one-time adjustment of yield maintenance costs(2)(3)(4)(5)

$2.21/$2.20

$2.27/$2.26

-$0.06/-$0.06

FFO with one-time adjustment and Transactional FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)

$2.21/$2.20

$2.29/$2.28

-$0.08/-$0.08

(For net income per Unit and FFO per Unit as noted above, COVID-19 and its related unique adverse impact represents approximately $0.31 per Unit in year-over-year performance - see “Results of Operations” and “Other Measures of Performance” in the MD&A for additional details)

Distributions declared

$1.850

$1.813

$0.037

Payout Ratio Information

Payout ratio to FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)

86.6

%

85.0

%

1.6

%

Payout ratio to FFO with one-time adjustment of yield maintenance costs(2)(3)(4)(5)

83.9

%

80.5

%

3.4

%

Payout ratio to FFO with one-time adjustment and Transactional FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)

83.7

%

79.9

%

3.8

%

Payout ratio to ACFO(2)(3)(4)(5)

90.2

%

92.8

%

(2.6

)

%

Payout ratio to ACFO with one-time adjustment(2)(3)(4)(5)

87.2

%

87.5

%

(0.3

)

%

(1) Represents a GAAP measure.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable.
(3) Includes the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments.
(4) See “Other Measures of Performance” in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of the Trust for the year ended December 31, 2020 for a reconciliation of these measures to the nearest consolidated financial statement measure.
(5) The calculation of the Trust’s FFO and ACFO and related payout ratios, including comparative amounts, are financial metrics that were determined based on the February 2019 REALpac White Paper on FFO and ACFO, respectively. Comparison with other reporting issuers may not be appropriate. The payout ratio to FFO and the payout ratio to ACFO are calculated as declared distributions divided by FFO and ACFO, respectively.
(6) Total Units outstanding include Trust Units and LP Units, including Units classified as liabilities. LP Units classified as equity in the consolidated financial statements are presented as non-controlling interests.
(7) The diluted weighted average includes the vested portion of the deferred units issued pursuant to the deferred unit plan.

Operational Highlights

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, net income and comprehensive income decreased by $55.2 million or 53.3% as compared to the same period in 2019. This decrease was primarily attributed to the following:

  • $32.5 million increase in unfavourable fair value adjustments on revaluation of investment properties principally due to changes in leasing and cash flow assumptions such as rental rates, lease renewal rates, leasing costs, downtime on lease expiries, vacancy allowance, among others, to reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • $21.8 million increase in unfavourable fair value adjustment on financial instruments principally due to the fluctuation in the Trust’s Unit price;

  • $5.5 million net increase in interest expense which is primarily a result of both uncertainty in the capital markets and the Trust’s resulting preemptive decision to issue new debentures in June 2020, and lower capitalized interest on development projects; and

  • $3.1 million increase in general and administrative expenses (net);

Partially offset by the following:

  • $5.6 million increase in NOI;

  • $1.1 million decrease in supplemental costs;

  • $1.0 million increase in interest income, which was primarily due to an increase in bank interest as a result of the increase in cash and cash equivalents; and

  • $0.1 million decrease in acquisition-related costs.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income and comprehensive income decreased by $284.3 million or 76.0% as compared to the same period last year. This decrease was primarily attributed to the following:

  • $299.2 million increase in unfavourable fair value adjustments on revaluation of investment properties principally due to changes in leasing and cash flow assumptions such as rental rates, lease renewal rates, leasing costs, downtime on lease expiries, vacancy allowance, among others, to reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • $8.2 million increase in general and administrative expenses (net);

  • $4.2 million net increase in interest expense;

  • $2.1 million increase in acquisition-related costs; and

  • $0.2 million decrease in gain on sale of investment properties;

Partially offset by the following:

  • $19.0 million increase in favourable fair value adjustment on financial instruments principally due to the fluctuation in the Trust’s Unit price as compared to the same period in 2019;

  • $5.1 million increase in NOI;

  • $4.3 million increase in interest income which was principally due to the increase in average interest-bearing loan receivable balance and cash and cash equivalents; and

  • $1.2 million decrease in supplemental costs.

