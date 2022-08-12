U.S. markets open in 9 hours 1 minute

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Releases Second Quarter Results for 2022

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
·45 min read
In this article:
  • CWYUF
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

  • Received zoning approvals for over 3.8 million square feet of residential development in the second quarter on 3 projects in the Greater Toronto Area, including Vaughan, Scarborough, and Pickering;

  • In excess of 3.0 million square feet of construction activity is currently underway, principally on high rise residential projects in Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa;

  • Shopping centre leasing activity continues to improve with occupancy levels, inclusive of committed deals, increasing to 97.6% in Q2 2022, representing a 40 basis points increase from Q1 2022;

  • Net income and comprehensive income per Unit increased by $0.34 to $0.90 as compared to the same period in 2021;

  • Net rental income and other increased by $5.8 million or 4.9% as compared to the same period in 2021;

  • Same Properties NOI inclusive of ECL(1) increased by $6.1 million or 5.0% as compared to the same period in 2021. Same Properties NOI excluding ECL(1) increased by $2.6 million or 2.1% as compared to the same period in 2021;

  • FFO per unit with adjustments and excluding various anomalous items(1) increased by $0.03 or 5.8% to $0.55 as compared to the same period in 2021;

  • Completed the purchase of approximately 38 acres of industrial lands in Pickering, adjacent to Hwy 407, and construction has now commenced on 241,000 square feet of industrial space for the 16-acre Phase 1 development, of which 53% has already been pre-leased by a growing Canadian furniture retailer; 

  • Received municipal approvals and commenced construction of an approximate 200,000 square foot flagship Canadian Tire store on Laird Drive in Toronto together with approximately 25,000 square feet of additional retail space. Completion is scheduled for 2024.

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”, the “Trust” or the “REIT”) (TSX: SRU.UN) is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We continue to see improvement in customer traffic to our shopping centres which in turn generated steady increased levels of leasing activity that began earlier in 2022. We anticipate that this momentum will continue for the rest of 2022 which should have a positive impact on both our occupancy and earnings. We are pleased with this noticeable improvement in leasing activity and the associated improvement in metrics. Cash collections continue to improve, again exceeding 98% for the quarter, and we expect these levels to return to pre-COVID levels over the remainder of the year. Notwithstanding the recent upward movement in interest rates, our Walmart-anchored retail portfolio continues to demonstrate its strength and alignment with Canadian consumers; and thus has maintained its value for IFRS purposes during the quarter.

The improvement in our operating performance is further reflected in our financial results for the quarter. Our FFO per Unit as adjusted for anomalous items(1) increased by $0.03 or 5.8% to $0.55, and net income and comprehensive income per Unit increased by $0.34 or 60.8% to $0.90, as compared to the same quarter in the prior year”.

At SmartVMC, currently our largest development initiative, but just one of many master-planned projects, beginning in Q3 2020, we have thus far closed on 1,763 units in the first three Transit City condominium phases, resulting in $0.38 in FFO per Unit(1) and $0.39 in net income and comprehensive income per Unit. Excitement around SmartVMC continues as the 120,000 square foot world class YMCA opened during the quarter, a huge step in the evolution at this city’s growth. Through our residential banner, SmartLiving, our mixed-use intensification program continues to be a source of additional accretive growth, demonstrated by the launch of presale activity at Park Place where to date we have pre-sold approximately 50% of units released, demonstrating that SmartVMC operates outside the ebb and flow of other one-off residential developments owing to its master plan around mass transit and its strategic location in the GTA. Park Place, which includes approximately 1100 units in two stunning 56 and 48 storey towers, will be built on approximately two acres of the 53 acres of the recently acquired western lands at SmartVMC. At the Artwalk, another neighborhood within VMC, we have presold 100% of units released and we expect to begin construction of this multi-phased project later this year on a portion of lands previously occupied by Walmart at SmartVMC. Also, during the quarter, we successfully closed all 22 presold townhomes at Transit City and construction is progressing on time and on budget for the fourth and fifth fully sold-out phases of Transit City condominiums with full deposits representing 20% of each unit’s purchase price having now been received, with closings expected to commence early in 2023. The 454-unit Millway rental tower is also proceeding on time and on budget with initial tenancies expected to begin later this year. We intend to develop approximately 20.0 million square feet of mixed-use space at SmartVMC alone, on which together with the City of Vaughan, we are also planning a 9-acre park which, over time, will become the focal point of this landmark city centre development.

Not that long ago our company was primarily focused on value-oriented retail with Walmart as its driving force. Today, our platform has evolved in new areas of growth. In 2015, we expanded our focus to various mixed-use forms of real estate including office, self-storage, condominiums and townhomes, high-rise rentals and seniors housing. SmartCentres now possesses industry leading, in-house expertise in all of these areas. Most notably, through our SmartLiving platform, we now have an internal team of professionals who facilitate the development, sales, construction, leasing, and management of our residential program across the country; a platform that did not exist a mere seven years ago. And now, with the acquisition of 32 acres of development lands in Pickering, we have begun our first initiative into the industrial sector; more to come. These evolving stages of growth in multiple disciplines permit us to continue to diversify our asset base and plant seeds for growth in NAV and FFO for many years into the future,” said Mitchell Goldhar, Executive Chairman and CEO of SmartCentres REIT.

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

Key Business Development, Financial and Operational Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Mixed-Use Development and Intensification at SmartVMC

  • The construction of the world-class YMCA at SmartVMC was completed and the facility opened in April 2022.

  • Park Place condo pre-development is underway on the 53.0-acre SmartVMC West lands strategically acquired in December 2021. Pre-sales for this development were launched in May 2022. The Trust’s acquisition in December 2021 of a two-thirds interest in the SmartVMC West lands more than doubles the Trust’s holdings in the 105-acre SmartVMC city centre development.

  • Construction continues on the 100% pre-sold Transit City 4 (45 storeys) and 5 (50 storeys) condo towers, representing 1,026 residential units. Progress is being made with concrete and formwork complete up to the mechanical penthouse for Transit City 4 and level 47 for Transit City 5. Closings are expected to commence in early 2023.

