SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- SMBK
Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2022
Operating earnings1 of $10.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022
Net organic loan and lease growth of over $206.8 million - 30% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
Non-maturity deposit growth of over $128.1 million – 14% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
Net interest income growth of $2.9 million or 39% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.11%
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $10.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $8.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, and compared to prior quarter net income of $8.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes securities gains and merger related and restructuring expenses, totaled $10.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $9.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2021, and compared to $8.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2022.
Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: "I am extremely pleased with another outstanding quarter as our team executes our strategy. We continue to grow revenue, from both strong loan growth and enhanced non-interest income lines, while starting to realize operating leverage. Earnings performance was right in-line with our plan, and as we monitor the economy, we remain bullish on our outlook."
SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “Impressive performance by our team. Our southeastern economy continues to be very strong, and all of our markets are executing at a high level.”
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income was $33.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $30.1 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.32 billion, an increase of $98.1 million. The growth in average earnings assets was primarily driven by an increase in average loans and leases of $145.5 million and securities of $100.6 million, offset by a decrease in average interest-earning cash of $147.2 million as the Bank continues to deploy excess liquidity into loans and leases. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $16.1 million as a result of core deposit growth of $54.3 million and a decrease in borrowings of $38.2 million.
The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.08% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 2.91% for the prior quarter. The tax equivalent net interest margin was positively impacted by the continued deployment of excess cash and cash equivalents into loans and leases and the increase in rates by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve”).
The yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 0.42% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 0.36% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.33% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 0.27% for the prior quarter, an increase of 6 basis points, primarily attributable to the increases in rates by the Federal Reserve. The cost of total deposits for the second quarter of 2022 was 0.24% compared to 0.20% in the prior quarter.
________________________
1 Non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation
The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Increase
Selected Interest Rates and Yields
2022
2022
(Decrease)
Yield on loans and leases
4.40
%
4.40
%
-
%
Yield on earning assets, FTE
3.39
%
3.18
%
0.21
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
0.33
%
0.27
%
0.06
%
Cost of total deposits
0.24
%
0.20
%
0.04
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.42
%
0.36
%
0.06
%
Net interest margin, FTE
3.08
%
2.91
%
0.17
%
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Credit Quality
At June 30, 2022, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $21.9 million. The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases was 0.73% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 0.72% at March 31, 2022. For the Company’s originated loans and leases, the allowance for loan and lease losses to originated loans and leases, less PPP loans, was 0.74% as of June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan and lease portfolio totaled $14.7 million, or 4.17% of acquired loans and leases as of June 30, 2022.
The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Rollforward
2022
2022
Change
Beginning balance
$
20,078
$
19,352
$
726
Charge-offs
(143
)
(488
)
345
Recoveries
753
208
545
Net charge-offs
610
(280
)
890
Provision
1,250
1,006
244
Ending balance
$
21,938
$
20,078
$
1,860
Allowance for loan losses to total loans and leases, gross
0.73
%
0.72
%
0.01
%
The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan and lease losses under the incurred loss model.
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.11% as of June 30, 2022, a decrease of 1 basis point from the 0.12% reported in the first quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.11% as of June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Increase
Credit Quality
2022
2022
(Decrease)
Nonaccrual loans and leases
$
3,413
$
3,342
$
71
Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
Total nonperforming loans and leases
3,413
3,342
71
Other real estate owned
1,612
1,612
-
Other repossessed assets
17
27
(10
)
Total nonperforming assets
$
5,042
$
4,981
$
61
Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross
0.11
%
0.12
%
(0.01
)
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.11
%
0.11
%
-
%
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $118 thousand to $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $7.1 million for the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:
Increase in service charges on deposit accounts, related to deposit growth and transaction volume;
Decrease in mortgage banking income, related to lower volume of secondary market activity;
Decrease in insurance commissions, driven by annual contingency payments in the prior quarter;
Increase in interchange and debit card transaction fees, related to higher volume; and
Increase in other, primarily related to increased fees from capital markets activity.
The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Increase
Noninterest Income
2022
2022
(Decrease)
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
1,446
$
1,319
$
127
Mortgage banking income
471
834
(363
)
Investment services
1,065
1,070
(5
)
Insurance commissions
598
901
(303
)
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,467
1,284
183
Other
2,182
1,703
479
Total noninterest income
$
7,229
$
7,111
$
118
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $208 thousand to $25.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $25.7 million for the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:
Increase in salaries and employee benefits, primarily attributable to full quarters effect of merit increases and increased employee insurance cost;
Decrease in occupancy and equipment as a result of prior quarter maintenance expenditures and lower utility expenses in current quarter;
Increase in data processing and technology as a result of continued infrastructure improvements;
Decrease in professional services, related to fewer services performed during the quarter; and
Increase in other expense, related to disposal of fixed assets, training and education initiatives.
The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Increase
Noninterest Expense
2022
2022
(Decrease)
Salaries and employee benefits
$
15,673
$
15,046
$
627
Occupancy and equipment
2,793
3,059
(266
)
FDIC insurance
676
641
35
Other real estate and loan related expenses
636
729
(93
)
Advertising and marketing
327
369
(42
)
Data processing and technology
1,728
1,586
142
Professional services
745
1,242
(497
)
Amortization of intangibles
633
637
(4
)
Merger related and restructuring expenses
81
439
(358
)
Other
2,634
1,970
664
Total noninterest expense
$
25,926
$
25,718
$
208
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $654 thousand, compared to $2.2 million for the prior quarter.
The effective tax rate was 22.11% for the second quarter of 2022 and 21.38% for the prior quarter.
Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $4.79 billion compared with $4.61 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase of $176.5 million is primarily attributable to increases in loans and leases of $300.7 million, securities of $253.8 million, and other assets of $14.6 million, offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $390.1 million, primarily from the funding of loans and leases and purchase of securities.
Total liabilities increased to $4.37 billion at June 30, 2022 from $4.18 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase of $185.5 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $259.7 million, offset by a decrease in borrowings of $75.0 million.
Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2022 totaled $420.4 million, a decrease of $9.0 million, from December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholders' equity was primarily from the change in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) of $26.1 million and dividends paid of $2.4 million, offset by net income of $18.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share2 was $18.69 at June 30, 2022, compared to $19.26 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity1 as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 6.74% at June 30, 2022, compared with 7.18% at December 31, 2021.
________________________
1 Non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation
The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Jun
Dec
Increase
Selected Balance Sheet Information
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Total assets
$
4,788,113
$
4,611,579
$
176,534
Total liabilities
4,367,686
4,182,149
185,537
Total equity
420,427
429,430
(9,003
)
Securities
813,227
617,452
195,775
Loans and leases
2,994,074
2,693,397
300,677
Deposits
4,281,632
4,021,938
259,694
Borrowings
12,549
87,585
(75,036
)
Conference Call Information
SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the second quarter of 2022 on Monday, July 25, 2022, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 and entering the access code, 357084. A replay of the conference call will be available through September 26, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the access code, 729133. Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the conference call.
About SmartFinancial, Inc.
SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.
Source
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Investor Contacts
Billy Carroll
President & CEO
(865) 868-0613 billy.carroll@smartbank.com
Ron Gorczynski
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(865) 437-5724 ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com
Media Contact
Kelley Fowler
Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing
(865) 868-0611 kelley.fowler@smartbank.com
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value; (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings (Non-GAAP) by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP). Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) and average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) is tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these Non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) risks related to the acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (“SCB”); (7) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of SCB may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (8) changes in management’s plans for the future; (9) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (10) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (11) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (12) changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; (13) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (14) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (15) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (16) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (17) higher inflation and its impacts; (18) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine; and (19) other general competitive, economic,, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Ending Balances
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
654,945
$
763,968
$
1,045,077
$
1,091,160
$
673,515
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
524,864
540,483
482,453
339,343
250,817
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
288,363
289,532
76,969
—
—
Other investments
16,569
16,499
16,494
14,972
14,584
Loans held for sale
1,707
5,894
5,103
3,418
4,334
Loans and leases
2,994,074
2,806,026
2,693,397
2,652,663
2,468,318
Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses
(21,938
)
(20,078
)
(19,352
)
(19,295
)
(18,310
)
Loans and leases, net
2,972,136
2,785,948
2,674,045
2,633,368
2,450,008
Premises and equipment, net
89,950
84,793
85,958
85,346
72,314
Other real estate owned
1,612
1,612
1,780
2,415
2,499
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
104,582
105,215
105,852
104,930
90,966
Bank owned life insurance
80,537
80,074
79,619
79,145
72,013
Other assets
52,848
44,561
38,229
29,934
23,306
Total assets
$
4,788,113
$
4,718,579
$
4,611,579
$
4,384,031
$
3,654,356
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
1,162,843
$
1,093,933
$
1,055,125
$
977,180
$
807,560
Interest-bearing demand
999,893
975,272
899,158
847,007
702,470
Money market and savings
1,607,714
1,573,101
1,493,007
1,389,393
1,140,029
Time deposits
511,182
549,047
574,648
585,692
489,413
Total deposits
4,281,632
4,191,353
4,021,938
3,799,272
3,139,472
Borrowings
12,549
36,713
87,585
88,748
78,834
Subordinated debt
41,973
41,952
41,930
41,909
39,388
Other liabilities
31,532
28,519
30,696
29,382
23,269
Total liabilities
4,367,686
4,298,537
4,182,149
3,959,311
3,280,963
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
16,898
16,893
16,803
16,801
15,110
Additional paid-in capital
293,815
293,376
292,937
292,760
252,039
Retained earnings
134,362
125,329
118,247
112,600
103,906
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(24,648
)
(15,556
)
1,443
2,559
2,338
Total shareholders' equity
420,427
420,042
429,430
424,720
373,393
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
4,788,113
$
4,718,579
$
4,611,579
$
4,384,031
$
3,654,356
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Interest income:
Loans and leases, including fees
$
31,530
$
29,643
$
30,567
$
31,674
$
28,323
$
61,172
$
56,341
Investment securities:
Taxable
2,908
2,418
1,341
832
916
5,327
1,640
Tax-exempt
441
368
322
331
304
809
563
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
1,430
486
547
474
309
1,916
600
Total interest income
36,309
32,915
32,777
33,311
29,852
69,224
59,144
Interest expense:
Deposits
2,504
2,014
2,116
2,153
2,248
4,518
4,579
Borrowings
117
157
180
121
123
274
241
Subordinated debt
626
626
626
655
584
1,252
1,167
Total interest expense
3,247
2,797
2,922
2,929
2,955
6,044
5,987
Net interest income
33,062
30,118
29,855
30,382
26,897
63,180
53,157
Provision for loan and lease losses
1,250
1,006
422
1,149
(5
)
2,256
62
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
31,812
29,112
29,433
29,233
26,902
60,924
53,095
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,446
1,319
1,372
1,220
1,048
2,765
2,057
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net
—
—
—
45
—
—
—
Mortgage banking
471
834
803
994
1,105
1,305
2,244
Investment services
1,065