FFO Highlights
For the three months ended December 31, 2020, FFO decreased by $1.4 million or 1.5% to $86.7 million. This decrease was primarily attributed to:

  • $5.5 million net increase in interest expense, which was primarily due to a higher debt level; and

  • $3.1 million increase in net general and administrative expense;

Partially offset by:

  • $5.6 million increase in NOI, which was primarily due to Transit City 1 and 2 units closings (see further details in “Net Operating Income”);

  • $1.0 million increase in interest income which was primarily due to an increase in bank interest as a result of the increase in cash and cash equivalents as compared to the same period in 2019;

  • $0.6 million net increase in FFO add back for indirect interest incurred in respect of equity accounted development projects which was primarily due to the development property acquisitions completed, tenant improvement allowance and others.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, FFO increased by $2.5 million or 0.7% to $368.0 million. This increase was primarily attributed to:

  • $5.1 million increase in NOI, which was primarily due to Transit City 1 and 2 units closings (see further details in “Net Operating Income”);

  • $4.7 million increase in add-back for indirect interest incurred in respect of equity accounted development projects which was primarily due to the development property acquisitions completed;

  • $4.3 million increase in interest income which was primarily due to an increase in bank interest as a result of the increase in cash and cash equivalents as compared to the same period in 2019; and

  • $0.8 million increase in FFO add back for salaries and related costs attributed to leasing activities and distributions on Units classified as liabilities;

Partially offset by:

  • $8.2 million increase in net general and administrative expense; and

  • $4.2 million net increase in interest expense, which was primarily due to a higher debt level.

ACFO Highlights

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, ACFO with one-time adjustment increased by $5.8 million or 6.5% to $95.9 million compared to the same period in 2019, which was primarily due to the items previously identified.

The Payout Ratio relating to ACFO with one-time adjustment for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased to 83.1% as compared to the same period in 2019, which was primarily due to the other items previously identified.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, ACFO with one-time adjustment increased by $10.2 million or 2.9% to $365.4 million compared to the same period in 2019, which was primarily due to the items previously identified.

The Payout Ratio relating to ACFO with one-time adjustment for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased by 0.3% to 87.2% as compared to 2019, which was primarily due to the items previously identified.

Development and Intensification Summary

Included in the Trust’s large development pipeline are 284 identified mixed-use development initiatives, which are summarized in the following table:

Underway

Active

Future

Description

(Construction underway or
expected to commence
within next 2 years)

(Construction expected to
commence within next 3–5
years)

(Construction expected to
commence after 5 years)

Total

Number of projects in which the Trust has an ownership interest

Residential Rental

17

28

51

96

Seniors’ Housing

9

14

17

40

Self-storage

14

17

19

50

Office Buildings

1

6

7

Hotels

4

4

Subtotal – Recurring income initiatives

40

60

97

197

Condominium developments

13

21

38

72

Townhome developments

4

1

10

15

Subtotal – Development income initiatives

17

22

48

87

Total

57

82

145

284

Trust’s share of project area (in thousands of sq. ft.)

Recurring income initiatives

3,900

5,900

9,300

19,100

Development income initiatives

2,800

3,600

7,000

13,400

Total Trust’s share of project area (in thousands of sq. ft.)

6,700

9,500

16,300

32,500

Trust’s share of such estimated costs (in millions of dollars)

3,200

4,700

(1)

7,900

(1) The Trust does not fully determine the costs attributable to future projects expected to commence after five years and as such they are not included in this table.

As noted in the table above, the Trust is currently working on initiatives for the development of many properties, including the following mixed-use development initiatives for which final municipal approvals have or are being actively pursued:

  1. the development of up to 5.3 million square feet of predominately residential space, in various forms, at Highway 400 & Highway 7, in Vaughan, Ontario, with a rezoning application submitted in December 2019 and a site plan application for the first four buildings totalling 1,742 units submitted in October 2020;

  2. the development of more than four million square feet (4,600 units) of residential density on the land at SmartVMC previously occupied by a Walmart store, with rezoning and site plan applications submitted for phase one of 550,000 square feet in 2020;

  3. the development of 1.2 million square feet of mixed-use density – office, retail and residential – on the SmartVMC lands immediately south of the Transit City 4 and 5 towers, with the rezoning and site plan applications submitted in September 2020;