  • Construction of the purpose-built rental project, the Millway (36 storeys), continues at SmartVMC, with concrete and formwork up to the mechanical penthouse with initial occupancy expected to commence later this year.

  • As part of Transit City 1 and 2 projects, closings of the 22 townhomes were completed in June 2022, generating net profit of $1.4 million and FFO(2) of $1.4 million at the Trust’s share.

  • ArtWalk condominium sales of 320 released units in Phase 1 are sold out with construction expected to begin later in 2022.

Other Business Development

  • Leasing continues on the completed first phase of the two-phase, purpose-built residential rental project in Laval, Quebec, with more than 96% of the 171 units leased. Construction continues on the next phase that commenced in October 2021, with a target completion date of Q2 2023.

  • Initial occupancy in the two purpose-built residential rental towers (238 units) in Mascouche, Quebec began in July 2022. More than 110 units have been pre-leased and current lease-up expectations are in line with initial expectation.

  • All of the five developed and operating self-storage facilities (Toronto (Leaside), Vaughan NW, Brampton, Oshawa South and Scarborough East) have been very well-received by their local communities, with current occupancy levels ahead of expectations.

  • Two self-storage facilities in Brampton (Kingspoint) and Aurora are currently under construction. Both facilities are expected to be completed in 2022. Additional self-storage facilities have been approved by the Board of Trustees and the Trust is in the process of obtaining municipal approvals in Whitby, Markham, Stoney Creek and three locations in Toronto (Gilbert Ave., Jane St. and Eglinton Avenue East). In addition, the municipal approval process is underway on a newly acquired property in Burnaby, British Columbia.

  • Construction continues on a new retirement residence and a seniors’ apartment project, totalling 402 units, with joint venture partner Groupe Sélection at the Trust's Laurentian Place in Ottawa, with completion expected in Q1 2024.

  • The Trust intends to commence the redevelopment of a portion of its 73-acre Cambridge retail property (which is subject to a leasehold interest with Penguin) which now allows various forms of residential, retail, office, institutional, and commercial uses providing for the creation of a vibrant urban community with the potential for over 12.0 million square feet of development.

  • Completed the purchase of approximately 38 acres of industrial lands in Pickering, adjacent to Hwy 407, on which the Trust received approval to build 241,000 square feet of industrial space for the 16-acre Phase 1 development, of which 53% has already been pre-leased. Once complete in 2023, yields from Phase 1 of the project are expected to be in the range of 6.0% – 6.5%.

  • The Trust, together with its partner, Penguin, have also commenced preliminary siteworks for the 215,000 square feet retail project on Laird Drive in Toronto, that is expected to feature a flagship 190,000 square-foot Canadian Tire store together with 25,000 square feet of additional retail space on completion which is currently scheduled for 2024.

Financial

  • Net income and comprehensive income(1) was $162.0 million as compared to $97.0 million for the same period in 2021, representing an increase of $65.0 million. This increase was primarily attributed to: i) $75.6 million increase in fair value adjustments on financial instruments, ii) $2.5 million decrease in interest expense, and was partially offset by: iii) $7.1 million decrease in fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties, and iv) $12.9 million decrease in net income from condo closings offset by a $6.1 million increase from net rental income (see “Results of Operations” in the Trust’s MD&A for further details).

  • The Trust improved its unsecured/secured debt ratio(2)(3) to 77%/23% (December 31, 2021 – 71%/29%).

  • The Trust continues to add to its unencumbered pool of high-quality assets. As at June 30, 2022, this unencumbered portfolio consisted of investment properties valued at $8.4 billion (June 30, 2021 – $5.9 billion).

  • The Trust’s fixed rate/variable rate debt ratio(2)(3) was 84%/16% as at June 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021 – 89%/11%).

  • FFO with adjustments excluding impact of ECL, total return swap (“TRS”), condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2) was $94.8 million as compared to $89.9 million in the same period last year, representing an increase of $4.9 million or 5.5%.

  • During the quarter, 2,043,500 additional notional Units were added at average price of $27.85 per Unit to the TRS.

  • Net income and comprehensive income per Unit(1) increased by $0.34 or 61% to $0.90 as compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to the reasons noted above that pertain to net income and comprehensive income.

  • FFO with adjustments excluding impact of ECL, TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition per Unit(2) increased by $0.03 or 5.8% to $0.55 as compared to the same period in 2021.

  • Cash flows provided by operating activities(1) decreased by $18.2 million or 29.3% to $44.0 million as compared to the same period in 2021. Shortfall of cash flows provided by operating activities(1) over distributions declared amounted to $38.5 million (three months ended June 30, 2021 – shortfall of $17.5 million).

  • The Payout Ratio relating to cash flows provided by operating activities for the rolling 12 months ended June 30, 2022 was 86.0%, as compared to 102.1% for the same period ended June 30, 2021. The Payout Ratio relating to cash flows provided by operating activities for the rolling 24 months ended June 30, 2022 was 93.3%, as compared to 97.7% for the same period ended June 30, 2021.

  • For the three months ended June 30, 2022, ACFO(2) decreased by $13.4 million or 14.2% to $80.9 million as compared to the same period in 2021.

  • For the three months ended June 30, 2022, ACFO(2) is less than distributions declared by $1.6 million (three months ended June 30, 2021 – surplus of $14.6 million).

  • The Payout Ratio to ACFO(2) for the rolling 12 months ended June 30, 2022 was 95.4%, as compared to 87.3% for the same period ended June 30, 2021. Excluding SmartVMC West LP Class D distributions, the Payout Ratio to ACFO(2) for the rolling 12 months ended June 30, 2022 was 94.0%, as compared to 87.3% for the same period ended June 30, 2021.

  • The Payout Ratio to ACFO(2) for the rolling 24 months ended June 30, 2022 was 91.2%, as compared to 90.9% for the same period ended June 30, 2021. Excluding SmartVMC West LP Class D distributions, the Payout Ratio to ACFO(2) for the rolling 24 months ended June 30, 2022 was 90.5%, as compared to 90.9% for the same period ended June 30, 2021.

Operational

  • Rentals from investment properties and other(1) was $198.3 million, as compared to $193.9 million for the same period in 2021, representing an increase of $4.4 million or 2.2%, primarily due to higher rental income from Premium Outlets locations in both Toronto and Montreal, additional self-storage facility and parking rental revenue, and higher miscellaneous revenue.

