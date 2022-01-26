U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

SmartDV and NSITEXE Sign Agreement to Deploy NSITEXE’s RISC-V 32bit CPU Core throughout North America, China, India, Taiwan

SmartDV
·3 min read

High-Reliability, General-Purpose CPU Based on 32-Bit RISC-V ISA Supports ISO 26262 ASIL D Requirement for Automotive Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartDV™ Technologies, the leading supplier of Design and Verification Intellectual Property (IP), and NSITEXE, developer of advanced processors, today signed a multi-year agreement that enables SmartDV to license NSITEXE’s recently announced RISC-V-based, 32-bit CPU core to its customers.

Under terms of the agreement, SmartDV will sell NS31A, a high-reliability, general-purpose CPU based on the 32-bit RISC-V ISA in North America, China, India and Taiwan. NS31A, designed for controlling various embedded systems, supports the ISO 26262 ASIL D-level functional safety mechanism required for automotive applications and the privileged mode required for the AUTOSAR Platform.

The SmartDV/NSITEXE partnership began two years ago when NSITEXE licensed SmartDV’s TileLink VIP to ensure thorough verification of the NS31A design.

“Our mission and goals well align with NSITEXE’s mission to contribute to the evolution of next-generation semiconductor technology,” remarks Barry Lazow, executive vice president of worldwide sales, marketing and business development. “We welcome the opportunity to add the NS31A RISC-V CPU core to our product portfolio.”

Availability and Pricing

The NS31A CPU IP is available now from SmartDV.

Pricing is available upon request.

Email requests for more information should be sent to sales@Smart-DV.com.

About NSITEXE

Established in 2017 in Japan as a spin-off from DENSO Corp., NSITEXE is an IP vendor specializing in the development of advanced processors. It develops RISC-V based processor IP that support functional safety and highly efficient, high-quality semiconductor IP for a wide range of applications to contribute to the evolution of the next-generation semiconductor technology. For details, visit www.nsitexe.com or send email to support@nsitexe.co.jp.

About SmartDV

SmartDV™ Technologies offers the world’s broadest portfolio of Design and Verification intellectual property (IP), giving its customers a distinct competitive edge by delivering high-quality, proven IP and productivity tools that speed time to market. That’s why its IP is in use today by more than 300 customers worldwide, including seven of the top 10 semiconductor companies and four of the largest consumer electronics companies. SmartDV’s support spans 5G, automotive, defense and aerospace, mobile, networking, SoC, serial bus, storage and video and display markets and protocols. SmartDV covers the design and verification flow from simulation, emulation, formal verification, post-silicon validation and memory modeling with more than 800 Design IP and Verification IP products. It offers outstanding customer service with more than 250 experienced ASIC and SoC design and verification engineers, 24/7 technical support, a global footprint through local sales and support offices in all major geographies. SmartDV is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with U.S. headquarters in San Jose, Calif., and sales offices in China, Europe, Israel, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Russia, Singapore and Turkey.

Connect with SmartDV at:
Website: www.Smart-DV.com
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smartdv-technologies/about/
Twitter: @SmartDV

For more information, contact:
Nanette Collins
Public Relations for SmartDV
(617) 437-1822
nanette@nvc.com