  4. the development of up to 5.0 million square feet of predominately residential space, in various forms over the long term, in Pickering, Ontario, with the site plan application for a two-tower mixed-use phase, approximating 650,000 square feet, submitted in April 2020;

  5. the development of up to 5.5 million square feet of predominately residential space, in various forms, at Oakville North in Oakville, Ontario, with the rezoning application for an initial two-tower 585-unit residential phase expected to be submitted in early 2021;

  6. the development of up to 2.55 million square feet of predominately residential space, in various forms, at Westside Mall in Toronto, Ontario, with an application for the first 35-storey mixed-use tower expected to be submitted by February 2021;

  7. the development of up to 1.7 million square feet of residential space in various forms at the Vaughan NW shopping centre in Vaughan, Ontario. Residential development includes townhomes, to be developed in partnership with Fieldgate; a seniors’ apartment building and separate retirement residence to be developed in partnership with Revera, along with condominiums and residential rental buildings. Applications for these six towers have been submitted. In addition, an 85,000 square-foot self-storage facility is under construction and scheduled to open early in 2021;

  8. the development of up to 1.5 million square feet of residential space, in various forms, in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, with the first phase, a two-tower rental project, being actively pursued;

  9. the development of up to 318,000 square feet of residential space at Oakville South in Oakville, Ontario, including 170 units in a retirement residence project with Revera and townhomes;

  10. the intensification of the Toronto StudioCentre (“StudioCentre”) in Toronto, Ontario (zoning allows for up to 1.2 million square feet);

  11. the development of four high-rise purpose-built residential rental buildings comprising approximately 1,800 units with Greenwin, in Barrie, Ontario, for which a zoning application was approved by Barrie Council in January 2021. The site plan was submitted in August 2020 with anticipated approval in spring 2021;

  12. the development of a 35-storey high-rise purpose-built residential rental tower, on Balliol Street in midtown Toronto, Ontario, with applications submitted in September 2020;

  13. the development of up to 1,600 residential units, in various forms, in Mascouche, Quebec, with the first phase consisting of two 10-storey rental towers approved by municipal council in August 2020, with a construction start expected in early 2021;

  14. the development of residential density at the Trust’s shopping centre at 1900 Eglinton in Scarborough with rezoning applications for the first two residential towers (38 and 40 storeys) submitted in January 2021;

  15. the development of up to 275,000 square feet of residential space in 150 townhomes at London Fox Hollow in London, Ontario, with site plan approval applications submitted in December 2020;

  16. the development of the first phase, 42-unit rental building, which is part of a multi-phase masterplan in Alliston, Ontario, with a rezoning application approved by Council in December 2020 and a site plan application submitted in May 2020 with anticipated approval in spring 2021;

  17. the development of four additional self-storage facilities with the Trust’s partner, SmartStop, in Aurora, Brampton, Markham, and Whitby with zoning and/or site plan applications submitted in the last several months;

  18. the acquisition of an additional 33.33% interest (new ownership structure of 66.66% held by the Trust and 33.33% held by Penguin) in 50 acres of adjacent land to the Trust’s Outlet Centre in Mirabel for the ultimate development of residential density of up to 4,500 units;

  19. the development of residential density of 450 condo units (in two phases) at Laval Centre in Quebec, with the zoning application for the first tower of 225 units expected to be submitted in the third quarter of 2021;

  20. the development of residential density at the Trust’s shopping centre at Bayview and Major Mackenzie in Richmond Hill, with a rezoning application for a 10-storey retirement residences building submitted in the first quarter of 2021, to be developed in partnership with Revera;

  21. the acquisition of 8 acres of land in Aurora (Yonge and Murray) adjacent to the Trust’s shopping centre and the preparation of a rezoning application for 425 residential units; and

  22. the acquisition of a 50% interest in a property in downtown Markham for the development of a 243,000 square foot retirement residence with Revera. The rezoning application was submitted in December 2020.

Non-GAAP Measures

The non-GAAP measures used in this Press Release, including but not limited FFO, Transactional FFO, ACFO, NOI, Same Property NOI, average yield rates, and payout ratio do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These non-GAAP measures are more fully defined and discussed in 'Management’s Discussion and Analysis' ("MD&A") of the Trust for the year ended December 31, 2020, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Full reports of the financial results of the Trust for the year ended December 31, 2020 are outlined in the consolidated financial statements and the related MD&A of the Trust for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call

SmartCentres will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). Participating on the call will be members of SmartCentres’ senior management.