  • In-place and committed occupancy rates were 97.2% and 97.6%, respectively, as at June 30, 2022 (March 31, 2022 – 97.0% and 97.2%, respectively).

  • Same Properties NOI inclusive of ECL(2) increased by $6.1 million or 5.0% as compared to the same period in 2021. Same Properties NOI excluding ECL(2) increased by $2.6 million or 2.1% as compared to the same period in 2021.

(1) Represents a GAAP measure.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.
(3) Net of cash-on-hand of $133.2 million as at June 30, 2022 for the purposes of calculating the applicable ratios.

Selected Consolidated Operational, Mixed-Use Development and Financial Information

Key consolidated operational, mixed-use development and financial information shown in the table below includes the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments:

(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit and other non-financial data)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Portfolio Information

 

 

 

Number of retail properties

155

155

156

Number of office properties

4

4

4

Number of self-storage properties

6

6

4

Number of residential properties

1

1

1

Number of properties under development

19

17

15

Total number of properties with an ownership interest

185

183

180

 

 

 

 

Leasing and Operational Information(1)

 

 

 

Gross leasable retail and office area (in thousands of sq. ft.)

34,661

34,119

34,186

Occupied retail and office area (in thousands of sq. ft.)

33,707

33,219

33,180

Vacant retail and office area (in thousands of sq. ft.)

954

900

1,006

In-place occupancy rate (%)

97.2

97.4

97.1

Committed occupancy rate (%)

97.6

97.6

97.3

Average lease term to maturity (in years)

4.4

4.4

4.6

Net retail rental rate (per occupied sq. ft.) ($)

15.54

15.44

15.43

Net retail rental rate excluding Anchors (per occupied sq. ft.) ($)

22.26

22.07

22.04

 

 

 

 

Mixed-Use Development Information

 

 

 

Trust’s share of future development area (in thousands of sq. ft.)

40,200

40,600

32,400

Trust’s share of estimated costs of future projects currently under construction, or for which construction is expected to commence within the next five years (in millions of dollars)

9,800

9,800

7,800

Total number of residential rental projects

104

104

96

Total number of seniors’ housing projects

27

27

40

Total number of self-storage projects

36

36

50

Total number of office building projects

8

8

7

Total number of hotel projects

3

3

4

Total number of condominium developments

95

95

72

Total number of townhome developments

9

10

15

Total number of estimated future projects currently in development planning stage

282

283

284

 

Financial Information

 

 

 

Total assets – GAAP(2)

11,905,066

11,293,248

10,036,672

Total assets – non-GAAP(3)(4)

12,200,890

11,494,377

10,221,599

Investment properties – GAAP(2)

10,285,753

9,847,078

8,883,634

Investment properties – non-GAAP(3)(4)

11,191,069

10,684,529

9,490.636

Total unencumbered assets(3)

8,413,000

6,640,600

5,937,900

Debt – GAAP(2)

5,128,604

4,854,527

4,492,948

Debt – non-GAAP(3)(4)

5,325,630

4,983,078

4,591,889

Debt to Aggregate Assets (%)(3)(4)(5)

43.0

42.9

44.6

Debt to Gross Book Value (%)(3)(4)(5)

51.9

50.8

50.1

Unsecured to Secured Debt Ratio(3)(4)(5)

77%/23%

71%/29%

70%/30%

Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt(3)(4)(5)

2.1X

1.9X

1.9X

Weighted average interest rate (%)(3)(4)

3.30

3.11

3.27

Weighted average term of debt (in years)

4.4

4.8

5.3

Interest coverage ratio(3)(4)(5)

3.3X

3.4X

3.4X

Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (net of cash)(3)(4)(5)

10.0X

9.2X

8.2X

Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (net of cash and TRS)(3)(4)(5)

9.8X

9.1X

8.1X

Fixed Rate to Variable Rate Debt Ratio(3)(4)(5)

84%/16%

89%/11%

96%/4%

Equity (book value)(2)

6,216,395

5,841,315

5,168,610

Weighted average number of units outstanding – diluted

179,626,838

173,748,819

173,480,822

(1) Excluding residential and self-storage area.
(2) Represents a GAAP measure.
(3) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.
(4) Includes the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments.
(5) As at June 30, 2022, cash-on-hand of $133.2 million was excluded for the purposes of calculating the applicable ratios (December 31, 2021 – $80.0 million, June 30, 2021 – $55.7 million).


Quarterly Comparison to Prior Year

The following table presents key financial, per Unit, and payout ratio information for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021:

(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit information)

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

Variance

 

 

(A)

 

(B)

 

(A–B)

 

Financial Information

 

 

 

Rentals from investment properties and other(1)

 

198,296

 

 

193,937

 

 

4,359

 

Net base rent(1)

 

127,232

 

 

123,500

 

 

3,732

 

Total recoveries(1)

 

65,119

 

 

63,995

 

 

1,124

 

Miscellaneous revenue(1)

 

3,416

 

 

2,998

 

 

418

 

Service and other revenues(1)

 

2,529

 

 

3,444

 

 

(915

)

Net income and comprehensive income(1)

 

161,997

 

 

96,985

 

 

65,012

 

Net income and comprehensive income excluding fair value adjustments(2)(3)

 

89,646

 

 

93,156

 

 

(3,510

)

Cash flows provided by operating activities(1)

 

43,970

 

 

62,168

 

 

(18,198

)

Net rental income and other(1)

 

124,964

 

 

119,132

 

 

5,832

 

NOI from condominium and townhome closings(2)

 

1,100

 

 

14,028

 

 

(12,928

)

NOI(2)

 

130,034

 

 

136,091

 

 

(6,057

)

Change in net rental income and other(2)

 

4.9

%

 

12.8

%

(7.9

)%

Change in SPNOI(2)

 

5.0

%

 

9.6

%

(4.6

)%

Change in SPNOI excluding ECL(2)

 

2.1

%

(2.0)%

 

4.1

%

 

 

 

 

FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)

 

88,464

 

 

100,455

 

 

