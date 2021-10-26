U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.00
    +14.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,679.00
    +59.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,582.75
    +87.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,316.50
    +6.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.57
    -0.19 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.50
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3778
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0060
    +0.3070 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,339.81
    +283.18 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,499.02
    +1,256.34 (+517.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

The Smartest Park on the Block: How One Company Managed to Survive and Thrive Through the Pandemic

·4 min read

Tuya Smart Publishes White Paper: The 60 Smartest Companies Thriving Post-Pandemic

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 continues to take a toll on the global economy, companies are faced with a variety of problems, among which the most severe challenges are strains on cash flow, disruption of supply chains, and pressure from the prolonged pandemic control. A considerable number of enterprises have adopted smart practices during the pandemic. In so doing, they have not only survived the crisis, but also promoted the smartization, or digital transformation, of entire industries.

Smartization leverages new technologies to create value, new processes, innovative ideas, and to acquire competencies to quickly adapt to changing situations. While it is mainly used in a business context, it also impacts other organizations such as governments and public agencies which are involved in tackling societal challenges such as climate change, aging populations, and even a global pandemic by leveraging emerging technologies.

The development of these new competencies revolves around the ability to be more agile, people-focused, innovative, customer-centric, and streamlined, along with the ability to create opportunities to change the status quo and tap into big data, with IoT as a leading enabler.

Smartization Transforms Industrial Scenarios

In order to cope with the negative impacts brought by the pandemic, industrial enterprises in various countries have accelerated their own smartization strategy. One focus area includes smart industrial upgrading — applying smart technology to improve internal processes and business applications. It is more important than ever to establish IoT-based smart management systems covering all scenarios. Such systems go beyond basic needs of the day-to-day operation to provide more targeted services from human resources to innovative business models.

One such enterprise using smartization to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic is Zhejiang Zhongqi Industry Co., Ltd. ("Zhongqi Industry"), established in 2015, and a wholly owned subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company, Ltd. In order to advance the company strategy, Zhongqi Industry extends the industrial chain and pursues strategic integration of their lighting products by focusing on four major business sectors: life and health, future parks, smart technology, and new retail.

During the construction of industrial parks, it found that with the increase in the number of industrial clusters and occupants, the infrastructure and services in the parks were under increasing strain. Therefore, it began to question if the traditional industrial park management approach should be followed, or if there was a way to improve conditions by leveraging IoT devices.

After extensive research and evaluation, it concluded that it would need a comprehensive smart digital service platform to improve tenant communications and industrial park quality while also providing targeted value-added services. This new IoT smart system would restore and maintain balance in the industrial park operations.

Empowered by a self-service IoT development platform, Zhongqi Industry has smart-upgraded the hardware equipment and software systems of its industrial parks. It has also built an all-scenario smart management system to improve the efficiency of park management while reducing energy consumption and property management costs. The system will continuously extend the scope of value-added services according to the needs of the parks, and provide precise and efficient services in talent, finance, business incubation, and government affairs.

This example shows that smartization is not just about disruption or technology. It's about value, people, optimization, and the capability to rapidly adapt when change is needed through the intelligent use of new technology and information.

Gartner, a world-renowned research and advisory company, along with Tuya Smart, an IoT development platform, and media platforms, Global Intelligent Business and IoT Business Vantage (IBV) have collaborated to produce the white paper, The 60 Smartest Companies Thriving Post-Pandemic, published October 21. This white paper explores several fascinating cases of how companies such as Zhongqi Industry, Goodyear, SATCO, Philips, and more use new technology in response to the drastic changes brought by the pandemic to achieve their smart transformation goals.

For more information, visit: https://www.gartner.com/technology/media-products/newsletters/Tuya/1-27E4H8LZ/index.html

To download the entire white paper in PDF, visit: https://www.tuya.com/resources/whitepaper/ebook-2022

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-smartest-park-on-the-block-how-one-company-managed-to-survive-and-thrive-through-the-pandemic-301408327.html

SOURCE Tuya Smart

Recommended Stories

  • These are the 2 main reasons you should consider adding semiconductor stocks to your portfolio now

    DEEP DIVE The shortage of microchips might prompt an investor to believe that these are golden times for semiconductor manufacturers because high demand and limited supply can combine for higher prices and rising profits.

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Bakkt CEO on the interconnection between crypto and the traditional financial system

    In a cryptocurrency panel hosted by Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger, Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael discusses the future of cryptocurrencies and the traidtional banking system.