Investors are invited to access the call by dialing 1-855-353-9183 and then keying in the participant access code 93397#. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

A recording of this call will be made available Thursday, February 11, 2021 beginning at 8:30 p.m. (ET) through to 8:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 18, 2021. To access the recording, please call 1-855-201-2300, enter the Conference Reference Number 1252834# and then key in the participant access code 93397#.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 167 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.7 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with over 97% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. Project 512, a publicly announced $13.5 billion intensification program ($7.9 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT’s current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors’ residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner.

SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 55.4 million square feet (32.5 million square feet at SmartCentres’ share) of space, 27.7 million square feet (16.2 million square feet at SmartCentres’ share) of which has or will commence construction within the next five years. From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape.

Included in this intensification program is the Trust’s share of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 11.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Construction of the first five sold-out phases of Transit City Condominiums that represent 2,789 residential units continues to progress. Final closings of the first two phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and ahead of schedule in August 2020 and as at December 31, 2020, substantially all 1,110 units in the first and second phases had closed. In addition, the presold 631 units in the third phase along with 22 townhomes, all of which are sold out and currently under construction, are expected to close in 2021. The fourth and fifth sold-out phases representing 1,026 units are currently under construction and are expected to close in 2023.

Certain statements in this Press Release are "forward-looking statements" that reflect management's expectations regarding the Trust's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities as further outlined under the headings "Business Overview and Strategic Direction", "Other Measures of Performance" and "Outlook" in Management's Discussion & Analysis of the Trust for the year ended December 31, 2020. More specifically, certain statements contained in this Press Release, including statements related to the Trust's maintenance of productive capacity, estimated future development plans and costs, view of term mortgage renewals including rates and upfinancing amounts, timing of future payments of obligations, intentions to secure additional financing and potential financing sources, and vacancy and leasing assumptions, and statements that contain words such as "could", "should", "can", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "will", "may" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting the Trust's Unitholders and financial analysts in understanding the Trust's operating environment, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. However, such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and elsewhere in Management's Discussion & Analysis of the Trust for the year ended December 31, 2020 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Trust cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These forward-looking statements are made as at the date of this Press Release and the Trust assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances unless otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

However, such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties.

For more information, please visit www.smartcentres.com or contact:

Mitchell Goldhar

Peter Forde

Peter Sweeney

Executive Chairman

President & CEO

Chief Financial Officer

SmartCentres

SmartCentres

SmartCentres

(905) 326-6400 ext. 7674

(905) 326-6400 ext. 7615

(905) 326-6400 ext. 7865

mgoldhar@smartcentres.com

pforde@smartcentres.com

psweeney@smartcentres.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves of the contents of this Press Release.


Latest Stories

  • 2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

    The green energy industry has been red-hot throughout 2020. Here are the 2 companies could do very well in 2021

  • New tax rule could mean bigger tax refunds for some families, but only if they're savvy