(11,991

)

Other adjustments

 

982

 

 

625

 

 

357

 

FFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4)

 

89,446

 

 

101,080

 

 

(11,634

)

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

ECL

 

(1,214

)

 

2,274

 

 

(3,488

)

Loss (gain) on derivative – TRS

 

7,843

 

 

(557

)

 

8,400

 

FFO sourced from condominium and townhome closings

 

(1,100

)

 

(12,891

)

 

11,791

 

FFO sourced from SmartVMC West acquisition

 

(207

)

 

 

 

(207

)

FFO with adjustments excluding impact of ECL, TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4)

 

94,768

 

 

89,906

 

 

4,862

 

 

 

 

 

ACFO(2)(3)(4)(5)

 

80,871

 

 

94,246

 

 

(13,375

)

Other adjustments

 

982

 

 

625

 

 

357

 

ACFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4)

 

81,853

 

 

94,871

 

 

(13,018

)

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

Loss (gain) on derivative – TRS

 

7,843

 

 

(557

)

 

8,400

 

ACFO sourced from condominium and townhome closings

 

(1,100

)

 

(14,028

)

 

12,928

 

ACFO sourced from SmartVMC West acquisition

 

(207

)

 

 

 

(207

)

ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4)

 

88,389

 

 

80,286

 

 

8,103

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions declared

 

82,422

 

 

79,685

 

 

2,737

 

Shortfall of cash provided by operating activities over distributions declared(2)

 

(38,452

)

 

(17,517

)

 

(20,935

)

(Shortfall) surplus of ACFO over distributions declared(2)

 

(1,551

)

 

14,563

 

 

(16,114

)

Surplus of ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition over distributions declared(2)

 

5,967

 

 

601

 

 

5,366

 

Units outstanding(6)

 

178,122,655

 

 

172,280,187

 

 

5,842,468

 

Weighted average – basic

 

178,122,655

 

 

172,275,798

 

 

5,846,857

 

Weighted average – diluted(7)

 

179,662,689

 

 

173,543,923

 

 

6,118,766

 

 

 

 

 

Per Unit Information (Basic/Diluted)

 

 

 

Net income and comprehensive income(1)

$0.91/$0.90

 

$0.56/$0.56

 

$0.35/$0.34

 

Net income and comprehensive income excluding fair value adjustments(2)(3)

$0.50/$0.50

 

$0.54/$0.54

 

$-0.04/$-0.04

 

 

 

 

 

FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)

$0.50/$0.49

 

$0.58/$0.58

 

$-0.08/$-0.09

 

Other adjustments

$0.00/$0.01

 

$0.01/$0.00

 

$-0.01/$0.01

 

FFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4)

$0.50/$0.50

 

$0.59/$0.58

 

$-0.09/$-0.08

 

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

ECL

$-0.01/$-0.01

 

$0.01/$0.01

 

$-0.02/$-0.02

 

Loss (gain) on derivative – TRS

$0.04/$0.04

 

$0.00/$0.00

 

$0.04/$0.04

 

FFO sourced from condominium and townhome closings

$-0.01/$-0.01

 

$-0.08/$-0.07

 

$0.07/$0.06

 

FFO units impact from SmartVMC West LP Class D units

$0.03/$0.03

 

$0.00/$0.00

 

$0.03/$0.03

 

FFO with adjustments excluding impact of ECL, TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4)

$0.55/$0.55

 

$0.52/$0.52

 

$0.03/$0.03

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions declared

 

$0.463

 

 

$0.463

 

 

$—

 

 

 

 

 

Payout Ratio Information

 

 

 

Payout Ratio to cash flows provided by operating activities

 

187.5

%

 

128.2

%

 

59.3

%

Payout Ratio to ACFO(2)(3)(4)(5)

 

101.9

%

 

84.6

%

 

17.3

%

Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4)

 

100.7

%

 

84.0

%

 

16.7

%

Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome sales, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4)

 

90.2

%

 

99.3

%

(9.1)%

(1) Represents a GAAP measure.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.
(3) Includes the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments.
(4) See “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release for a reconciliation of these measures to the nearest consolidated financial statement measure.
(5) The calculation of the Trust’s FFO and ACFO and related payout ratios, including comparative amounts, are financial metrics that were determined based on the REALpac White Paper on FFO issued in January 2022 and REALpac White Paper on ACFO issued in February 2019, respectively. Comparison with other reporting issuers may not be appropriate. The payout ratio to FFO and the payout ratio to ACFO are calculated as declared distributions divided by FFO and ACFO, respectively.
(6) Total Units outstanding include Trust Units and LP Units, including Units classified as liabilities. LP Units classified as equity in the consolidated financial statements are presented as non-controlling interests.
(7) The diluted weighted average includes the vested portion of the deferred units issued pursuant to the deferred unit plan.

Year-to-Date Comparison to Prior Year

The following table presents key financial, per Unit, and payout ratio information for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021:

(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit information)

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

Variance

 

 

(A)

 

(B)

 

(A–B)

 

Financial Information

 

 

 

Rentals from investment properties and other(1)

 

400,819

 

 

392,775

 

 

8,044

 

Net base rent(1)

 

252,506

 

 

244,830

 

 

7,676

 

Total recoveries(1)

 

137,505

 

 

135,777

 

 

1,728

 

Miscellaneous revenue(1)

 

5,731

 

 

5,839

 

 

(108

)

Service and other revenues(1)

 

5,077

 

 

6,329

 

 

(1,252

)

Net income and comprehensive income(1)

 

532,107

 

 

157,544

 

 

374,563

 

Net income and comprehensive income excluding fair value adjustments(2)(3)

 

169,983

 

 

169,709

 

 

274

 

Cash flows provided by operating activities(1)

 

146,789

 

 

141,652

 

 

5,137

 

Net rental income and other(1)

 

245,378

 

 

235,269

 

 

10,109

 

NOI from condominium and townhome closings(2)

 

1,076

 

 

14,094

 

 

(13,018

)

NOI(2)

 

253,902

 

 

255,072

 

 

(1,170

)

Change in net rental income and other(2)

 

4.3

%

 

2.5

%

 

1.8

%

Change in SPNOI(2)