  • Natural Gas Surges as U.S. Forecasts Stoke Winter Supply Jitters

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas prices soared the most in more than a year, erasing much of a recent decline, as end-of-month trading boosted volatility and forecasts for chillier weather revived concerns about tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mone

  • Micron Shares Gain as Analysts See Higher Prices From Earthquake

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. shares gained early Monday as the semiconductor maker could wind up benefiting from higher prices for DRAM memory products after an earthquake in Taiwan affected production.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deut

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Earlier this morning, Alliance Resource Partners released its third-quarter 2021 financial and operating results and will now discuss these results, as well as our perspective on market conditions and outlook. Thank you, Brian, and welcome, everyone.

  • Uber, Carrefour expand partnership to speed up deliveries in Paris

    Carrefour Sprint will offer a 15-minute grocery delivery service to Parisians exclusively via the Uber Eats mobile app from nine "dark stores" - shops closed to customers where workers prepare orders for delivery - operated by Carrefour's partner Cajoo. "Over the past 18 months people have increasingly come to expect quick and reliable delivery ... in Europe alone we've seen a triple-digit increase in demand for grocery delivery," Eve Henrikson, Regional General Manager, Uber Delivery EMEA, said in a statement.

  • Pfizer CEO on drug pricing: it's a real issue in the U.S.

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla discusses drug pricing in the U.S. and the total cost of medicines to the healthcare system.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G opportunities.

  • Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt: 'The GE story is a complicated story'

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, former GE CEO Jeff Immelt says that he decided to write a book because he didn't believe the story of GE was being told "fully and completely."

  • Natural-gas futures surge 12%, as U.S. oil touches 7-year high before ending flat

    Natural-gas futures rally on Monday, with forecasts for colder weather in parts of the U.S. lifting prices for the heating fuel by nearly 12% for the session. Oil futures, meanwhile, settled on a mixed note, with U.S. prices flat, but global prices up for the session as investors focused on tight supply.

  • Panasonic unveils prototype battery to help Tesla lower production costs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Panasonic on Monday unveiled a new large prototype battery designed to help Tesla Inc lower electric vehicle (EV) production costs, in a move the Japanese company's battery chief said would deepen business ties with its key U.S. customer. During a media roundtable where Kazuo Tadanobu showed the battery that is around five times the size of those currently used by Tesla, he also said Panasonic had no plans to make cheaper Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries for more affordable EVs. Tesla's decision to diversify battery suppliers to companies such of South Korea's LG Energy Solution, and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), and Panasonic's sale of Tesla shares had raised questions over the future of their decade-long partnership.

  • The Trend Of High Returns At Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Has Us Very Interested

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • EU countries splinter ahead of crisis talks on energy price spike

    Divisions have deepened among European Union countries ahead of an emergency meeting of ministers on Tuesday on their response to a spike in energy prices, with some countries seeking a regulatory overhaul and others firmly opposed. European gas prices have hit record highs in autumn and remained at lofty levels, prompting most EU countries to respond with emergency measures like price caps and subsidies to help trim consumer energy bills. Countries are struggling to agree, however, on a longer term plan to cushion against fossil-fuel price swings, which Spain, France, the Czech Republic and Greece say warrant a bigger shake-up of the way EU energy markets work.

  • With deal for Durham laser startup, California public company targets auto industry

    A Durham startup has been acquired by a California firm focused on driving mass-market adoption of laser technology in both commercial and consumer vehicles.

  • Solaris Extends Warintza Central to 1,350m Strike Length to Overlap Warintza East Discovery

    Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS) (OTCQB: SLSSF) ("Solaris" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from a series of additional holes from ongoing resource growth and discovery drilling programs at its Warintza Project ("Warintza" or "the Project") in southeastern Ecuador.

  • Mosaic Company Charts Are Sprouting Higher and Higher

    The Mosaic Company is a global leader in the fertilizer industry, perhaps the only company with the ability to produce and deliver two vital crop nutrients, phosphate and potash, on a massive scale. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been firming since June and tells us that buyers of MOS have been more aggressive. The OBV line is very bullish and the MACD oscillator is strong.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch This Week

    Facebook is back to trendline support, just in time for Monday’s post-market earnings report.

  • Analyst Report: Tractor Supply Company

    Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Currently, the company operates 1,967 stores in 49 states and 177 Petsense stores. Stores are typically located in towns outside of urban areas and in rural communities. In fiscal 2020, revenue consisted primarily of livestock and pet (47%), hardware, tools, and truck (21%), and seasonal gift and toy (21%).