    The change to the tax code could allow millions of working families to save thousands on their taxes, but only if they are savvy about how they file this year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Cannabis Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Investors have been fixated on growth companies over the past year, and one segment which has been on the rise is the fledgling cannabis industry. The sector offers a unique proposition and the prospect of further growth, as there is still a major catalyst on the horizon which will completely alter the industry. As expected, a Democrat led senate has been good news for those banking on marijuana reform at the federal level; And it looks like the anticipated changes could happen faster than initially expected. Backed by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senators have stated that they will push for federal-level legalization of marijuana, promising “a unified discussion draft on comprehensive [cannabis] reform” in the first half of this year. The statement feeds expectations that the Democratic Congressional majority will pass – and that President Biden will sign – a bill to legalize marijuana. Investors are also looking at further state-level legalization moves; one key state in this regard is New York. So, the cannabis industry is looking up. There is an expanding network of state legalization regimes, and expectations of a change in federal policy; both are putting upward pressure on cannabis shares. Against this backdrop, we used TipRanks’ database to find two cannabis stocks that have been earmarked as 'Strong Buys' by the analyst consensus. Both have posted impressive year-to-date performances, and stand to rise even more in the year ahead. Village Farms International (VFF) We will start with Village Farms International, a company that has long been involved in the niche agricultural business. The company started out as a farmer, producing high-quality greenhouse vegetables year-round for sale in the North American market. That background fit the company well for a transition to the cannabis industry – Village Farms has experience in greenhouse production and industrial-scale growing. Village Farms’ shares are showing a tremendous growth profile, up 327% in the past 12 months – with a strong spike in recent days. Two important pieces of news precipitated the surge since the end of January. First, the company has fully repaid – ahead of schedule – the $15 million debt it incurred during its November acquisition of the cannabis growing company Pure Sunfarms. And second, Village Farms increased its investment in the Asian cannabinoid company Altum by 50%, to hold a 10% stake in the company. The move increases the international reach of Village Farms, and its ability to increase Altum holdings in the future. The company was able to fund these moves because it had a successful equity sale in January, putting an additional 10.8 million shares on the market, and raising US$135 million in new capital. In addition to its strong capital and expansion positions, Village Farms has been reporting solid financial results. The company saw US$43 million in revenue for 3Q20, a gain of 12.5% year-over-year. EPS came in at 1 cent per share, a turnaround from the US$0.10 loss in the year-ago quarter. Covering Village Farms for Craig-Hallum, 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers writes: “Village Farms has clearly established itself as the leading cannabis producer in Canada with #1 brand share and industry-leading profitability. Canadian cannabis sales in 2020 through October (latest available) were up 128% y/y, and dispensary counts are set to accelerate through 2021, providing a tailwind to VFF revenues.” Turning to the US markets, and VFF’s position in Canada’s larger neighbor, the analyst goes on to add, “With 5.7M SF of greenhouses in TX, the company also has real US optionality, which is finally being appreciated by investors after the GA election. VFF has historically been undervalued compared to less profitable peers, but we expect shares to continue working higher … as the prospect for US reform increases throughout the year.” To this end, Des Lauriers rates VFF a Buy, and his $25 price target suggests the stock has room for ~26% upside in the coming year. (To watch Des Lauriers’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 3 recent reviews on VFF shares, and all are Buys, giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and showing a general agreement on Wall Street about the company’s strengths. Shares are priced at $19.90, and the $24.33 average price target implies an upside of ~23% for the year ahead. (See VFF stock analysis on TipRanks) TerrAscend Corporation (TRSSF) The next cannabis stock we’re looking at, TerrAscend, is another major cannabis producer in both the US, Canada, and Europe. The company is involved in both the medical and recreational sides of the market, and both grows and produces cannabis and markets a range of products through numerous brand names. TerrAscend’s US operations are located in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Utah, and the company looks to expand as more states legalize cannabis. In a strong sign of the cannabis industry’s strength, TRSSF shares are up a sky-high 624% over the past 12 months. Growth has been fueled by expansion of the cultivation operations in California and Pennsylvania, and by the move into the adult-use recreational market in New Jersey. Last month, TerrAscend closed a non-brokered private placement stock sale, putting more than 18 million common shares on the market. The sale price was C$12.35 (US$9.72), and the offering grossed C$224 million (US$176.3 million). The bulk of the proceeds – some 80% of the total – was put up by four large US-based institutional investors. The funds raised will be used to continue expansion of the company’s cultivation operations (TRSSF has plans to expand growing and manufacturing ops in New Jersey), as well as to pursue merger & acquisition activities. TerrAscend’s rapid growth and strong future prospects have attracted attention from top-rated analysts, including 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers of Craig-Hallum (stated above). "TerrAscend is a leading multi-state operator (MSO) in the US cannabis market with top-tier management, assets, and access to deal flow. We have been bullish on the company since initiating coverage last year and are happy to say the TRSSF team has exceeded our expectations, generating rapid increases in margins and operating leverage that have earned them a place solidly in the Top Tier of MSOs," Des Lauriers noted. The analyst summed up, "[With] US$280M+ raised since the elections and federal reform moving quicker than expected, we think TRSSF does deserve a premium to peers." In line with his bullish comments, Des Lauriers rates TRSSF shares a Buy, and has a $20 price target that implies a ~31% upside potential for the next 12 months. Once again, we’re looking at a stock with broad agreement from Wall Street’s analysts – the Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, based on 7 recent reviews. Shares are selling for $15.30, and their recent appreciation has pushed that price almost up to the $15.43 average price target. (See TRSSF stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Pot Stocks Are Flying High Again. It’s Not Just Reddit.