 

3.5

%

 

1.8

%

 

1.7

%

Change in SPNOI excluding ECL(2)

 

0.6

%

(2.6)%

 

3.2

%

 

 

 

 

FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)

 

180,699

 

 

184,733

 

 

(4,034

)

Other adjustments

 

1,897

 

 

861

 

 

1,036

 

FFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4)

 

182,596

 

 

185,594

 

 

(2,998

)

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

ECL

 

(2,276

)

 

4,581

 

 

(6,857

)

Loss (gain) on derivative – TRS

 

6,238

 

 

(1,070

)

 

7,308

 

FFO sourced from condominium and townhome closings

 

(1,076

)

 

(12,891

)

 

11,815

 

FFO sourced from SmartVMC West acquisition

 

(459

)

 

 

 

(459

)

FFO with adjustments excluding impact of ECL, TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4)

 

185,023

 

 

176,214

 

 

8,809

 

 

 

 

 

FFO with adjustments and Transactional FFO(2)(3)(4)

 

182,596

 

 

187,181

 

 

(4,585

)

 

 

 

 

ACFO(2)(3)(4)(5)

 

166,025

 

 

179,401

 

 

(13,376

)

Other adjustments

 

1,897

 

 

861

 

 

1,036

 

ACFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4)

 

167,922

 

 

180,262

 

 

(12,340

)

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

Loss (gain) on derivative – TRS

 

6,238

 

 

(1,070

)

 

7,308

 

ACFO sourced from condominium and townhome closings

 

(1,076

)

 

(14,094

)

 

13,018

 

ACFO sourced from SmartVMC West acquisition

 

(459

)

 

 

 

(459

)

ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4)

 

172,625

 

 

165,098

 

 

7,527

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions declared

 

164,761

 

 

159,345

 

 

5,416

 

Shortfall of cash flows provided by operating activities over distributions declared(2)

 

(17,972

)

 

(17,693

)

 

(279

)

Surplus of ACFO over distributions declared(2)

 

1,264

 

 

20,056

 

 

(18,792

)

Surplus of ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition over distributions declared(2)

 

7,864

 

 

5,753

 

 

2,111

 

Units outstanding(6)

 

178,122,655

 

 

172,280,187

 

 

5,842,468

 

Weighted average – basic

 

178,115,751

 

 

172,256,994

 

 

5,858,757

 

Weighted average – diluted(7)

 

179,626,838

 

 

173,480,822

 

 

6,146,016

 

 

 

 

 

Per Unit Information (Basic/Diluted)

 

 

 

Net income and comprehensive income(1)

$2.99/$2.96

 

$0.91/$0.91

 

$2.08/$2.05

 

Net income and comprehensive income excluding fair value adjustments(2)(3)

$0.95/$0.95

 

$0.99/$0.98

 

$-0.04/$-0.03

 

 

 

 

 

FFO(2)(3)(4)(5)

$1.01/$1.01

 

$1.07/$1.06

 

$-0.06/$-0.05

 

Other adjustments

$0.02/$0.01

 

$0.01/$0.01

 

$0.01/$0.00

 

FFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4)

$1.03/$1.02

 

$1.08/$1.07

 

$-0.05/$-0.05

 

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

ECL

$-0.01/$-0.01

 

$0.03/$0.03

 

$-0.04/$-0.04

 

Loss (gain) on derivative – TRS

$0.04/$0.03

 

$-0.01/$-0.01

 

$0.05/$0.04

 

FFO sourced from condominium and townhome closings

$-0.01/$-0.01

 

$-0.08/$-0.07

 

$0.07/$0.06

 

FFO units impact from SmartVMC West LP Class D units

$0.02/$0.03

 

$0.00/$0.00

 

$0.02/$0.03

 

FFO with adjustments excluding impact of ECL, TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4)

$1.07/$1.06

 

$1.02/$1.02

 

$0.05/$0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO with adjustments and Transactional FFO(2)(3)(4)

$1.03/$1.02

 

$1.08/$1.07

 

$-0.05/$-0.05

 

Distributions declared

 

$0.925

 

 

$0.925

 

 

$—

 

 

 

 

 

Payout Ratio Information

 

 

 

Payout Ratio to cash flows provided by operating activities

 

112.2

%

 

112.5

%

(0.3)%

Payout Ratio to ACFO(2)(3)(4)(5)

 

99.2

%

 

88.8

%

 

10.4

%

Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4)

 

98.1

%

 

88.4

%

 

9.7

%

Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome sales, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4)

 

92.3

%

 

96.5

%

(4.2)%

(1) Represents a GAAP measure.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.
(3) Includes the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments.
(4) See “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release for a reconciliation of these measures to the nearest consolidated financial statement measure.
(5) The calculation of the Trust’s FFO and ACFO and related payout ratios, including comparative amounts, are financial metrics that were determined based on the REALpac White Paper on FFO issued in January 2022 and REALpac White Paper on ACFO issued in February 2019, respectively. Comparison with other reporting issuers may not be appropriate. The payout ratio to FFO and the payout ratio to ACFO are calculated as declared distributions divided by FFO and ACFO, respectively.
(6) Total Units outstanding include Trust Units and LP Units, including Units classified as liabilities. LP Units classified as equity in the consolidated financial statements are presented as non-controlling interests.
(7) The diluted weighted average includes the vested portion of the deferred units issued pursuant to the deferred unit plan.