    Canadian grower Tilray jumped 51% on Wednesday. Sundial Growers jumped 79%. Shares of Aurora Cannabis—a name that’s been popular with retail traders in the past—rose 21%.

  • Jim Cramer's 7 rules for new investors who want to make real money

    When things get ‘biblical,’ investors should get careful, the CNBC host says,

  • How much income will your 401(k) provide?

    Retirement account owners have long had trouble translating the money in their 401(k) into income. Later this year, possibly in the third quarter, plan sponsors will be required to include two lifetime income illustrations on participants’ pension benefit statement at least once annually. In essence, the illustrations show how much income a participant’s account balance would produce in today’s dollars if used to purchase either a single life annuity or a qualified joint and 100% survivor annuity.

  • Stocks aren’t in a bubble, but here’s what is, according to fund manager Cathie Wood

    For all the attention given to the argument that the stock market is in a bubble, it is important to point out that not everyone shares that view. Few fund managers have been more successful than Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest and fund manager of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) which according to FactSet have drawn in more inflows than any other actively managed stock exchange-traded fund over the last 12 months. In a monthly webinar, Wood made the argument against stocks being in a bubble.

  • Who Will Build the Apple Car? Here Are Candidates to Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s work on a car has brought to the fore several potential manufacturing partners capable of building an electric self-driving vehicle for the technology giant.The secret project has gained momentum in recent months, adding multiple former Tesla Inc. executives, gaining the supervision of Apple’s top artificial intelligence executive and ramping up road tests. The initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, is attracting intense interest because of its potential to upend the automotive industry and supply chains, much like the iPhone did to the smartphone market.Read more: Apple’s Car Is at Least Half a Decade AwayIf and when Apple commits to building a car, it is likely to seek multiple partners -- including a major one to assemble the vehicle and many others to supply key components. The following companies -- whose representatives declined to comment -- are possible candidates:FoxconnFoxconn Technology Group already has a close relationship with Apple. For well over a decade, it has been the U.S. company’s largest production partner, assembling the majority of the world’s iPhones and a big chunk of its Macs and iPads from vast complexes employing upwards of a million people across China.In October, Foxconn, whose main listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., unveiled its first electric-vehicle chassis and a software platform to help carmakers bring models to market faster. It also plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024.The Taiwanese company, founded by billionaire Terry Gou, announced a plan in early 2020 to form a joint venture with Fiat Chrysler to develop and make electric vehicles in China, though Foxconn won’t be involved in any assembly itself.In January, Foxconn signed a manufacturing deal with Chinese EV startup Byton Ltd. with the goal of starting mass production of its M-Byte model by the first quarter of 2022. It also announced another venture with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. to provide production and consulting services.MagnaMagna, based in Ontario, Canada, is the third-largest auto supplier in the world by sales, and has a contract-manufacturing operation with years of experience making entire car models for a variety of auto brands.Magna produces everything from chassis and car seats to sensors and software for driver-assistance features. Automakers including BMW AG and Jaguar Land Rover have hired its Magna Steyr unit and outsourced production to its factory in Graz, Austria.Magna also pitches its engineering and manufacturing services to EV startups. Last fall, it agreed to provide Fisker Inc. with an EV platform for its Ocean SUV and added self-driving features to the deal in January.In December, Magna put about $450 million into a joint venture with Korea’s LG Electronics Inc. to make EV powertrains. It’s also expanding its manufacturing footprint in China, the largest EV market, by building the ArcFox Alpha-T for Beijing Automotive Group Co. -- the first vehicle it’s assembled outside of Europe.It also has the benefit of a prior relationship with Apple: the two were in talks to build Apple’s car when the iPhone maker first set out on this path about five years ago.Hyundai or KiaHyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. have drawn the most attention so far this year, thanks in part to Hyundai initially confirming reports in Korea last month that it was in discussions with Apple. But the carmaker quickly walked that back and recently repeated that it wasn’t in talks.Hyundai and Kia both have plants in the U.S., in Alabama and Georgia. Their dedicated EV platform will deliver driving range of over 500 kilometers (311 miles) and be capable of recharging car batteries up to 80% in 18 minutes.While the two sell EVs derived from existing models, they will start selling vehicles based on the dedicated EV platform from March, helping to bring down costs and improve performance efficiency. They plan to introduce a combined 23 new EV models and sell 1 million units globally by 2025.The big disadvantage Hyundai and Kia have is the recent back-and-forth on whether they are developing a car for Apple, a notoriously secretive company. Although the two automakers have said talks aren’t happening, it’s possible discussions could restart if Apple deems them the best possible partners.NissanAlthough it’s seen as a long shot, Nissan Motor Co. brings several elements to the table that could be beneficial for Apple.Nissan already has a common EV platform developed with French partner Renault SA, which will be used for its Ariya compact SUV debuting later this year. When asked whether the Japanese company would be willing to build cars for Apple, CEO Makoto Uchida said during an earnings news conference that Nissan “has the DNA to do things others won’t do.”The automaker has been mired in a slump, reporting its biggest loss in two decades in fiscal 2019, and could get much-needed revenue from helping Apple develop or manufacture its vehicle. It also could benefit from access to Apple’s technology.After pursuing a strategy of volume at any cost that ate into profit, Nissan needs to attract higher-paying customers largely with the technology inside of its cars.StellantisOne factor in determining the suitability of a partner for Apple may be availability of production capacity. This could point to European automakers such as Stellantis NV, which has been hit by the region’s sales slump and has spare room in some plants.Stellantis is under pressure to find synergies after forming last month through the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler.Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said during a Jan. 19 press conference that Stellantis is open to working with Apple or any tech company on EVs, “as long as it doesn’t create any technology dependence” that would jeopardize the automaker’s future.Chairman John Elkann said in 2016 that the auto industry should work with “new industry participants” like Google and Apple rather than try to compete with them.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Archer to go public, United Airlines invests and orders electric aircraft

    Electric aircraft startup Archer will go public through a merger with a blank-check company backed in a deal valued at around $3.8 billion and backed by an order and investment from United Airlines, among the first major airlines to commit to the purchase of air taxis. The deal with Atlas Crest Investment Corp, announced on Wednesday, is expected to provide $1.1 billion to the company which makes electric aircraft with vertical take-off and landing. Archer and Atlas Crest said the proceeds include a $600 million private investment from United Airlines Holdings Inc, Stellantis, investment banker Ken Moelis and Mubadala Capital, the investment arm of Abu Dhabi's state investor Mubadala Investment Co.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator hints that stocks are significantly overvalued

    The Buffett Indicator has gone haywire of late.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Wobbles As Tilray Leads Climax Stocks; The Bull Case For Tesla's Retreat

    The market rally wobbled Wednesday, as Tilray led big moves in climax-type stocks. Nvidia stood out while Tesla's retreat could end up being bullish.

  • Screen Of The Day: Big Money Is Snapping Up These Growth Stocks

    Investors in growth stocks should seek stocks boasting strong institutional sponsorship. Here are some names that are being snapped up by funds.

  • Don’t Get Greedy With Ocugen Stock, Says Analyst

    What does it take to move a stock price from $0.29 to $15.81 -- an increase of 5,350% -- in just 18 days? Coronavirus, of course. Or more precisely, a vaccine to fight it. An unprofitable biotech that focused on commercializing therapies to cure blindness prior to the present pandemic, Ocugen (OCGN) stock took on a new life on December 22, when it announced plans to co-develop Indian Bharat Biotech's "Covaxin" vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Ever since that announcement, the stock has been on a tear, leaving Chardan analyst Keay Nakae's previous $0.70-per-share price target in the dust. Yesterday, Nakae took another look at Ocugen at its present share price, and declared it overpriced, downgrading the shares to Neutral (i.e. Hold). However, the analyst did raise his price target to $13 (to account for the stock's astounding run-up in price), which implies a 17% upside from current levels. (To watch Nakae's track record, click here) Why is Nakae having second thoughts about Ocugen now? Valuation is obviously a concern, and certainly the primary one. After all, hype aside, Ocugen stock is a company almost entirely devoid of revenues. In all the past year, its sales haven't exceeded $50,000 (It almost goes without saying, then, that Ocugen has no profits). At its current market capitalization, therefore, Ocugen stock sells for a mind-numbing 40,000 times trailing sales, which is kind of a lot. Now, what must Ocugen do to justify this valuation -- one that's not just "sky high" above fair value, but more orbiting somewhere out past Saturn? First and foremost, notes Nakae, the company has to win Emergency Use Authorization for Covaxin from the FDA, which will be no easy trick. Although Covaxin has an ongoing Phase III clinical trial, that's happening in India, and Nakae thinks that even after initial results are in (probably in March), the company may need to conduct an additional study in the U.S. to win FDA approval. Next, Ocugen will need to set up manufacturing operations to produce the vaccine in the U.S. This will of course cost money, and this is probably one reason why Nakae predicts the company "will likely need to raise debt or equity funds in the future." (After all, Ocugen "does not have any products that generate revenue" currently, and the $19 million it has in the bank probably won't cover all the bills needed to set up manufacturing operations). Finally, once manufacturing has been set up and the vaccine goes on sale, the company will have to compete with multiple other vaccines already on the market -- and