Operational Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net income and comprehensive income increased by $65.0 million as compared to the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily attributed to the following:

  • $75.6 million increase in fair value adjustment on financial instruments primarily due to: i) $47.5 million higher fair value gains on Units classified as liabilities due to fluctuation in the Trust’s unit price, ii) $19.8 million increase in fair value of interest rate swap agreements (see further details in the “Debt” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A), iii) $16.7 million higher fair value gains relating to unit based incentive programs due to fluctuation in the Trust’s unit price, and partially offset by: iv) $8.4 million higher fair value loss of TRS due to fluctuation in the Trust’s unit price;

  • $2.5 million decrease in interest expense (see further details in the “Interest Income and Interest Expense” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A);

  • $0.5 million increase in interest income; and

  • $0.4 million decrease in supplemental costs;

Partially offset by the following:

  • $7.1 million decrease in fair value adjustments on revaluation of investment properties;

  • $6.1 million decrease in net operating income (see further details in the “Net Operating Income” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A);

  • $0.6 million increase in general and administrative expenses (net) (see further details in the “General and Administrative Expense” section in the Trust’s MD&A); and

  • $0.3 million increase in acquisition-related costs.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income and comprehensive income increased by $374.6 million as compared to the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily attributed to the following:

  • $269.6 million increase in fair value adjustments on revaluation of investment properties, of which: i) $237.7 million relates to the fair value adjustment associated with certain properties under development, ii) $31.9 million relates to the revaluation of investment properties, principally driven by leasing assumption updates (see details in the “Investment Property” section in the Trust’s MD&A);

  • $104.7 million increase in fair value adjustment on financial instruments primarily due to: i) $50.3 million higher fair value gains on Units classified as liabilities due to fluctuation in the Trust’s unit price, ii) $42.1 million increase in fair value of interest rate swap agreements (see further details in the “Debt” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A), iii) $19.6 million higher fair value gains relating to unit based incentive programs also due to fluctuation in the Trust’s unit price, and partially offset by: iv) $7.3 million higher fair value loss of TRS due to fluctuation in the Trust’s unit price; and

  • $4.4 million decrease in interest expense (see further details in the “Interest Income and Interest Expense” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A);

Partially offset by the following:

  • $2.3 million increase in supplemental costs;

  • $1.2 million decrease in net operating income (see further details in the “Net Operating Income” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A);

  • $0.3 million increase in acquisition-related costs;

  • $0.2 million decrease in interest income; and

  • $0.1 million increase in general and administrative expenses (net) (see further details in the “General and Administrative Expense” section in the Trust’s MD&A).

Development and Intensification Summary
The following table summarizes the 282 identified mixed-use, recurring rental income and development income initiatives, which are included in the Trust’s large development pipeline:

 

Underway

Active

Future

 

Description

(Construction underway or expected to commence within next 2 years)

(Construction expected to commence within
next 3–5 years)

(Construction expected to commence after 5 years)

Total

Number of projects in which the Trust has an ownership interest

 

 

 

 

Residential Rental

24

20

60

104

Seniors’ Housing

4

9

14

27

Self-storage

12

7

17

36

Office Buildings

1

7

8

Hotels

3

3

Subtotal – Recurring rental income initiatives

40

37

101

178

Condominium developments

26

22

47

95

Townhome developments

3

1

5

9

Subtotal – Development income initiatives

29

23

52

104

Total

69

60

153

282

Trust’s share of project area (in thousands of sq. ft.)

 

 

 

 

Recurring rental income initiatives

4,600

3,900

12,000

20,500

Development income initiatives

6,300

3,500

9,900

19,700

Total Trust’s share of project area (in thousands of sq. ft.)

10,900

7,400

21,900

40,200

Trust’s share of such estimated costs (in millions of dollars)

5,900

3,900

(1)

9,800

(1) The Trust has not fully determined the costs attributable to future projects expected to commence after five years and as such they are not included in this table.

The Trust is currently working on initiatives for the development of many properties, for which final municipal approvals have been obtained or are being actively pursued. Completion, milestone or occupancy dates of each of the projects described below may be delayed or adversely impacted as a result of, among other things, restrictions or delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  1. the development of up to 5.3 million square feet of predominately residential space, in various forms, at Highway 400 & Highway 7, in Vaughan, Ontario, with a rezoning application submitted in December 2019 and a site plan application for the first four residential buildings totalling 1,742 units submitted in October 2020. Currently working with the City of Vaughan on advancement of Weston & Highway 7 Secondary Plan;

  2. the development of up to 5.0 million square feet of predominately residential space, in various forms over the long term, in Pickering, Ontario, with the zoning for five towers with a gross floor area of approximately 1,400,000 square feet and site plan application for a three-tower mixed-use phase, approximating 700,000 square feet, approved by Council in June 2022;

  3. the development of up to 5.5 million square feet of predominately residential space, in various forms, at Oakville North in Oakville, Ontario, with the rezoning application for an initial two-tower 585-unit residential phase submitted in April 2021;

  4. the development of up to 2.6 million square feet of predominately residential space, in various forms, at the Westside Mall in Toronto, Ontario, with an application for the first 35-storey mixed-use tower submitted in Q1 2021;

  5. the development of up to 1.5 million square feet of residential space in various forms on the Trust’s undeveloped lands at the Vaughan NW property in Vaughan, Ontario. Approximately 60% of the 174 draft plan approved townhomes have been pre-sold and construction is soon expected to commence. Rezoning application for a seniors’ apartment building and separate retirement residence, both of which are to be developed in partnership with Revera, along with three other residential buildings, was recently approved by Council;

  6. the development of up to 1.5 million square feet of residential space, in various forms, in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, with the first phase, a two-tower rental project, being actively pursued;

  7. the development of up to 200,000 square feet of residential townhomes at Oakville South in Oakville, Ontario, with a third-party homebuilder;

  8. the intensification of the Toronto StudioCentre (“StudioCentre”) in Toronto, Ontario (zoning allows for up to 1.2 million square feet);

  9. the development of four high-rise purpose-built residential rental buildings comprising approximately 1,700 units with Greenwin, in Barrie, Ontario, for which a zoning application was approved by Barrie City Council in January 2021 with the site plan approved for Phase 1 by Barrie City Council in June 2021. An application for a building permit was submitted in July 2021. Environmental Risk Assessment was approved for the entire site in September 2021 and the application of Certificate of Property Use was submitted in February 2022;

  10. the development of a 35-storey high-rise purpose-built residential rental tower containing 439 units, on Balliol Street in midtown Toronto, Ontario, with zoning and site plan applications submitted in September 2020. A second submission of these applications was made in July 2021. A third submission of these applications was made in March 2022, with approvals expected in Q3 2022;

  11. the development of up to 1,600 residential units, in various forms, in Mascouche, Quebec, with the first phase consisting of 238 units in two 10-storey rental towers approved by municipal council in August 2020. Construction began in April 2021, and the first four floors opened in July 2022. Construction of a second phase is expected to commence in Q1 2023;