then split any profits that do result with its partner Bharat. And of course, all of this only happens if the vaccine proves effective, and safe enough to convince the FDA to issue the EUA. So how long will all of this take? How long before Ocugen turns into something resembling a business, as opposed to just a "coronavirus play?" Nakae doesn't say, but he also forecast Ocugen collecting any revenues at all this year, so it won't be soon. So, that’s Chardan's view, what does the Street of the Street have in mind? The current outlook offers a conundrum. On the one hand, based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, after surging so high this year, the average price target, at $7.38, implies ~34% downside over the coming months. It will be interesting to see whether the analysts downgrade their ratings or upgrade price targets over the coming months. (See OCGN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for coronavirus stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Vanguard Purchases 57.M Tesla Shares, Becomes Third-Largest Shareholder

    After joining the S&P 500, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been added to many index funds that follow the benchmark. But large companies have been investing in Tesla for many years. According to a 13G filing with the SEC, Vanguard has upped its investment in Tesla. Vanguard purchased over 57 million shares, making it the thir- largest shareholder in Tesla, with CEO Elon Musk being the No. 1 holder and Susquehanna Securities No. 2, according to Investopedia. Tesla has had an impressive run, up approximately 1,000% from its lockdown lows in March. The company continues to increase vehicle production and deliveries by about 50% year-over-year. The company also invested .5 billion in Bitcoin. TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares lost 5.26% Wednesday, closing at $804.82. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAudi Unveils All-Electric E-Tron GT With All-Wheel Steering, 238-Mile RangeTesla's China-Made K Vehicle To Be Sold Globally© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This Could Be The Biggest EV IPO Ever With Value Topping Investor Ford's

    The highly anticipated Rivian IPO could happen as soon as September with the electric truck startup seeking a valuation of at least $50 billion, Bloomberg reported.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy Amid The Global Chip Shortage?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Tesla’s big bitcoin bet could come back to bite the EV maker

    Tesla put $1.5 billion into bitcoin, but there's no guarantee it will pay off, and could end up hurting the company in the end.

  • Jim Cramer Sees Froth in Markets, Looking to Sell Some Stocks Wednesday

    Jim Cramer sees froth in the stock market Wednesday. Here's where he's putting his attention.

  • Poorer countries copied America’s money-printing spree—and are paying the price

    The Federal Reserve and other powerful central banks have viewed a curiously long bout of low inflation as proof that stimulating the economy through unconventional money-printing measures can ease the pain of downturns. As the pandemic spread, a slew of central banks from India to Turkey to South Africa for the first time delved head-long into their own unconventional monetary policy, so-called “quantitative easing”, buying up government debt and corporate bonds to stabilize their currencies and boost their recoveries. Prioritizing economic support over inflation risk seemed like the right move: Many emerging market central banks initially offset the impact of fleeing foreign investors and rising borrowing costs, while helping to lift their stock prices.

  • Bumble IPO Brings Home The Honey; Dating App Provider Rakes In $2.15 Billion

    Dating app Bumble looked hot with its initial public offering that widely exceeded expectations and raised $2.15 billion. The Bumble IPO priced late Wednesday and will trade Thursday.