  12. the development of residential density at the Trust’s shopping centre at 1900 Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough, Ontario with rezoning applications for the first two residential towers (38 and 40 storeys) submitted in January 2021. Site plan application for both buildings was submitted in December 2021;

  13. the development of the first phase, 46-unit rental building, which is part of a multi-phase master plan in Alliston, Ontario, with a rezoning application approved by Council in December 2020 and a site plan application submitted in May 2020. The site plan application was resubmitted in March 2021 and again in July 2021 with approvals expected in 2022. The building permit application was submitted in October 2021;

  14. besides the seven self-storage projects completed or under construction, there are seven additional self-storage facilities in Ontario and British Columbia with the Trust’s partner, SmartStop, in Markham, Stoney Creek, Toronto (3), Whitby, and Burnaby with zoning and/or site plan approval obtained or applications well underway. Project agreements for another four locations are being finalized;

  15. the Q4 2020 acquisition of an additional 33.33% interest (new ownership structure of 66.66% held by the Trust and 33.33% held by Penguin) in 50 acres of adjacent land to the Trust’s Premium Outlets Montreal in Mirabel, Quebec, for the ultimate development of residential density of up to 4,500 units. Site plan applications for the first phase rental building with 168 units expected to be submitted in Q3 2022. Master plan of development is subject to approval;

  16. the development of a new residential block consisting of a 155-unit condo building in Phase 1 and approximately 345 rental units in Phases 2 and 3 at Laval Centre in Quebec. Application for architecture approval was submitted for the Phase 1 condo and another 155 units in the Phase 2 rental building in Q4 2021 and approval is expected in Q3 2022;

  17. the Trust has commenced the redevelopment of a portion of its 73-acre Cambridge retail property (subject to a leasehold interest with Penguin) which now allows various forms of residential, retail, office, institutional and commercial uses providing for the creation of a vibrant urban community with the potential for over 12.0 million square feet of development;

  18. the development of a retirement living residence at the Trust’s shopping centre at Bayview and Major Mackenzie in Richmond Hill, Ontario, with a rezoning application for a 9-storey retirement residences building submitted in Q1 2021 and a site plan application submitted in Q4 2021, to be developed in partnership with the existing partner and Revera;

  19. the development of 1.5 million square feet of residential density adjacent to the new South Keys light rail train station at the Trust’s Ottawa South Keys Centre, consistent with current zoning permissions. Site plan application for the first phase rental complex with 446 units was submitted and deemed complete in Q4 2021 and work is ongoing on a second submission to respond to agency comments on the application;

  20. the development of up to 720,000 square feet of predominately residential space on Yonge St. in Aurora, Ontario, with rezoning applications for the entire site and site plan submitted for Phase 1 for 498,000 square feet in July 2021;

  21. the Q4 2020 acquisition of a 50% interest in a property in downtown Markham for the development of a 243,000 square foot retirement residence with Revera. The rezoning application was submitted in December 2020;

  22. the development of approximately 900,000 square feet of residential density on the Trust’s Parkway Plaza Centre in Stoney Creek, Ontario, with an application for a Phase 1 development for a two-tower (20 and 15 storeys), 400,000 square foot, 520-unit condo project submitted in Q4 2021;

  23. During the second quarter, the Trust completed the purchase of approximately 38 acres of industrial lands in Pickering, adjacent to Hwy 407, on which the Trust received approval to build 241,000 square feet of space for the 16-acre Phase 1 development, of which 53% has already been pre-leased. Yields from Phase 1 project are expected to be in the range of 6.0% – 6.5% on completion which is currently scheduled for 2023; and

  24. The Trust, together with its partner, Penguin, have also commenced preliminary siteworks for the 215,000 square feet retail project on Laird Drive in Toronto, that is expected to feature a flagship 190,000 square-foot Canadian Tire store together with 25,000 square feet of additional retail space on completion which is currently scheduled for 2024.

Proportionately Consolidated Balance Sheets (including the Trust’s interests in equity accounted investments)

The following table presents the proportionately consolidated balance sheets, which includes a reconciliation of the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments:

(in thousands of dollars)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

 

GAAP Basis

Proportionate Share Reconciliation

Total Proportionate Share(1)

GAAP Basis

Proportionate Share Reconciliation

Total Proportionate Share(1)

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment properties

10,285,753

905,316

 

11,191,069

9,847,078

837,451

 

10,684,529

Equity accounted investments

650,487

(650,487

)

654,442

(654,442

)

Mortgages, loans and notes receivable

352,921

(93,702

)

259,219

345,089

(69,576

)

275,513

Other financial assets

228,707

 

228,707

97,148

 

97,148

Other assets

82,814

7,643

 

90,457

80,940

7,465

 

88,405

Intangible assets

44,473

 

44,473

45,139

 

45,139

 

11,645,155

168,770

 

11,813,925

11,069,836

120,898

 

11,190,734

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential development inventory

29,749

81,670

 

111,419

27,399

67,828

 

95,227

Current portion of mortgages, loans and notes receivable

95,254

 

95,254

71,947

 

71,947

Amounts receivable and other

55,829

(8,564

)

47,265

49,542

(8,637

)

40,905

Prepaid expenses, deposits and deferred financing costs

44,393

15,220

 

59,613

12,289

13,118

 

25,407

Cash and cash equivalents

34,686

38,728

 

73,414

62,235

7,922

 

70,157

 

259,911

127,054

 

386,965

223,412

80,231

 

303,643

Total assets

11,905,066

295,824

 

12,200,890

11,293,248

201,129

 

11,494,377

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt

4,750,365

179,737

 

4,930,102

4,176,121

93,465

 

4,269,586

Other financial liabilities

278,944

 

278,944

326,085

 

326,085

Other payables

17,732

46

 

17,778

18,243

 

18,243

 

5,047,041

179,783

 

5,226,824

4,520,449

93,465

 

4,613,914

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of debt

378,239

17,289

 

395,528

678,406

35,086

 

713,492

Accounts payable and current portion of other payables

263,391

98,752

 

362,143

253,078

72,578

 

325,656

 

641,630

116,041

 

757,671

931,484

107,664

 

1,039,148

Total liabilities

5,688,671

295,824

 

5,984,495

5,451,933

201,129

 

5,653,062

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trust Unit equity

5,175,826

 

5,175,826

4,877,961

 

4,877,961

Non-controlling interests

1,040,569

 

1,040,569

963,354

 

963,354

 

6,216,395

 

6,216,395

5,841,315

 

5,841,315

Total liabilities and equity

11,905,066

295,824

 

12,200,890

11,293,248

201,129

 

11,494,377

(1) This column contains non-GAAP measures because it includes figures that are recorded in equity accounted investments. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

Proportionately Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (including the Trust’s Interests in Equity Accounted Investments)
The following tables present the proportionately consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, which include a reconciliation of the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments:

Quarterly Comparison to Prior Year

(in thousands of dollars)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

 

GAAP Basis

Proportionate Share Reconciliation

Total Proportionate Share(1)

GAAP Basis

Proportionate Share Reconciliation

Total Proportionate Share(1)

Variance of Total Proportionate Share(1)

Net rental income and other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rentals from investment properties and other

198,296

 

7,018

 

205,314

 

193,937

 

5,039

 

198,976

 

6,338

 

Property operating costs and other

(73,332

)

(3,108

)

(76,440

)

(74,805

)

(2,108

)

(76,913

)

473

 

 

124,964

 

3,910

 

128,874

 

119,132

 

2,931

 

122,063

 

6,811

 

Condo and townhome closings revenue and other(2)

 

4,511

 

4,511

 

 

52,768

 

52,768

 

(48,257

)

Condo and townhome cost of sales and other

 

(3,351

)

(3,351

)

 

(38,740

)

(38,740

)

35,389

 

 

 

1,160

 

1,160

 

 

14,028

 

14,028

 

(12,868

)

NOI

124,964

 

5,070

 

130,034

 

119,132

 

16,959

 

136,091

 

(6,057

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expense, net

(7,916

)

18

 

(7,898

)

(7,304

)

(5

)

(7,309

)

(589

)

Earnings from equity accounted investments

3,785

 

(3,785

)

 

21,751

 

(21,751

)

 

 

Earnings from other(3)

289

 

(289

)

 

 

 

 

 

Fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties

9,669

 

1,185

 

10,854

 

10,854

 

7,097

 

17,951

 

(7,097

)

Gain (loss) on sale of investment properties

18

 

 

18

 

(68

)

 

(68

)

86

 

Interest expense

(33,852

)

(1,637

)

(35,489

)

(36,653

)

(1,354

)

(38,007

)

2,518

 

Interest income

3,866

 

41

 

3,907

 

3,395

 

20

 

3,415

 

492

 

Supplemental costs

 

(603

)

(603

)

 

(966

)

(966

)

363

 

Fair value adjustment on financial instruments

61,497

 

 

61,497

 

(14,122

)

 

(14,122

)

75,619

 

Acquisition-related costs

(323

)

 

(323

)

 

 

 

(323

)

Net income and comprehensive income

161,997

 

 

161,997

 

96,985

 

 

96,985

 

65,012

 

(1) This column contains non-GAAP measures because it includes figures that are recorded in equity accounted investments. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.
(2) Includes additional partnership profit and other revenues.
(3) Represents SmartVMC West’s operating results.


Year-to-Date Comparison to Prior Year

(in thousands of dollars)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

 

GAAP Basis

Proportionate Share Reconciliation

Total Proportionate Share(1)

GAAP Basis

Proportionate Share Reconciliation

Total Proportionate Share(1)

Variance of Total Proportionate Share(1)

Net rental income and other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rentals from investment properties and other

400,819

 

13,510

 

414,329

 

392,775

 

10,070

 

402,845

 

11,484

 

Property operating costs and other

(155,441

)

(6,121

)

(161,562

)

(157,506

)

(4,361

)

(161,867

)

305

 

 

245,378

 

7,389

 

252,767

 

235,269

 

5,709

 

240,978

 

11,789

 

Condo and townhome closings revenue and other(2)

 

4,517

 

4,517

 

 

52,933

 

52,933

 

(48,416

)

Condo and townhome cost of sales and other

 

(3,382

)

(3,382

)

 

(38,839

)

(38,839

)

35,457

 

 

 

1,135

 

1,135

 

 

14,094

 

14,094

 

(12,959

)

NOI

245,378

 

8,524

 

253,902

 

235,269

 

19,803

 

255,072

 

(1,170

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expense, net

(14,783

)

(104

)

(14,887

)

(14,784

)

(5

)

(14,789

)

(98

)

Earnings from equity accounted investments

3,211

 

(3,211

)

 

37,069

 

(37,069

)

 

 

Earnings from other(3)

594

 

(594

)

 

 

 

 

 

Fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties

281,014

 

1,631

 

282,645

 

(7,905

)

20,930

 

13,025

 

269,620

 

Loss on sale of investment properties

(104

)

 

(104

)

(58

)

 

(58

)

(46

)

Interest expense

(69,185

)

(3,028

)

(72,213

)

(73,854

)

(2,734

)

(76,588

)

4,375

 

Interest income

6,826

 

49

 

6,875

 

6,997

 

42

 

7,039

 

(164

)

Supplemental costs

 

(3,267

)

(3,267

)

 

(967

)

(967

)

(2,300

)

Fair value adjustment on financial instruments

79,479

 

 

79,479

 

(25,190

)

 

(25,190

)

104,669

 

Acquisition-related costs

(323

)

 

(323

)

 

 

 

(323

)

Net income and comprehensive income

532,107

 

 

532,107

 

157,544

 

 

157,544

 

374,563

 

(1) This column contains non-GAAP measures because it includes figures that are recorded in equity accounted investments. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.
(2) Includes additional partnership profit and other revenues.
(3) Represents SmartVMC West’s operating results.


FFO, FFO with adjustments, and FFO with adjustments and Transactional FFO

The following tables reconciles net income and comprehensive income to FFO, FFO with adjustments, and FFO with adjustments and Transactional FFO:

Quarterly Comparison to Prior Year

 

Three Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts)

June 30, 2022

 

